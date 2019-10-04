Blues forward Brayden Schenn wanted to stay put. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong wanted to keep him in the team's championship nucleus.
So rather than test unrestricted free agency -- where he likely could have cashed in with bigger money -- Schenn agreed with an eight-year, $52 million contract extension.
His average annual value of $6.5 million, the same as defenseman Justin Faulk's AAV, will be a reasonable salary cap number. By comparison, center Kevin Hayes got a $7.143 million AAV to sign with the Philadelphia Flyers as an unrestricted free agent.
And Schenn is a better player than Hayes.
Schenn and Faulk was willing to agree to team-friendly AAVs in exchange for the security of maximum-length contracts. The Blues assume some risk with the back end of the Faulk and Schenn contracts.
The same would be the case for captain Alex Pietrangelo if he signs an extension. (And there is no reason to think he won't sign one to finish his career here.)
But Armstrong believes the Blues have a five-year window to contend and he's going for it. Chairman Tom Stillman has given him the green to keep spending to the cap.
The Blues can't keep everybody, of course, but they are going to contend for a long, long time.
AROUND THE RINKS: Speaking of Schenn, the guy the Blues traded to get him, forward Jori Lehtera, scored seven goals and added four assists in his first 14 games for St. Petersburg SKA in Russia's KHL . . . The already thin Oilers are dealing with the loss of Top 4 defenseman Adam Larsson to a broken foot. He will miss significant time. For now, top defensive prospect Evan Bouchard is back from the AHL to fill in. The Oilers are up against the salary cap, so they don't have maneuvering room . . . The Oilers gave netminder Mikko Koskinen a three-year, $13.5 million contract last season, but new coach Dave Tippett sees veteran Mike Smith as the lead man in goal this season . . . The depleted Jets gave up six goals in their opener and there is no indication that cornerstone defenseman Dustin Byfuglien will return to the team. He remains suspended while pondering whether to follow through on his inclination to retire . . . Center Matt Duchene was a great free-agent signing for the Predators. He earned three assists in his Nashville debut, a 5-2 victory over the Wild . . . The Stars suffered multiple injuries in their opening 2-1 loss to the Bruins, with defenseman Roman Polak (upper body) and forwards Jason Dickinson (upper body) and Blake Comeau (lower body) exiting that game with injuries. They will be shorthanded when they arrive in the STL to play the Blues . . . Islanders prospect Josh Ho-Sang has crazy offensive talent, the NHL is not the Ice Capades. He is asking for a trade after failing to stick with the big club once again, but there's not a huge market for him.