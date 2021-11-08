Gordo on the NHL: Blackhawks hit reset button with entire hockey operation

The retooled Chicago Blackhawks were supposed to surge back into playoff contention this season.
They didn’t. They tanked instead. Now they must start over from scratch with their hockey operation.
First general manager Stan Bowman got canned over the franchise’s mishandling of the Kyle Beach situation back in 2010. Then head coach Jeremy Colliton got the short haircut Saturday with the Blackhawks stumbling at 1-9-2.
Captain Serious, Jonathan Toews, has struggled during his comeback from illness. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has scuffled since coming from the Vegas Golden Knights in a trade.
Kyle Davidson became the interim GM with the full backing of CEO Rocky Wirtz to make changes. Davidson bypassed assistant coach Marc Crawford, a head-coaching veteran, and promoted Derek King from the AHL Rockford Ice Hogs as interim coach for the rest of the season.
“This wasn't a Derek vs. Marc decision,” Davidson said. “Marc was entrenched in the coaching staff and I thought the person at the top of the pyramid should be from the outside. Derek's not far away in Rockford, but still an outside perspective and outside voice at the top of the pyramid. So that was the thought process behind that.”
In the near term King’s No. 1 goal is to get the Blackhawks to relax and just play hockey. They did just that Sunday with a 2-1 overtime victory over the Nashville Predators.
“It's fun to win games,” Blackhawks winger Alex DeBrincat said. “It's been tough this first month of the season, but the guys battled hard today, got the win. That's what matters right now, getting wins and having fun. Good for 'Kinger' to get his first win . . It's definitely a step in the right direction. We did a good job today of playing a bit more free. With everything that happened yesterday, it's a little bit easier to turn the page and start fresh.”
Will Davidson get to lead the Blackhawks forward? Perhaps. Wirtz could keep Davidson as GM and hire a more seasoned president of hockey operations to oversee things.
However that shakes out, will the Blackhawks aim for a quick rebound in 2022-23 or go for a total rebuild that could take years?
Many unanswered questions hang over the franchise.
Is King ready to coach an NHL team? If he fails to make his case this season, there are many former head coaches who are currently doing media work (Bruce Boudreau, Rick Tocchet, John Tortorella) or toiling as assistant coaches (Jim Montgomery, Kirk Muller, John Stevens).
Then there is Mike Babcock, coaching at his alma mater, the University of Saskatchewan. His high-priced tenure with the Toronto Maple Leafs ended in disappointment and his aggressive old-school coaching style came off as belittling and bullying to some. But Babcock can coach and at some point another team will give him a shot.
“Midseason, you’re not able to explore maybe the number of candidates that you’d like,” Davidson said. “That’s something we’ll explore after the season. We’ve got a lot of time to get there. In the meantime, we’re going to focus on getting some wins and playing the right way and getting back to a brand of hockey our fans can be proud of.”
If the Blackhawks want to get back in the playoffs while they have Patrick Kane and Toews – who are under contract through next season – perhaps they will hire a veteran coach like Tocchet, who worked miracles while keeping the Arizona Coyotes competitive.
If they want to blow up the roster and start over with a long-haul rebuild, then King could be a good option along with the many up-and-coming coaches at the AHL and U.S. college level who could handle the instructional work.
If the Blackhawks take the latter route, they should ponder trading Dominik Kubalik and Fleuy – and even Kane and Toews, if they are willing to waive their full no-movement protection to play for a contender.
Should the team totally rebuild, it will miss the 2022 first-round pick Bowman spent to get defenseman Seth Jones. Unless that pick lands in the top two of the draft, it will belong to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
All in all, the situation couldn’t be much worse for the Blackhawks after they elevated expectations.
AROUND THE RINKS
How tight against the salary cap are the Blues? Calle Rosen, making $750,000 on the NHL portion of his contract, got the call from the AHL instead of the higher-paid Scott Perunovich. With Oskar Sundqvist coming off long-term injured reserve, it’s not hard to imagine Brayden Schenn landing on that list while recovering from his upper-body injury. That’s a tough way to get cap-compliant.
The Detroit Red Wings are finally showing promise despite facing myriad issues – including Jakub Vrana’s shoulder injury, unvaccinated Tyler Bertuzzi’s inability to play in Canada, and Dylan Larkin’s recent three-game absence due to unspecified personal reasons.
Rookie winger Lucas Raymond has six goals and eight assists and rookie defenseman Moritz Seider has 10 points. Right now, they are the top candidates for the Calder Trophy. GM Steve Yzerman may have this team ready to make its big move up the standings as soon as next season.
Jack Campbell is doing fine work in goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but projected co-starter Petr Mrazek is on long-term injured reserve with a groin muscle strain. Can Campbell hold up with a heavy workload between now and the holidays?
The Dallas Stars have stumbled to a 4-5-2 start while suffering a minus-10 goal differential. Braden Holtby has been fine in goal, but the constant shuffling of forward lines has not worked.