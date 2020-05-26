Gordo on the NHL: Also-rans shut down, face long offseason

Sharks: Apparently the Blues beat the life out of these perennial Cup contenders in last year’s playoffs. The Sharks sank to the Western Conference basement while suffering devastating casualties. Given the roster’s advancing age, lavishing $92 million over eight years on injury-decimated defenseman Erik Karlsson was a colossal blunder. The Sharks already had long-term commitments to Logan Couture ($8 million cap hit through 2027), Brent Burns ($8 million through ‘25), Marc-Edouard Vlasic ($7 million through ’26), Evander Kane ($7 million through ’25) and Martin Jones ($5.75 million through ’24). This team needs to dump some of these contracts -- if that is even possible -- and rebuild around talented forwards Tomas Hertl and Timo Meier .

Senators: Our Town’s Brady Tkachuk became one of the NHL’s most feared power forwards at the age of 20. So that’s a starting point for this woeful franchise. Defenseman Thomas Chabot is also a worthy building block. And that’s about it in terms of long-range promise. Fortunately the Senators have two lottery picks and an additional first-rounder in the 2020 NHL Draft. Overall they have seven picks in the first two rounds and nine in the first three rounds -- so their rebuild should gather steam. “We did our homework and in this plan, with the rebuild, we always felt that this 2020 draft would be one of the deepest that’s coming along in many years,” GM Pierre Dorion told the Ottawa Sun. “For us, having the chance to have two picks in the top five is something that we’re fortunate and we’ll be ready for. At the same time, we feel it’s a good draft class for the first 20, where you’re going to get really good NHL players. From then on, for the first three rounds, we feel there will be a lot of regular NHL players in the first three rounds that will be no-brainers.”