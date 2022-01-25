Gordo on the NHL: Assessing the trade market for defensemen

After watching the Monday Night Meltdown in Calgary, Blues fans are once again wondering which defensemen might be available for the NHL trade deadline.

Nobody is giving up on Niko Mikkola, but geesh. And when will Scott Perunovich be ready to play again?

NHL general managers have stepped up the discussions with league headed toward a slower pace in February, when make-up games will be played during what was supposed to be the Olympic break.

So let’s take a look at the blue line:

Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes: He broke out last season with 18 goals and 23 assists in 56 games. He turns 24 in March and he has a team-friendly contract with a $4.6 million salary cap hit through 2025. He is not an overly physical player, but he is sturdy at 6-foot-2 and 212 pounds. Teams see him as an affordable Top 4 defender just reaching his prime, so they are willing to overlook the fact he has been god-awful (minus-31 in 29 games) this season. Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong wants a good young player, a top prospect and a first-round pick for him – and it appears many teams are willing to pay that price. Justin Faulk became a solid all-around defender after coming to the STL and the Blues may see the same promise in Chychrun, who has been an offensive-minded guy to this point. But the New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings are among the most interested teams and each has the needed prospect pile to trade from.

Ben Chiarot, Montreal Canadiens: New Habs Hockey Czar Jeff Gorton picked player agent Kent Hughes to run his team’s day-to-day operation as the new GM. Among his immediate tasks is fetching a first-round pick for Chiarot, who carries a $3.5 million cap hit as he heads toward unrestricted free agency. Chiarot can submit a 10-team no-trade list, but odds are he wouldn’t block a trade to a contender. He played well in the last postseason for the Canadiens and another good playoff would help him build value for his next contract. He is a big (6-foot-3, 226 pounds) left shot defenseman who blocks shots and plays a physical game. He checks all the boxes for the Blues.

John Klingberg, Dallas Stars: He wants big money on a new long-term contract and the Stars are looking to get younger, not older. The team isn’t inclined to pay up, so Klingberg wants out. The Blues have plenty of power-play quarterbacks, so this pending unrestricted free agent holds little value for them. Klingberg is minus-31 in his last 87 games with 85 giveaways and just 22 takeaways. Ugh.

Calvin de Haan, Chicago Blackhawks: GM Stan Bowman is long gone and so, it seems, is the franchise's commitment to bid for additional playoff runs while the team still has Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Moving de Haan, a pending UFA, would be a no-brainer for a franchise undergoing a reset. He is a left-shot, third-pairing type who blocks shots and plays a physical style. He turns 31 in May but he still has some miles left. He could be the consolation prize for teams missing out on Chiarot.

Mark Giordano, Seattle Kraken: Would Kraken GM Ron Francis make a rental trade with this pending UFA? Sure, because that market value had to be a big reason why Francis took him in the expansion draft. He knew contenders would come calling about him. Giordano, 38, carries a $6.75 million cap hit, so the Kraken would have to keep a bunch of that money to trade him. He’s nowhere near the dominant player he once was. But if Giordano would welcome moving to a contender for the playoff run – and we assume he would – he could bring impressive leadership skills to a Stanley Cup hopeful.

Nick Leddy, Detroit Red Wings: Here is another pending UFA certain to draw some interest from teams seeking a puck-mover, since the Red Wings are in a full-fledged rebuild. Leddy, 30, still skates well and his previous time in the New York Islanders’ defensive structure could make him a plug-and-play option for the third pairing. Maybe he could fill the Carl Gunnarsson role for somebody.

Marc Staal, Red Wings: At 34, he may have more value as a mentor for young defensemen on a rebuilding team than as a third-pairing defender for a playoff team. At this point Staal might just be an insurance policy for contender, ala Michael Del Zotto during the Blues’ Cup run. So Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman may decide to hang onto to him rather than move him for a middle-round pick to fill that limited role elsewhere.

Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers: Only an idiot would trade a first-round pick (14th overall), Robert Hagg and another good draft pick for Ristolainen and his expiring contract. Sure, Risto can put up some points. And he hits people at a mind-boggling rate. But defending? Advanced metrics suggests he ranks among the NHL’s worst defensemen in terms of goal prevention. But Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher made that trade anyway . . . and now his team is in an epic tailspin. They are in the midst of a 12-game winless streak and it’s time to move veterans for future assets. But buyer beware with Risto.

Keith Yandle, Flyers: If there has been defenseman worse at suppressing goals than Ristolainen, it’s Yandle. And Fletcher acquired him, too, with predictably bad results. Now that Yandle has zeroed in on his consecutive games record, we assume Fletcher would like to move on. But which team is clamoring for used-up power-play specialist?

