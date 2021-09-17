Gordo on the NHL: 10 Central Division players who could swing team fortunes

Jonathan Toews, Blackhawks: Captain Serious missed last season due to a non-COVID illness. He expects to come back this season, but when will he return and how well will he play? If Toews returns to full strength and elite center prospect Kirby Dach breaks out after his injury-ruined ’21 campaign, Chicago could make the playoff bracket. Suddenly the 'Hawks will be strong down the middle with two dangerous scoring lines.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Jets: He was underwhelming last season – 20 points in 41 games -- after arriving from the Blues Jackets in a trade for Patrik Laine. Dubois, the third overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, produced 27 goals and 34 assists in 82 games back in 2018-19. He was emerging as one the league’s most promising two-way forwards. If Dubois regains that form this season, the Jets will soar with elite Top 6 forwards.

Tyler Seguin, Stars: Not only is he coming back from hip surgery that limited him to three games last season, he is also overcoming a tough battle with COVID-19. When healthy, Seguin has been an elite producer: From 2017-19 he scored 72 goals and put 669 shots on goal. Imagine the impact he will have if he can turn back the clock. He could anchor one powerful scoring line while Roope Hintz drives the other.