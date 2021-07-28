Gordo on the NHL: Aggressive Blackhawks shift into win-now mode

IN OTHER NEWS

The Colorado Avalanche quit fooling around and secured captain Gabriel Landeskog with an eight-year, $56 million contract that seems fair to both side. Landeskog took a bit of a hometown discount and ‘Lanche came way up from GM Joe Sakic's early lowball numbers.

The Winnipeg Jets addressed their defensive depth by acquiring Nate Schmidt from the Vancouver Canucks and Brenden Dillon from the Washington Capitals. Both Schmidt and Dillon were cap casualties with their respective clubs. The Jets also re-upped Paul Stastny at the reduced rate of $3.75 million.

The Philadelphia Flyers continued their defensive makeover by adding defenseman Keith Yandle on a $900,000 bargain deal. The Florida Panthers turned him loose with a buyout.

Defenseman Tony DeAngelo will try to rebuild his career with the Carolina Hurricanes after a tumultuous stint with the New York Rangers. He signed a one-year, $1 million to play for no-nonsense coach Rod Brind'Amour.

Alex Ovechkin is serious about scoring another 165 goals to pass Wayne Gretzky for the career mark. He re-upped with the Capitals for five years and $47.5 million. That's real money for an old guy.