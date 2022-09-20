Gordo on the NHL: Assessing the Central Division as training camps open

The Winnipeg Jets are the wild card team in the Central Division as teams prepare for training camp.

The rest of the teams are known quantities. The Colorado Avalanche still rule coming off their Stanley Cup parade. Losing No. 2 center Nazem Kadri to free agency will hurt and the team's goaltending is murky, but elite talent can cover a lot of shortcomings.

The veteran Blues are still a postseason threat despite losing David Perron to free agency. They will need to sort out their defensive corps on the fly this season and keep Jordan Binnington on track, but they still have admirable depth.

The big, hard-hitting Nashville Predators have a football team on skates and Dominik Hasek wannabe Juuse Saros in goal. They locked in Filip Forsberg for the long haul and got sturdier with the additions of winger Nino Niederreiter and defenseman Ryan McDonagh.

The Minnesota Wild are rebuilding on the fly around superstar Karill Kaprizov and young forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi after moving from Ryan Suter and Zach Parise. Whacking those two veterans created the salary cap penalty that forced Kevin Fiala onto the trade block after his 85-point season. So they could take one step back.

The Dallas Stars still have Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn on burdensome contracts, but their new foundation is in place with forwards Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz breaking out. GM Jim Nill got an extension and new coach in Peter DeBoer should keep them in the hunt as the transition continues.

The Chicago Blackhawks are shamelessly tanking. So are the Arizona Coyotes. Which team can lose more? That will be a highly competitive race to the bottom as they battle for favorable draft lottery odds.

So that leaves the Winnipeg Jets to figure out. They hired old-school coach Rick Bowness to restore defensive order

He has so many issues to tackle. He removed Blake Wheeler’s captaincy while trying to broaden the team’s leadership group. Rather than designate a new captain, he plans on having multiple alternate captains.

Bowness must also deal with forward Pierre Luc-Dubois’ refusal to consider a contract extension in Winnipeg, a decision that will keep his name in trade speculation until further notice.

The Jets lost the steadying influence of Paul Stastny to free agency after trading away Andrew Copp (and his expiring contract) last season. Stastny landed in Carolina to keep his career going on a contender.

On paper Winnipeg still has plenty of talent . . . but its baffling underachievement prompted coach Paul Maurice to walk away last season. Interim coach Dave Lowry couldn’t get them back on track either and Manitoba native Barry Trotz took a pass on the job while taking a break from coaching this season.

So it falls to Bowness to get the Jets back in the playoff chase.

“We're changing,” he told reporters. “That's what we're doing. We changed the coaching, we're going to change the way we play. We're changing the way we do things. That's all. A lot of changes are good. Sometimes, changes are good.

“Let's take the letters right out of it and there's more people that want to take this, you can just tell. 'I want to be more involved, I want to be a bigger part of the team.' And those guys are going to come up whether they wear an A or they don't get an A.”

If the Jets can take off again, this division will be a whole lot tougher.

AROUND THE RINKS

Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon hopes to have his contract extension in place before the season. Not surprisingly, he has predicted an eight-digit average annual value.

Also looking to get his extension resolved soon is Robertson, who doubtlessly noted the extensions Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou signed with the Blues. Is Robertson willing to sign a maximum-term deal in Dallas to get a higher AAV? Or will he bet on himself with a shorter-term deal? That is always the equation for emerging stars.

Bruins star David Pastrnak says he wants to stay in Boston for the long haul, but his contract is up after this season and he could command massive dollars in free agency. The Bruins want to take one more run this season with Patrice Bergeron putting off retirement and David Krejci returning from Europe for a season. But is a major overhaul is coming in 2023-34.

The Calgary Flames are excited about the addition of defenseman MacKenzie Weegar in the Matthew Tkachuk trade. He joins Rasmus Andersson, Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev in an improved defensive Top 4 – which is especially critical in a division featuring Connor McDavid and Leon Draistaitl. Calgary should be better equipped to face the Edmonton Oilers.

The Canadiens don’t know if goaltender Carey Price will ever play again due to his chronic knee problems. So the franchise is moving ahead with a full-scale makeover. While the team was willing to move on from veteran defenseman Jeff Petry as part of that process, the Habs are looking to keep former Blues goaltender Jake Allen beyond this season with an extension. That speaks to Allen’s high character and value as a teammate.

After being found not guilty at a sexual assault trial, forward Jake Virtanen will attempt his NHL comeback with the Edmonton Oiler at training camp. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2014 draft never gained traction with the Vancouver Canucks before that team cut him loose.

The Canucks locked in forward J.T. Miller and added scoring depth on the wings with the signings of Ilya Mikheyev and Andrei Kuzmenko, so coach Bruce Boudreau may move Elias Pettersson from wing to center to create three dangerous lines. Miller and Pettersson would play in the middle on offensive-oriented lines while Bo Horvat would center a strong two-way line.

New Flyers coach John Tortorella is making his mark on the franchise. Rookie camp was capped off by a fighting clinic and the team will bring cheap-shot artist Antoine Roussel to training camp on a tryout. Heads on a swivel boys!

Now here’s the bad news for Torts: Excellent two-way center Sean Couturier suffered another injury setback. He is seeking a second option on his back and he is sidelined on a week-to-week basis. That does not sound good.