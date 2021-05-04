Gordo on NHL: As Blues climb, notable teams fall by playoff wayside

That could take a few years. The Blues will welcome their reunion next season when the NHL returns to its normal alignment.

AROUND THE RINKS

Once upon a time the Winnipeg Jets were a darkhorse candidate to make a deep playoff run. Those were good times. Now the Jets are staggering toward the finish line with a seven-game losing streak.

Winger Nikolai Ehlers is sidelined for the rest of the regular season and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has struggled. The Jets will make the bracket, but they may arrive without momentum.

The Red Wings will be a fun follow this summer as Steve Yzerman steps up his rebuild. When he dealt power forward Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals before the NHL trade deadline he proved that he wasn’t fooling around.

He got enigmatic Jakub Vrana back in that deal. While Vrana scored five goals in his first six games for the Winged Wheel, four came in one game. He has teased fans with his star potential for years but he has not been able to get his game to the Next Level.

Remember when the Flyers felt compelled to trade Brayden Schenn to the Blues because Nolan Patrick was ready to move into the No. 2 center slot? Those were good times.