Missouri should take a step forward this season in Cuonzo Martin's third year. Illinois should do the same for Brad Underwood after flashing promise last season.
But the region's most intriguing Division I basketball team is Missouri State. Second-year coach Dana Ford loaded his roster with proven talent and promising recruits.
After finishing 16-16 last season, the Bears are a heavy favorite to win the Missouri Valley Conference this season.
Forward Tulio Da Silva (14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds last season) and swingman Keandre Cook (12.8 points per game) are the top returning players and Lamont West (11.1 ppg for West Virginia) could star as a graduate transfer.
Nevada transfer Josh Hall, key JUCO transfer Gaige Prim and former Xavier recruit Jared Ridder add to the frontcourt talent and Middle Tennessee transfer Tyrik Dixon could run the point.
Ford's biggest challenge will be sorting through his crowded roster to settle on a consistent player rotation. "I think it will work fine," he said. "That’s why I get paid, to figure out how to get the best players on the floor."
Here is how the region's team stack up heading into the 2019-20 season:
1. MISSOURI STATE
The Bears are aiming for their first NCAA Tournament bid since 1999 -- and that goal seems realistic for a change. DaSilva, West and Hall combined for 41 points as the Bears defeated Washington University 76-59 in exhibition play. Ford's uncommon depth will allow him to go slow with Paige, Ridder and four-star guard recruit Ford Cooper as they recover from injuries. All three sat out against Wash U. The Bears play a challenging non-conference schedule with games at Xavier, LSU and Virginia Commonwealth and a trip Charleston Classic, where they will face Miami and either Florida or St. Joseph’s in the second round. If this team comes together quickly, it bank quality victories and build an at-large NCAA Tournament bid resume.
2. ILLINOIS
By recruiting 7-foot, 286-pound center Kofi Cockburn, Underwood addressed his team's rebounding weakness and created more room for 6-9 Giorgi Bezhanishvili to operate on the perimeter. Cockburn scored 16 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked four shots as the Illini crushed Lewis 83-50 in exhibition play. On the down side, sophomore guard Tevian Jones remained suspended indefinitely for a violation of team academic policies, so the Illini opened with just 10 scholarship players.
3. MISSOURI
Stop the presses! Center Jeremiah Tilmon got in foul trouble in the 80-56 exhibition victory over Central Missouri. So Martin still has work to do with his pivotal player. If Tilmon can stay on the court and fulfill his vast potential, the Tigers could become the SEC's surprise team. Heady Evansville transfer Dru Smith (eight points, seven assists, six steals against the Mules) and freshman Mario McKinney join returnees Xavier Pinson and Torrence Watson in a promising backcourt. Up front, sophomore Javon Pickett and freshmen Kobe Brown and Tray Jackson could play well off of Tilmon . . . if the big man can stay on the court.
4. SLU
Coach Travis Ford knows Hasahn French is going to rebound. He knows Jordan Goodwin will attack the rim and that Fred Thatch will hustle. Ah, but who will score from the perimeter? The Billikens missed 18 of 21 shots from three-point range while routing Kentucky Wesleyan 77-48 in exhibition play. But Ford has roster depth for a change so this team should improve on the as he coaches them up. It will be fun to watch freshman Yuri Collins develop for his hometown program. He is a pure playmaking point guard who looks to distribute.
5. SIU CARBONDALE
First-year coach Bryan Mullins, a former Salukis star and Loyola assistant coach, is counting on returning guards Aaron Cook and Eric McGill to drive the offense. Mullins went the graduate transfer route to add immediate help with center Barret Benson (Northwestern) and swingman Ronnie Suggs (Missouri, Bradley). Freshman Marcus Domask, Wisconsin's Mr. Basketball last season, scored 17 points as the Salukis beat Minnesota State 57-41 in exhibition play. Swingman Karrington Davis, who spent last season as an injury redshirt at Nebraska, and guard Ben Harvey, a transfer from Eastern Illinois, also offer longer-term promise. Davis is on the comeback trail from an Achilles tendon injury.
6. SIU EDWARDSVILLE
Brian Barone was promoted from assistant coach to his first head coaching opportunity after the school opted not to re-sign Jon Harris. Barone moved forward with a decent talent base including forward Brandon Jackson (13.8 points per game last season) and guards Tyreese Williford (13.1 ppg) and Cam Williams (10.1). The addition of former SLU and Tulsa wing player Zeke Moore will add firepower. Williford (15 points), Williams (13 points) and Moore (12 points) stood out as the Cougars drubbed Fontbonne 104-57 in their exhibition game.
7. SEMO
Once again, coach Rick Ray suffered transfer attrition, losing swingman Ladarrius Brewer to Eastern Tennessee and forward Gabe McGlothan to Grand Canyon. But he added senior forward Quatarrius Wilson, who averaged 10.9 points and 10.2 rebounds for McNeese State two years ago before transferring in. On cue, Wilson delivered a double-double performance (11 points, 11 rebounds) as the RedHawks defeated Lincoln 73-56 in exhibition play. Ray also added JUCO forward Darrious Agnew and promising freshman guard DQ Nicholas to a returning cast that includes guard Alex Caldwell and forwards Isaiah Gable and Sage Tolbert.