Gordo on the NHL: Armstrong manages to move Allen in hectic goaltender market

The Arizona Coyotes are signaling that rebuild/retrenchment is coming, so goaltender Darcy Kuemper could be in play. He carries a team-friendly $4.5 million cap hit for the next two seasons and he has been one of the NHL's top performers in goal.

Among the potential unrestricted free agents, Robin Lehner is a most appealing option. He has been starring for the Vegas Golden Knights in the playoffs after playing well for the Chicago Blackhawks during this regular season and the New York Islanders a year ago.

Jacob Markstrom is also headed toward UFA status in Vancouver. His inability to stay healthy and the strong play of young Thatcher Demko could inspire the Canucks to let him walk.

Cam Talbot is another interesting case. He signed a one-year "prove it" contract with Calgary for this season and he proved it, taking over as the No. 1 netminder for the playoffs. He will be an attractive option for the Flames or another team.

Thomas Greiss has been an excellent "1B" option for the New York Islanders. Like Talbot, he has UFA leverage while looking to either stay on Long Island or score a No. 1 job elsewhere.