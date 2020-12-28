Gordo on the NHL: Aggressive Armstrong strikes again with Hoffman maneuver

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong is known for making bold moves. The franchise’s ownership has been “all-in” on Tom Stillman’s watch.
So the Note struck again with the wooing of free-agent winger Mike Hoffman. The Blues hope to replace his professional tryout deal with a real contract once the team clears the salary cap space needed to accommodate the deal.
Although any other team can sign Hoffman away from the Blues while he is in training camp on a PTO, he appears committed to playing here during the pandemic-shortened season.
He wants to play for a winner while driving up his post-COVID market value. Presumably the two sides already have agreed on the framework on a real one-year contract.
Forward Alexander Steen will go on long-term injured reserve when the season begins with his career-ending back injury. The Blues will get more cap relief by waiting until then to make the move.
Forward Vladimir Tarasenko will also go on LTIR at the start of the season -- and the timetable for his return from his latest shoulder surgery is uncertain.
Those moves will create the space needed to sign Hoffman and restricted free agent defenseman Vince Dunn. But Armstrong will likely need to make additional roster moves if Tarasenko returns during the regular season and brings his cap hit with him.
Tarasenko's recovery time will give the Blues time to assess the progress of young defensemen Scott Perunovich and Niko Mikkola and determine if they have a defensive surplus to trade from later this season. And in the interim, there's always a chance that somebody else will suffer an injury makes the make the numbers work.
In this corner of cyberspace, we figured Armstrong would proceed more cautiously with his cap space this winter. Once again we underestimated Armstrong.
This is the move fans were clamoring to see. Hoffman, 31, is one of the better power-play finishers in the sport.
He scored 29 goals for Florida last season, with 11 coming with the man advantage. He was on the ice for 72 percent of the Panthers’ power-play time.
He scored 36 goals in 2018-19 with 253 shots on goal. Hoffman has scored 20 or more goals in six consecutive seasons and produced 55 points or more during his last five campaigns.
Despite putting up those numbers, he failed to attract big long-term contract offers when he went to market. Few contenders had space under the NHL’s frozen $81.5 million salary cap.
The Blues lacked room, at least on paper, but Armstrong decided he needed to add more scoring punch to replace Tarasenko’s offense. Armstrong was one of several general managers talking to Hoffman, so he decided to use the PTO gambit to get an edge in the bidding.
Hoffman was unwilling to sit out training camp and potentially the start of the season while waiting to get a contract. Since there are no preseason games this season and an abbreviated camp, he isn’t taking much of an injury risk with this PTO.
And by using his avenue, he can get into quarantine, clear COVID-19 protocols with the Blues and get to work more quickly in 2021.
Hoffman isn’t the best two-way forward in the league, so perhaps his best fit with the Blues will be with Ryan O’Reilly -- a gifted playmaker who is also an excellent defensive forward.
His arrival will take focus off Tarasenko’s latest comeback attempt. Given the futillity of Vladimir’s last return, it’s fair to wonder about his future in the sport.
Hence the move to replace his scoring.
Hoffman departed the Ottawa Senators under duress in 2018 after an off-ice rift with his camp and the Erik Karlsson camp. The Blues kicked the tires on Hoffman then, but he landed in Florida in a three-way trade instead.
No such team issues arose with Hoffman in Florida during his productive time with the Panthers, so he became an attractive target during this offseason.
AROUND THE RINKS
Many experts wondered if the Nashville Predators would use their cap space to chase Hoffman, but the team used its cushion to bring back free-agent winger Mikael Granlund (one year, $3.75 million) and sign center Erik Haula (one year, $1.75 million) instead.
After losing forwards Kirby Dach (broken wrist) and Alex Nylander (knee surgery) to significant injuries, the Chicago Blackhawks signed solid two-way center Carl Soderberg to one-year, $1 million contract.
Soderberg, a former Blues draft pick, scored 17 goals for the Arizona Coyotes last season and 23 the year before for Colorado. He has 121 points in his last 229 games
Former Blues executive Bill Armstrong continued his overhaul of the Arizona Coyotes by shipping center Derek Stepan and final year of his contract to the Ottawa Senators for a second-round draft pick.
Stepan produced just 28 points during the shortened 2019-20 season, but from 2013 to 2018 he scored 57, 55, 53, 55 and 56 points. He should fill a Top 6 forward role for the improved Senators, who signed forwards Evgenii Dadonov and Alex Galchenyuk earlier in the offseason.
The Senators had the cap space to take Stepan’s $6.5 million hit. But the team will only owe him $2 million in actual salary. As for the Coyotes, Armstrong gets another good draft pick to deploy in his rebuild.
Ottawa used some of its additional cap space to add defenseman Braydon Coburn and forward Cedric Paquette from the cap-crunched Tampa Bay Lightning while collecting a 2022 second-round pick for taking on the $3.35 million in cap hits.
The team moved the Ghost of Marian Gaborik and injured goaltender Anders Nilsson to Tampa Bay. The Lighting will put those players on LTIR to get their roster compliant.
Gaborik, 38, hasn't played since 2018, But his career has continues on paper for one more season thanks to the ill-fated seven-year, $34.1 million contract he signed with the Los Angeles Kings in 2014.
It seems likely that the high-scoring winger won't be going elsewhere.
There are 60 pages of NHL COVID-19 protocols for players, coaches and other team personnel to digest, including 13 pages alone on travel guidelines.
Earlier faceoffs for some weeknight contests and having afternoon games on weekends are possibilities.