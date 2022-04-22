Gordo: Making the case for Edmundo Sosa

Here are the highlights from this week's chat with Post-Dispatch subscribers.

Q: Don’t look now but Cards offense is falling faster than Netflix stock. Four starters hitting around .150, Molina in particular hasn’t been sharp at plate or behind the plate. Concerns or just a case where pitchers are catching up given they had almost no spring training?

A: I expected Oliver Marmol to tailor his lineup day to day to create the best possible matchups. I thought that was the whole point of giving the analytics side of the operation more clout. And yet Albert Pujols, who is now 1-for-12 against righthanded pitching -- the continuation of a long-running trend -- keeps getting at bats against tough righties. Edmundo Sosa hit .294 as a starter last season, went 2-for-5 in his one start this season . . . and still he sits night after night.

Since these early weeks of this season are like extended spring training, given the lockout-shortened exhibition season, you would think Marmol would be spreading at bats to get the whole roster tuned up.

Q: How long do you give DeJong to right his ship? His defense, at least last night, appears to be shaky now.

A: Me, personally, would give Edmundo Sosa some opportunities to provide the sort of energy jolt he provided last season.

I'm not sure Sosa will ever be elite, but if he can hit .260 or .270, steal some bases and not get the yips defensively, then he can add something to a mix-and-match offense. He's not likely to become a big on-base plus slugging percentage producer, but if he can add some offensive life with his speed (as he did last year) then he can help. The teams needs to find out, right? If he flops, at least you know.

Q: Was Paul DeJong's playing time one of the sticking points between Shildt and Mozeliak? Sosa won the job outright last season and was Shildt's guy down the stretch and in the WC game. This year he as only gotten in one game even as DeJong is off to a slow start.

A: The big issues for Mike Shildt was the substandard bench in last season's first half and the pitching shortage. Finally the Cardinals upgraded both the rotation and bullpen from the outside and found some internal solutions for the offense.

I can see giving Paul DeJong one more run to start the season, given his generally strong fielding and his contract status. But given the role Edmundo Sosa played in last season's surge, giving him some work also makes sense. What we've seen from DeJong this season so far is a carryover from the very large work sample from last season.

Is John Mozeliak pulling for DeJong? Absolutely, since he doesn't want to have still another dead money scenario on his watch. But if it turns out that Sosa can hold up, that makes the organization look smart for sticking with him.

Q: Have you seen Nolan Gorman's strike out rate? It's over 40% at AAA so he's not yet ready for the majors. Wouldn't it make more sense to give Burleson or Yepez a shot first? Yepez is a RH batter but he has hit RH pitching very well.

A: Nolan Gorman has work to do for sure. He did cut down his strikeout rate notably from 2019 to 2021. After he started this season 0-for-9 with five strikeouts, he settled into a pretty good groove. It makes sense for him to continue his education in the minors for a while longer, but that early 1.114 OPS does jump about at you. Paul DeJong has had similar strikeout rates while doing not a lot of damage in the past one-plus seasons.

Q: I like the line-up tonight. But the "DH is our 5th hitter" streak continues and it highlights a bigger issue with this roster. If Dickerson is hitting 5th than you don't have a 5th place hitter. Pujols is fine there against lefties but this league is 80% righties.

A: It's good to see Edmundo Sosa and Lars Nootbaar get starts to open this series in Cincinnati. Let's see if they can make a case for at least periodic work. Andrew Knizner gets another start for Yadier Molina, who has had a less-than-ideal season start across the board.

As for Dickerson hitting fifth . . . yeah, it's hard to imagine that being sustainable. He is a solid pro, but this is where the Cardinals need Nolan Gorman to step up. The team didn't spend long-term dollars at DH because of him. So his development will be crucial to this season and beyond.

Q: There seems to be a lot of pessimism in the STL sports media about Edman moving to SS to make room for Gorman. If DeJong, Sosa and Edman all played a full year at SS how much different would their defensive analytics be? I'm going to go out on a limb and guess that it would be very difficult to tell the difference on paper.

A: Back in the old days, perhaps we would fret more about Tommy Edman's potential range at shortstop -- as we heard about him at second base replacing Kolten Wong. But with teams leaning so hard on fielding shifts, does that reduce the value of an individual ability to cover lots of ground? So often hitters either ground the ball into a small crowd of fielders or they ground the ball into the vacated side of the field. That's a exaggeration, but I would like to see a study on the impact of shifts on the defensive runs saved metric.

Q: Verhagen goes down and the Cardinals don't bring up Liberatore. Makes you wonder how good he is.

A: Drew Verhagen has some tools, but so far he has looked like the same guy who scuffled a fringe pitcher on bad Detroit teams. There's a fine line between success and failure at this level and he stayed on the wrong side with his early work.

Q: On balance, I think Mo has been a not great, but pretty good GM. But I think he suffers in comparison to Armstrong, who is certainly one of the best in the NHL. He absolutely stole Schenn, O'Reilly and apparently Buchnevich as well. A fair assessment of something that works against public perception of MO amongst fans?

A: Cardinals fans have come to expect success because the franchise has been a name-brand historically and very, very strong during the long haul of the DeWitt ownership. Meanwhile Blues fans had reason to believe their team would never win the Cup. The franchise endured ownership instability, one near-move and enough bad luck to give the fan base and permanently fretful demeanor. Fans are thrilled by Doug Armstrong's success while they expect success from John Mozeliak -- who engineered huge, Armstrong-like moves to get Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.

Q: Does Bozak make it back into the lineup. We are missing his face off expertise but that fourth line is big and fast. Does he no longer fit?

A: That may be the case since Tyler Bozak has not been great on faceoffs this season, which was his calling card. I imagine the Chief will get him in some games before the playoffs, but displacing Logan Brown may not be easy.

Q: Now that the dust has settled with the hire of Dennis Gates and he's putting his plan into action, what is your overall opinion of the hire? Coufd MIZZOU have gone another direction; perhaps more of a vet with proven NCAA tourney experience? Thanks

A: A sitting veteran coach with a winning track record was not going to take the Missouri job unless the school put crazy money on the table. The best route was to find an up-and-comer with a winning track record AND significant high-major recruiting experience. Dennis Gates checked those boxes. He worked quickly to build a more competitive team for next season and hired an elite recruiter as his right-hand man. If he can land one more player -- a big man capable of playing 20 to 25 minutes a night -- then I believe he can get Missouri over .500 (overall) in Year One and recruit from a stronger position for 2023 and beyond.

