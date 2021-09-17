Gordo on the NHL: 10 Central Division players who could swing team fortunes

The NHL is back to work and there will be plenty of good storylines to track in the hypercompetitive Central Division.
Uncertainly hangs over the Blues and several of their rivals. The fate of these 10 players will have a big impact on the divisional race:
Vladimir Tarasenko, Blues: You know the story. No. 91’s latest agent, Paul Theofanous, asked Blues general manager Doug Armstrong to trade his client. Easier said than done! Tarasenko carries a $7.5 million salary cap hit. He has endured multiple shoulder surgeries and he hasn’t been an impact player since 2019. He passed through expansion draft unclaimed. Efforts to trade him and the remaining two years of his contract have failed. His lingering presence could become an unwanted distraction at the Blues try to reestablish their strong team game and tenacious tempo. On the other hand, if Tarasenko pulls it together and plays well the Blues’ offense will be loaded.
Karill Kaprizov, Wild: He is the other Theofanous client in the news. He remains unsigned as a restricted free agent and his negotiations appear to be stalled. Kaprizov doesn’t seem eager to return to the KHL, but he doesn’t seem close to signing with Wild either. Did he really reject an eight-year, $64 million contract after playing just one season in the NHL? He is The Show in Minnesota, but come on. A prolonged Kaprizov holdout could ruin the Wild’s season, so Minnesota GM Bill Guerin is under duress.
Jonathan Toews, Blackhawks: Captain Serious missed last season due to a non-COVID illness. He expects to come back this season, but when will he return and how well will he play? If Toews returns to full strength and elite center prospect Kirby Dach breaks out after his injury-ruined ’21 campaign, Chicago could make the playoff bracket. Suddenly the 'Hawks will be strong down the middle with two dangerous scoring lines.
Pierre-Luc Dubois, Jets: He was underwhelming last season – 20 points in 41 games -- after arriving from the Blues Jackets in a trade for Patrik Laine. Dubois, the third overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, produced 27 goals and 34 assists in 82 games back in 2018-19. He was emerging as one the league’s most promising two-way forwards. If Dubois regains that form this season, the Jets will soar with elite Top 6 forwards.
Tyler Seguin, Stars: Not only is he coming back from hip surgery that limited him to three games last season, he is also overcoming a tough battle with COVID-19. When healthy, Seguin has been an elite producer: From 2017-19 he scored 72 goals and put 669 shots on goal. Imagine the impact he will have if he can turn back the clock. He could anchor one powerful scoring line while Roope Hintz drives the other.
Nazem Kadri, Avalanche: His gutless blindside hit on Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in the playoffs landed him an eight-game suspension and torpedoed Colorado’s Stanley Cup quest. Kadri can redeem himself in what could be his final season with the ‘Lanche due to salary cap reasons. When he is behaving, he adds skill (64 goals scored from 2016-18) and toughness as No. 2 center behind Nathan MacKinnon.
Juuse Saros, Predators: He took the goaltending baton from Pekka Rinne last season and finished strong. Saros posted a .941 save percentage across 23 starts from mid-March on. His 27.35 Goals Saved Above Average after February 27 was the best in the league. The Predators started semi-rebuild by trading away winger Viktor Arvidsson and defenseman Ryan Ellis, so they will lean hard on Saros to keep them in the chase. Is he the real deal or did he just get hot?
Marco Rossi, Wild: Minnesota needs a No. 1 center. Rossi was drafted ninth overall in 2020 to fill that role. But complications from COVID-19 derailed his career last season and sentenced him to an arduous months-long recovery. Rossi is destined to put up numbers as he gets stronger. In his last 59 games in the OHL, he scored 39 goals and dished 81 assists. But will he arrive this season or will he need more time to recover and adapt?
Colton Parayko, Blues: The Blues must become much, much sturdier in their own zone to stay in the playoff bracket this season. They need Parayko to regain his old shutdown form and log the tough minutes on the penalty kill and against top forward lines at even strength. A disabling back injury took him out last season, but he says he is feeling strong after his summer of training. If stays healthy and finally realizes his untapped potential, he could be a transformational force for the defensive unit.
Marc-Andre Fleury, Blackhawks: He’s in the final year of his contract and looking for at least one more ride. The Golden Knights couldn’t afford his $7 million salary cap hit, so they shipped the Vezina Trophy winner to Chicago. He won’t post a 1.98 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage playing on this team, but his presence alone should give the ‘Hawks more swagger. And if he does play like a Vezina winner, Chicago could become a serious postseason threat.