Gordo on the NHL: Also-rans shut down, face long offseason

While the NHL and NHLPA iron out details of the sport’s return amid the pandemic, we know this much: Seven terrible teams are finished for the 2019-20 season,
The NHL hopes to relaunch later this summer with 24 teams in an expanded playoff bracket. That leaves out the Detroit Red Wings. Ottawa Senators, New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres, San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks.
Those teams may not play again for several months, since the NHL will likely push back the start of the 2020-21 season due to the ongoing health crisis.
So what went wrong with the Subterranean Seven? Let’s take a look:
Red Wings: One of the few bright spots this season was former Blues forward Robby Fabbri, who made the most of his ice time after arriving in an early-season trade. He scored 14 goals and added 17 assists in 52 games, albeit with a minus-29 rating. Fabbri could fit into the promising nucleus featuring Dylan Larkin, Anthony Mantha, Filip Hronek, Tyler Bertuzzi, Filip Zadina and Moritz Seider. But general manager Steve Yzerman heads into Year 2 of his regime with lots of dead payroll: Henrik Zetterberg ($6.083 million on long-term injured reserve next season), Frans Nielsen ($5.25 million salary cap hit through 2022), Danny DeKeyser ($5 million through ’22), Justin Abdelkader ($4.25 million through ’23) and Darren Helm ($3.85 million next season). Whew! Needless to say the Red Wings will need to draft well during the next few years while getting out from under that money.
Sharks: Apparently the Blues beat the life out of these perennial Cup contenders in last year’s playoffs. The Sharks sank to the Western Conference basement while suffering devastating casualties. Given the roster’s advancing age, lavishing $92 million over eight years on injury-decimated defenseman Erik Karlsson was a colossal blunder. The Sharks already had long-term commitments to Logan Couture ($8 million cap hit through 2027), Brent Burns ($8 million through ‘25), Marc-Edouard Vlasic ($7 million through ’26), Evander Kane ($7 million through ’25) and Martin Jones ($5.75 million through ’24). This team needs to dump some of these contracts -- if that is even possible -- and rebuild around talented forwards Tomas Hertl and Timo Meier.
Senators: Our Town’s Brady Tkachuk became one of the NHL’s most feared power forwards at the age of 20. So that’s a starting point for this woeful franchise. Defenseman Thomas Chabot is also a worthy building block. And that’s about it in terms of long-range promise. Fortunately the Senators have two lottery picks and an additional first-rounder in the 2020 NHL Draft. Overall they have seven picks in the first two rounds and nine in the first three rounds -- so their rebuild should gather steam. “We did our homework and in this plan, with the rebuild, we always felt that this 2020 draft would be one of the deepest that’s coming along in many years,” GM Pierre Dorion told the Ottawa Sun. “For us, having the chance to have two picks in the top five is something that we’re fortunate and we’ll be ready for. At the same time, we feel it’s a good draft class for the first 20, where you’re going to get really good NHL players. From then on, for the first three rounds, we feel there will be a lot of regular NHL players in the first three rounds that will be no-brainers.”
Devils: Remember the whole “Lose for Hughes” campaign? The Devils “earned” the right to draft center Jack Hughes first overall last summer by being terrible and winning the lottery. Then they proceeded to Lose with Hughes despite adding defenseman P.K. Subban and wingers Nikita Gusev and Wayne Simmonds as well. So the Devils bailed on the season, trading away Taylor Hall, Blake Coleman, Andy Greene and Simmonds while also dropping a bomb on the hockey operation. Former Blues executive Martin Brodeur moved over from the business side to take an active role in reshaping the hockey side of the franchise. The Devils have interviewed coaching candidates during the shutdown.
Sabres: The Blues threw more dirt on this already buried franchise with the lopsided Ryan O’Reilly trade. While O’Reilly led the Blues on their unlikely Cup run, the Sabres got little out of Patrik Berglund, Vladimir Sobotka and Tage Thompson. Maybe the first- and second-round picks Buffalo also got in that trade will pan out. After giving away O’Reilly, the Sabres gifted streaky winger Jeff Skinner with an eight-year, $72 million contract. Skinner responded with 23 points and a minus-22 rating in 59 games this season. (Cue the sad trombone).
Kings: This once-mighty franchise got old, then started sinking under the weight of huge money still owed Cup-winning veterans. Drew Doughty, 30, will earn an average of $11 million through 2026-27. Anze Kopitar, who turns 33 in August, carries a $10 million cap hit until ’24. Jonathan Quick, 34, has a $5.8 million cap hit until ’23. Dustin Brown and Jeff Carter are 35 and their combined cap hit tops $11 million through ’22. Oh, and the Kings still owe the departed Ilya Kovalchuk and Dion Phaneuf more than $6 million each. LA will need to find lots of good, young and cheap talent to climb back into the playoff chase.
Ducks: The good news: Their badly needed rebuild is well underway. The bad news: Youngsters like Sam Steel, Troy Terry, Max Jones and Max Comtois had a tough time stepping up in competition this season. Collectively they scored just 60 points in the NHL. John Gibson remains an elite goaltender, but he even he buckled while playing behind an overwhelmed team.
