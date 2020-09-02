Gordo on the NHL: Armstrong manages to move Allen in hectic goaltender market

Suddenly Blues fans had a lot of questions Wednesday, including this one: Why didn't Blues general manager Doug Armstrong get more than a third-round pick and an exchange of seventh-round picks from the Montreal Canadiens for goaltender Jake Allen?
After all, Allen played very well as a back-up to Jordan Binnington this season and he excelled in the playoffs as well.
The answer: The NHL's goaltending market is flooded with trade targets and potential free agents. Armstrong wanted to move Allen's $4.35 million salary cap hit to create space -- presumably to re-sign captain Alex Pietrangelo -- and there were more sellers than buyers in the market.
Heck, the Canadiens weren't regarded as one of the buyers. That team has Carey Price under contract through 2026 with a $10.5 million cap hit. Is Habs GM Marc Bergevin up to something?
Pittsburgh Penguins GM Jim Rutherford is looking to move one of his goaltenders, Matt Murray or Tristan Jarry, for salary cap reasons. Murray can take his Stanley Cup pedigree into a salary arbitration, so Rutherford may move him rather than deal with those cap implications.
Murray has been erratic the past two seasons, which allowed Jarry to push him for playing time. Rutherford could sign a veteran goaltender on the cheap to pair with Jarry.
The Arizona Coyotes are signaling that rebuild/retrenchment is coming, so goaltender Darcy Kuemper could be in play. He carries a team-friendly $4.5 million cap hit for the next two seasons and he has been one of the NHL's top performers in goal.
Among the potential unrestricted free agents, Robin Lehner is a most appealing option. He has been starring for the Vegas Golden Knights in the playoffs after playing well for the Chicago Blackhawks during this regular season and the New York Islanders a year ago.
Jacob Markstrom is also headed toward UFA status in Vancouver. His inability to stay healthy and the strong play of young Thatcher Demko could inspire the Canucks to let him walk.
Cam Talbot is another interesting case. He signed a one-year "prove it" contract with Calgary for this season and he proved it, taking over as the No. 1 netminder for the playoffs. He will be an attractive option for the Flames or another team.
Thomas Greiss has been an excellent "1B" option for the New York Islanders. Like Talbot, he has UFA leverage while looking to either stay on Long Island or score a No. 1 job elsewhere.
Anton Khudobin can also test the market after filling in for the injury-prone Ben Bishop for the Dallas Stars this postseason. He is another great "1B" option.
The Maple Leafs are mulling possible goaltending upgrades to workhorse Frederik Andersen, who has yet to shine in postseason play for them. If the Golden Knights can’t re-sign Lehner, that could be an appealing option for Toronto.
Then the Leafs could deal Andersen, would could appeal to the Carolina Hurricanes among other teams.
The New York Rangers have a longjam, since venerable Henrik Lundqvist is under contract for another year with an $8.5 million cap while both Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev have both surpassed him. Something has to give.
Given all of that, Armstrong couldn't wait and expect heavy bidding on Allen. He's also dealing with the time constraint of freeing up cap space before Pietrangelo can get offers from other teams. He also wants to have that space free to do some shopping, perhaps for scoring help, should Pietrangelo end up signing elsewhere.
The busy marketplace should allow Armstrong to circle back and add a veteran back-up as protection for prospect Ville Husso, who hasn't exactly proven himself at the AHL level. But Husso has a "one-way" contract for next season and Armstrong will likely find a decent netminder willing to take a "two-way" contract and start in the AHL next season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!