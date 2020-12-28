Gordo on the NHL: Aggressive Armstrong strikes again with Hoffman maneuver

Tarasenko's recovery time will give the Blues time to assess the progress of young defensemen Scott Perunovich and Niko Mikkola and determine if they have a defensive surplus to trade from later this season. And in the interim, there's always a chance that somebody else will suffer an injury makes the make the numbers work.

In this corner of cyberspace, we figured Armstrong would proceed more cautiously with his cap space this winter. Once again we underestimated Armstrong.

This is the move fans were clamoring to see. Hoffman, 31, is one of the better power-play finishers in the sport.

He scored 29 goals for Florida last season, with 11 coming with the man advantage. He was on the ice for 72 percent of the Panthers’ power-play time.

He scored 36 goals in 2018-19 with 253 shots on goal. Hoffman has scored 20 or more goals in six consecutive seasons and produced 55 points or more during his last five campaigns.

Despite putting up those numbers, he failed to attract big long-term contract offers when he went to market. Few contenders had space under the NHL’s frozen $81.5 million salary cap.