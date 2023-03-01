Now you can see why Blues general manager Doug Armstrong moved so quickly to sell off players with expiring contracts.

Trades are going down at a breakneck pace in the NHL. The shelves could be virtually empty by the time Friday’s trade deadline arrives.

Armstrong made a preemptive strike by trading Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola to the New York Rangers for a first-round pick in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2024 and old friend Sammy Blais.

The Rangers were the preferred destination for Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane. So when the Blackhawks finally engineered the three-way trade with the Arizona Coyotes to send him to the Big Apple, the best Chicago could get was a second-round pick in this year’s draft -- which could turn into a first-round in 2024 or 2015 should the Rangers reach the Eastern Conference finals.

The Blackhawks also got a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft.

That underscores Armstrong’s success in getting a 2023 first-rounder from the Rangers to speed his retooling. That pick has more immediate utility and also greater trade value than Chicago's conditional pick.

The Rangers trade was an especially good fit because the Rangers needed Mikkola, a player who didn’t fit into Armstrong’s plans here, and the Blues were interested in giving Blais another look to see if he fits the retooling.

Armstrong also got solid returns while trading away Ryan O'Reilly and Ivan Barbashev well ahead of the deadline. He did not want to have key assets left standing when the music stops on Friday.

Elsewhere on the trade front:

Since the Boston Bruins acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov from the Boston Bruins and the Los Angeles Kings got D-man Vladislav Gavrikov from the Columbus Blue Jackets, the trade market for Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun might have shifted.

The Bruins and Kings were two teams linked to the Coyotes in the Chychrun bidding. Arizona GM Bill Armstrong wants two first-round picks and a bit more for Chychrun, and he doesn’t want to take back money. Doug Armstrong has the picks to spend, no immediate need to create salary cap space and an acute need for a younger top pairing D-man.

As the former Blues scouting czar, Bill Armstrong knows most of the Blues prospects quite well. At this point the trade makes too much sense not to happen. But . . . Doug Armstrong will need to offload one of his veteran defensemen on a long-term contract to make future salary caps work.

Also, the resurgent Buffalo Sabres -- a team loaded with good young talent -- could make a more attractive bid for Chychrun. But the Washington Capitals, another potential trade partner for Arizona, spent a first-round pick to get defenseman Rasmus Sandin from Toronto.

To solve their salary cap puzzle and to upgrade in goal, the Kings sent Jonathan Quick to Columbus in the trade that netted goaltender Joonas Korpisalo and Gavrikov. In the swap, the Blue Jackes fetched a first-round pick for their perpetual rebuild.

The Edmonton Oilers upgraded on defense by landing reliable Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators for power-play quarterback Tyson Barrie. The Predators banked a 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2024 fourth-round draft pick and solid winger prospect Reid Schaefer for the rebuilding process new GM Barry Trotz will oversee.

Meanwhile the Oilers have Ekholm under contract for three more years with a salary cap hit of $6 million. So Blues fans who have been constructing hypothetical trade proposals to send Blues defenseman Colton Parayko to Edmonton can probably put down their pens.

To clear cap space, Edmonton off-loaded winger Jesse “The Body” Puljujarvi, the fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft, to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Canes were looking for a bit more scoring depth and they had cap space to play with.

The Toronto Maple Leafs tried to get more playoff-ready by adding veteran defenseman Luke Schenn. In the ensuing shuffle, they banked a 2023 first-round pick from Washington for Sandin, a 2018 first-round pick who failed to progress into a Top 4 role.

The day before Maple Leafs struck a deal with the bailing Blackhawks for defenseman Jake McCabe and forward Sam Lafferty. The key returns for Chicago in the swap were a conditional first-round selection in the 2025 draft (top-10 protected) and a second-round selection in the 2026 draft. Clearly the Blackhawks are in no hurry to complete this total rebuild.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have played much better lately, which explains why they may be ready to buy instead of sell ahead of the deadline. To that end, the team is looking into Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller, who could add speed and skill on either the wing or at center.

With the Detroit Red Wings started to fade as Eastern Conference rivals acquire more talent, GM Steve Yzerman may look to sell off a few assets to keep his long-haul rebuild on schedule. So far he hasn’t locked Tyler Bertuzzi or Dylan Larkin in for the long haul, so the Wings are definitely a team of interest.