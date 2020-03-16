Gordo: MLB gets real, admits the sport is gone for long time

On Monday MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred finally admitted the obvious: We are not going to see baseball any time soon.
Manfred gave Post-Dispatch reporter Derrick Goold that assessment in a one-on-one interview down in Jupiter, Fla., after holding conference call with owners.
Their conversation reaffirmed what other experts have been hearing with their ears to the ground. As the health crisis in Italy grows – offering a terrifyingly vivid picture of what could happen here – the U.S. will continue taking more drastic measures to keep our citizens from mingling.
Baseball was never coming back on April 9. The original two-week delay became outdated almost the moment MLB issued it.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention overrode it with its recommended eight-week ban on assembling large crowds.
So May 9 isn’t going to happen and you shouldn’t count on June 9 either. July 9 . . . that’s a maybe, if everything goes well as our medical profession battle this scourge.
This shutdown could wipe out the All-Star Game and push back the amateur draft, since MLB has shut down scouting activities too. (As if there are any games anywhere left to scout.)
Manfred and Co. are in the process of resolving myriad issues with the MLB Players Association addressing all the many business issues the extended shutout is creating.
This is unlike anything any of us have ever seen here. We are learning how to deal with it on the fly.
The owners and players association did take time to acknowledge the real world Monday by trumpeting a joint donation of $1 million to help fight hunger created by the coronavirus pandemic and its fallout. The donation will be split between Feeding America and Meals on Wheels America.
Here is what folks are reporting and writing about baseball’s shutdown:
Buster Olney, ESPN: “There are folks at the team level who think that a return in June might be possible but, in the end, may be an optimistic projection. The realities of the federal and state guidelines and the calendar of baseball preparation supports that . . . and assuming that MLB and the players' association would respect that guideline (and there's no reason to think they wouldn't), that would mean that spring training wouldn't resume until mid-May, at the earliest. Players would need at least two to three weeks after that to prepare for the start of a truncated season, which backs us up into June. And, of course, the rapidly changing circumstances will continue to dictate the context for any decision.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “This is now looming as the first MLB season since 1945 (World War II) that there might now be an All-Star Game played. It was originally scheduled July 14 at Dodger Stadium.”
Joel Sherman, New York Post: “MLB has yet to say they are moving dates or cancelling the June 10-12 draft or the July 14 ASG at Dodger Stadium. Only scheduling item continues to be stance to play as many regular season games as possible in 2020. Part of MLB’s offer to players was to provide an initial lump payment to major leaguers to help weather missed games/checks early. MLBPA countered last night. MLB expected to reply as early as today to laundry list of issues involved, mainly monetary and logistics . . . MLB is dealing with 40-man roster players 1st before working on details about paying minor leaguers and stadium/team personnel impacted by the absence of games.”
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “From the start, my over-under on when the MLB season will begin has been the All-Star Game, based on both the sentiment of people high up in baseball and at the union and simply looking at the trajectory of Italy. But even then, that feels somewhat optimistic. I was texting with one player and told him I was with friends for a fantasy draft this weekend. And he said, ‘Baseball in 2020. Fantasy indeed.’”
Jon Heyman, MLB Network: “MLB players union has informed agents via memo a transaction/signing freeze that would be in effect until camps reopen is being negotiated and could possibly go into effect shortly. One benefit: this would serve to protect players from rushing into an unadvisable long term deal.”
Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: “The other day I speculated that Spring Training Part II would take place at teams' ballparks instead of returning to Florida and Arizona. The longer the season is delayed, the more realistic that will become, even in northern cities, as weather improves.”