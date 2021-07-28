Gordo on the NHL: Aggressive Blackhawks shift into win-now mode

The Chicago Blackhawks have shifted into win-now mode.
With captain Jonathan Toews ready to resume his career after missing last season due to illness, the Blackhawks are seizing the opportunity to move forward. Look at what they have done:
- Dumped Duncan Keith’s salary cap hit on the Edmonton Oilers while adding defenseman Caleb Jones.
- Acquired Caleb’s brother Seth from the Columbus Blue Jackets and locked him into a long-term deal while seeking to fortify their blue line.
- Acquired goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and his $7 million cap hit in a salary dump by the Vegas Golden Knights.
- Traded Brent Seabrook and his long-term injured reserve money to the Tampa Bay Lightning for forward Tyler Johnson, his $5 million cap hit and a second-round draft pick.
Whew! If Fleury plays for the Blackhawks this season – after threatening to retire to stay home in Las Vegas – they will be a handful.
Jones is a top-pairing defender who could his career back on track after suffering some slippage with the terrible Blue Jackets. Johnson is still a useful supporting cast forward.
The Blackhawks got a whole lot better while taking advantage of Jones’ trade demand in Columbus and the cap crunch facing the Golden Knights and Lightning.
They added a whole lot of talent while giving up little beyond Keith, who requested a trade to Western Canada to be closer to his son.
IN OTHER NEWS
The Colorado Avalanche quit fooling around and secured captain Gabriel Landeskog with an eight-year, $56 million contract that seems fair to both side. Landeskog took a bit of a hometown discount and ‘Lanche came way up from GM Joe Sakic's early lowball numbers.
The Winnipeg Jets addressed their defensive depth by acquiring Nate Schmidt from the Vancouver Canucks and Brenden Dillon from the Washington Capitals. Both Schmidt and Dillon were cap casualties with their respective clubs. The Jets also re-upped Paul Stastny at the reduced rate of $3.75 million.
The Philadelphia Flyers continued their defensive makeover by adding defenseman Keith Yandle on a $900,000 bargain deal. The Florida Panthers turned him loose with a buyout.
Defenseman Tony DeAngelo will try to rebuild his career with the Carolina Hurricanes after a tumultuous stint with the New York Rangers. He signed a one-year, $1 million to play for no-nonsense coach Rod Brind'Amour.
Alex Ovechkin is serious about scoring another 165 goals to pass Wayne Gretzky for the career mark. He re-upped with the Capitals for five years and $47.5 million. That's real money for an old guy.
The Edmonton Oilers kept offensive defenseman Tyson Barrie out of the market with a three-year, $13.5 million contract. That's a critical retention sense defenseman Oscar Klefbom remains shelved after major shoulder surgery.
Oilers GM Ken Holland also coughed up $38.5 million over seven years for grinding winger Zach Hyman, who became an excellent role player for the Toronto Maple Leafs. That contract could age badly, just as several of the contracts he gave with the Detroit Red Wings aged badly.
Expect a made goaltending scramble today, The San Jose Sharks bought out Martin Jones. The Vancouver Canucks did the same with Braden Holtby, with an eye on former Blue Jaroslav Halak. The Colorado Avalanche haven't been able to strike a deal with Philipp Grubauer to this point, but they are still working on it.