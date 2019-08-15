Subscribe for $3 for three months
Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) stops a shot by St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) in second period action during Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the TD Garden in Boston. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong has proceeded logically this summer, achieving his goal of returning most of the defending Stanley Cup champions while also managing his salary cap.

So unlike many NHL teams wrestling with unsigned, big-name unrestricted free agents, the Blues should have minimal roster drama heading into training camp.

Restricted free agent Ivan Barbashev is pretty much it on the drama side, other than the potential of unrestricted free agent Pat Maroon signing elsewhere.

Barbashev's camp took note of the four-year, $11 million contract Oskar Sundqvist signed. That locked Sundqvist into the team's core group at an annual salary ($2.75 million) that should be team-friendly if he keeps developing.

On Sunny's side of things, he got significant security after spending his first few North American seasons sitting on the AHL/NHL bubble. Barbashev could see the value in that, too.

Given the Blues' salary cap constraints, Armstrong might have to move out a contract to get such a deal done with Barbashev. He would like to pay him closer to the two-year, $3 million deal Zach Sanford got.

Barbashev doesn't have much leverage, other than to sign in the KHL and potentially derail his long-term NHL career. And Armstrong doesn't have much flexibility after defenseman Joel Edmundson got his $3.1 million arbitration award.

So there they stand. Barbashev's agent, Dan Milstein, is exploring Barbashev's options overseas. Should Barbashev sign in Russia, the Blues would retain his rights and perhaps secure Maroon for another season.

As for Edmundson, he is heading toward much bigger money even if he doesn't develop into a true Top 4 defender this season. Why? Defensemen get paid, period.

So if you had to pick a trade target on this team, it would be Edmundson. Here are the factors in play:

Edmundson's camp and Armstrong have consistently differed on his value, which is why he went all the way through the arbitration process. History tells us that players that go the distance in arbitration often get traded.

Although Jay Bouwmeester and Carl Gunnarsson could come off the books after this season, the Blues have Alex Pietrangelo and Brayden Schenn headed toward unrestricted free agency. And if Jordan Binnington keeps doing what he's done, he will be in line for a huge extension as well.

By re-signing Bouwmeester and Gunnarsson and adding Derrick Pouliot as a depth defender, the Blues are strong on the blue line.

• Mitch Reinke had an excellent first season in the AHL, as did rangy Niko Mikkola. Both could see NHL time this season if injuries hit and both could be big factors in 2020-21 and beyond.

Finally, there is another expansion draft looming and Armstrong must decide who will make his protected list. On defense, Pietrangelo, Colton Parayko and Vince Dunn are in the long-term nucleus.

It's not hard to imagine Armstrong making a deal at some point, given his need to create a bit of breathing room under the salary cap to account for injury replacement.

Elsewhere around the league, general managers are trying to figure out how to deal with high-end restricted free agents. And the free agents are trying to decide the best path as well.

Do they go for maximum term while buying into their unrestricted free agent years? Or do they offer shorter term, maintain some salary cap flexibility and give players potential UFA leverage down the road?

This debate could draft well into training camp or even the regular season, as it did last year with Toronto forward William Nylander.

The big domino is Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner, a cornerstone-caliber player seeking his second deal.

Marner will help set the market for Lightning center Brayden Point, Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk, Avalanche winger Mikko Rantanen, Canucks winger Brock Boeser and Winnipeg Jets wingers Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor.

AROUND THE RINKS

The Flames lost young defenseman Juuso Valimaki to a torn ACL in an offseason training mishap, so GM Brad Treliving will need to take defenseman T.J. Brodie off the trade market and seek to add a low-cost depth defenseman instead. ... After loading up on defensemen, the Sabres are looking to move Rasmus Ristolainen, presumably for additional scoring up front. Ristolainen, like Ryan O'Reilly before, is seeking a fresh start. ... With Paul Fenton's reign of error ended abruptly after one year, the Wild franchise is seeking its next general manager. The Wild could do worse than to hire former Blues winger Bill Guerin, the assistant GM in Pittsburgh.

GORDO GRADES THE BLUES

Jeff Gordon is an online sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

