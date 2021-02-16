Gordo on the NHL: Avs, Sabres, Devils scrape off rust after COVID-19 shutdowns

Coming back from a lengthy pandemic pause is no easy task for NHL teams. They must regain their stride as quickly as possible while bracing for the condensed schedule ahead.
Playing for the first time since Feb. 2, the Colorado Avalanche fell to the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 Sunday.
"We were missing our legs a bit," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "We didn't have the extra pop in our legs. Our minds are in the right place, we just didn't execute the way we're capable of."
The Buffalo Sabres, who last played Jan. 31, returned Monday with a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders. Coach Ralph Krueger had hoped his team would use the two-week break as an opportunity to refocus.
"Everybody knows we weren't playing a complete game yet,” Krueger said before the game. “But we had excellent elements of our game that we'd like to reconnect to where we were on those, but use the freshness to bring the 5-on-5 game to a higher level. And it certainly counts as a continuation of the season, but with a certain new angle and a new perspective, which I think the team has really used well."
Well, maybe that will be evident next time. The Sabres looked disjointed Monday.
The New Jersey Devils, who last played on Jan. 31, return Tuesday night against the New York Rangers. “Really, we just hit a reset for the whole team,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “We’re looking at this as the start of the season again for us.”
Added Devils winger Kyle Palmeiri: “We had a good thing going before this 15-day break. It’s not going to turn on like a light switch and be right back to where you [were]. But we just gotta focus on making sure we come out and I’m sure the energy’s gonna be high. It’s a Devils-Rangers game. I think emotionally, we’re gonna be plugged in and ready to go, but there’ll definitely be some rust that we might have to knock off after not practicing or doing much for 14-15 days. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”
One positive from a pandemic pause is the opportunity to heal. Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon recovered from his lower-body injury while four games were postponed.
He ended up missing just one game with what the team called a “week-to-week” injury.
“I feel really, really good coming back,” MacKinnon said. “I feel like I haven’t had any rust or anything, so I’m excited to start, hopefully get into a rhythm and start playing every other day again.”
AROUND THE RINKS
Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning and coach Travis Green got a vote of confidence from team ownership. The Canucks are 7-11-1 with a minus-14 goal differential in the rugged (Great White) North Division. Benning mismanaged his salary cap and lost key pieces from last year’s team as a result. The yearly cap hits for Loui Ericsson ($6 million through 2022) and Tyler Myers ($6 million through 2024) are especially problematic.
Alex Galchenyuk is a talented player. He once scored 30 goals in the NHL. He was the third overall pick of the 2012 NHL Draft ahead of players like Morgan Rielly, Matt Dumba, Jacob Trouba, Filip Forsberg and Tomas Hertl. But his “compete level” (as coaches like to say) is not the best.
Since 2018 he has bounced from Montreal to Arizona, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Ottawa, Carolina and Toronto. Galchenyuk and Cedric Paquette just went from the Senators to the Hurricanes in a trade for Ryan Dzingel. And the Hurricanes immediately put Galchenyuk on waivers, since he’s not a great fit for demanding coach Rod Brind’Amour. Then they traded him to Toronto for two depth guys. Galchenyuk is a poster boy for unrealized potential.
Paquette, on the other hand, has the sort of grit Brind’Armour covets. He should find a role in the Carolina supporting cast as the Hurricanes try to build up toward a big playoff run.
That Ottawa-Carolina trade was all about Dzingel’s inability to fit in with the Hurricanes. Now he returns to Ottawa, where he scored 23 goals in 2017-18 and 22 in 57 games the following season before his trade to Columbus as the Senators sold off talent. That rebuilding team is desperate for a spark, so it will be interesting to see if this reunion pays off. Dzingel has an expiring contract, so if he fares well the Senators could sell him off against for a draft pick or prospect.
Last year New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad scored 41 goals and added 34 assists in just 57 games. That’s a 108-point pace. His 19.7 percent shooting percentage was due to regress, but this season he had one goal and two assists in his first 13 games for a 19-point pace. There are slumps, and then there are SLUMPS.
It appears that high-scoring winger Patrik Laine is responding to John Tortorella’s reeducation camp in Columbus. After one benching he snapped to. He even dropped his gloves with Brandon Hagel to stand up for forward Jack Roslovic, who came with him from Winnipeg in the trade for Pierre-Luc Dubois.
Week after week prominent players pass through waivers unclaimed as teams deal with their salary cap challenges. Among the recent additions to the waiver wire (aside from Galchenyuk) were James Neal, Paul Byron and Danny Dekeyser. Neal, a former 40-goal scorer, cleared waivers Sunday.
For the moment, anyway, the Sam Bennett Crisis has abated in Calgary. The Flames have placed the former fourth overall draft pick on their top line with Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan. The Bennett camp had grown frustrated with his Bottom 6 role in Calgary’s forward lines. His agent suggested he could benefit from a fresh start elsewhere.
If Bennett can hold up with Gaudreau and Monahan, that will make is easier to keep Elias Lindholm at center with Our Town’s Matthew Tkachuk on his flank. But Bennett’s graduation also depletes Calgary’s Bottom 6 forward group – and the weakness of those two lines has contributed to the Flames’ inconsistency.