Gordo on the NHL: Blackhawks hit reset button with entire hockey operation

“Midseason, you’re not able to explore maybe the number of candidates that you’d like,” Davidson said. “That’s something we’ll explore after the season. We’ve got a lot of time to get there. In the meantime, we’re going to focus on getting some wins and playing the right way and getting back to a brand of hockey our fans can be proud of.”

If the Blackhawks want to get back in the playoffs while they have Patrick Kane and Toews – who are under contract through next season – perhaps they will hire a veteran coach like Tocchet, who worked miracles while keeping the Arizona Coyotes competitive.

If they want to blow up the roster and start over with a long-haul rebuild, then King could be a good option along with the many up-and-coming coaches at the AHL and U.S. college level who could handle the instructional work.

If the Blackhawks take the latter route, they should ponder trading Dominik Kubalik and Fleuy – and even Kane and Toews, if they are willing to waive their full no-movement protection to play for a contender.

Should the team totally rebuild, it will miss the 2022 first-round pick Bowman spent to get defenseman Seth Jones. Unless that pick lands in the top two of the draft, it will belong to the Columbus Blue Jackets.