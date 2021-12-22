Gordo on the NHL: Assessing the good, bad, ugly at the NHL pause

The NHL hopes to resume play next Monday with a full slate of games, but some of those tilts are cross-border affairs between teams from the U.S. and Canada.

So it’s fair to wonder if those games will take place.

Also, many teams could still be heavily COVID-depleted coming out of the Christmas pause. The NHL could mitigate that by shortening the down time for asymptomatic players who have tested positive for the virus, but we’ll have to see what the league does.

Given the strict pandemic protocols in the Great White North, the NHL may be forced to take drastic action to get those seven teams through the season.

Could we see an impromptu return of the North Division for scheduling purposes at least? At this time, all things must be on the table.

But what we do know is that lots of hockey has already been played. Here is how we assess the league to this point: