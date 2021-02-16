Gordo on the NHL: Avs, Sabres, Devils scrape off rust after COVID-19 shutdowns

Coming back from a lengthy pandemic pause is no easy task for NHL teams. They must regain their stride as quickly as possible while bracing for the condensed schedule ahead.

Playing for the first time since Feb. 2, the Colorado Avalanche fell to the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 Sunday.

"We were missing our legs a bit," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "We didn't have the extra pop in our legs. Our minds are in the right place, we just didn't execute the way we're capable of."

The Buffalo Sabres, who last played Jan. 31, returned Monday with a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders. Coach Ralph Krueger had hoped his team would use the two-week break as an opportunity to refocus.

"Everybody knows we weren't playing a complete game yet,” Krueger said before the game. “But we had excellent elements of our game that we'd like to reconnect to where we were on those, but use the freshness to bring the 5-on-5 game to a higher level. And it certainly counts as a continuation of the season, but with a certain new angle and a new perspective, which I think the team has really used well."

Well, maybe that will be evident next time. The Sabres looked disjointed Monday.