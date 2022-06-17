Gordo: Nolan Gorman could use a big game or two to avoid demotion to Memphis

Check out some highlights of sports columnist Jeff Gordon's live chat with readers.

Q: I know the Cards are high on Gorman and Yepez, and hopeful that O'Neill returns to form, plus DeJong is raking in Memphis, but how do you not find a way to play Donovan almost every day?

A: Oliver Marmol will keep giving him lots of work while he is delivering such good at-bats. Because Donovan can play almost anywhere and because even Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt can use a break here and there, there will be plenty of opportunity for him.

Q: Jeff, always enjoy your chats & Tipsheet. What one pitcher would you trade for if you were MO?

A: The one compelling pitcher that every contender is eyeing is Frankie Montas of the Oakland A's. The bidding for him could get quite high.

Q: Does it seem like Corey Dickerson's days are numbered here now or what? It seems a little baffling why he is sort of being singled out. After all, guys like O'Neill and Bader are not exactly setting the baseball world on fire either, particularly against right-handed starters where a veteran lefty bat would seemingly have an edge on many nights.

A: Tyler O'Neill and Harrison Bader are elite fielders. Corey Dickerson is not. So with Brendan Donovan and Nolan Gorman giving the team an offensive lift as left-handed hitters, Dickerson could be the odd man out if everybody on the current roster stays healthy and keep hitting.

Q: I follow golf very casually and find the whole LIV "controversy" very interesting. The PGA strikes me as a sanctimonious organization as likes to market itself as such with a customer base who eats that branding up. Its reaction to the PGA players who are going to the LIV has been the predictable attacks on their integrity. But it seems to be the real issue is that the PGA's own fiefdom is being threatened and their sponsors may have to fork over more money to be competitive with the Saudi cash. Everyone claims to love the free market until costs go up. Thoughts?

A: Golf had a rival tour come along to challenge the PGA Tour. Of course, the PGA Tour took exception, just as the NFL, NBA and NHL fought against the rival leagues that challenged them. In this case, the rival tour has insane money behind it. So ultimately the PGA Tour may have to decide whether it can live with the rival tour or whether it will continue fighting it by forcing golfers to choose. How many big-name golfers will have to defect before the PGA Tour changes its stance?

Q: Is Nolan Gorman in much jeopardy of being sent down if he does not quickly get in a lot more positive results?

A: Nolan Gorman could use a big game or two for sure. He has survived in the last five games — 6-for-21 with a bloop double and two RBIs — but he could head back to Memphis for more work if doesn't start barreling up more pitches. At some point, the Cardinals will want to take another look a Paul DeJong.

Q: Jeff, I’ve read in some of these chats and heard on the radio about Matt Carpenter's resurgence. Let’s not forget Luke Voit went to NY and was the toast of the town staring in car commercials, etc. before he came back to earth and eventually fell from grace due in part to injuries. I think Yankee Stadium is better suited to Carpenter since all of his home runs have come there. Away from Yankee Stadium, he’s hitting .111 with no extra bases.

A: Yes, that is a good ballpark for a dead pull left-handed hitter. And, yes, Carpenter is due to quit hitting homers at his current pace. The question will be what he does when he is not hitting homers. Can he draw walks and get some singles and doubles too? He hit OK at the Triple-A level for Texas earlier this season, but he didn't exactly terrorize minor league pitching.

Q: Would a guy like 27-year-old Orioles pitcher Tyler Wells be of potential interest to the Cardinals? Per fan graphs, in his 13 starts this year, he has won 4 games, got a 1 WAR, decent whip/era and although his swing and miss rate is only 15.1% he still manages walking slightly under 2 batters per 9 innings. And that's for a very bad team. So seems like St Louis's elite defense would give him a lift too...

A: He is an interesting guy. He was a late-round pick from college, progressed fine in the low minors, came back from Tommy John surgery and made the Orioles last season as a reliever without having worked at the Triple-A level, He also had some shoulder issues last year. His 13 starts this season are his only 13 at this level. I imagine Baltimore will hang on to him because he is a low-cost pitcher who isn't likely to fetch a whole lot in a trade.

Q: What's the pure math of likely starts left for Wainwright and Molina to still best Lolich and Freehan for the MLB record for battery starts all time, accounting for Yadi's current injury assuming a return on or around July 1st?

A: Lolich and Freehan are at 324 games as a battery, so Wainwright and Molina could easily surpass that duo if Molina returns in two weeks and if both Molina and Wainwright stay healthy the rest of the year.

Q: Has Goldschmidt taken over the role of team leader?

A: The team has many leaders -- led by the senior statemen Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina. Albert Pujols has jumped back into that mix as well and, of course, Nolan Arenado is a tempo-setter too.

Q: Colorado was surprisingly good at hemming the Blues in their own end which created offensive pressure and stopped the blues from moving up and ice and creating their own pressure or even a consistent forecheck. Only watching the game on TV, I couldn’t see what they were doing that was so effective, I hadn’t expected them to be that good at stifling the Blues. Given their playoff record it seems like it was more than the Blue missing something, what was it that the Avs did so effectively?

A: Colorado has lots of speed and skill and it is playing at a high level. To beat that sort of pressure, a team must gain control of the puck in their zone and then make a series of quick, crisp plays to move up ice with speed and control. Defensemen have to make great first passes. Forwards have to be positioned to take those passes and be able to make the net one. Having defensemen and forwards who can rush the puck up ice with speed and control is vital too. Beating that sort of pressure takes a combination of skill/execution and team coordination.

When the Blues won the Cup, they applied the same sort of forecheck pressure on opponents.

Q: Is the Dylan Carlson we are all finally seeing excel this week here to stay?

A: The Cardinals certainly hope he can become even better than he has been this week. He is still very early in his career.

