Gordo on the NHL: Blackhawks race to NHL's bottom with DeBrincat trade

The tanking Chicago Blackhawks are going to be terrible for a long, long time.

That was big takeaway from the hectic opening night of the NHL Draft.

The Blackhawks stole the show by sending high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators for the seventh overall pick in the draft (which turned out to be defenseman Kevin Korchinski) along with a second-round pick in 2022 and a third-round pick in 2024.

That’s a meager price to pay for a dynamic young scorer. DeBrincat, 24, will fit in nicely with Ottawa’s up-and-coming talent.

The Senators were prepared to spend that seventh overall pick as part of a trade with Buffalo that would have offloaded useless goaltender Matt Murray on the Sabres. But Murray used his no-trade protect to nix that swap, so they got DeBrincat instead.

Long-suffering Senators fans are ecstatic while Blackhawks faithful realize they are in for a world of hurt.

DeBrincat has a year left on a contract carrying a $6.4 million salary cap hit for next season. In 2023-24 he will have his final season of restricted free agency, which could cost the Senators $9 million in a qualifying offer – unless that suddenly ambitious franchise strikes a long-term deal with him.

The rebuilding Blackhawks were not prepared to make that sort of commitment to DeBrincat while starting over from scratch. Teams will doubtlessly call Chicago to inquire on veteran forwards Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, who can’t be happy about this move.

(For the record, Kane’s camp offered a no comment on the events of the evening. Stayed tuned for further developments.)

The Blackhawks also traded center Kirby Dach to the Montreal Canadiens for the 13th and 16th overall picks in the draft. Dach, the third overall pick in the 2019 draft, fell out of favor in Chicago after producing just 59 points in his first 152 games.

Also, the Blackhawks traded up from the second round to the 25th overall pick while accepting the Petr Mrazek contract dump from Toronto. So with netminder Jack Campbell headed to unrestricted free agency, the Maple Leafs are starting over in goal after making some significant missteps at that position.

Chicago GM Kyle Davidson has put a pile of prospects in his cupboard with all of this maneuvering. But the Blackhawks are going to be horrible, a reality that Blues fans will embrace.

The Canadiens sent defenseman Alexander Romanov to the Islanders for the 13th overall pick they used to make the Dach trade. Canadiens GM Jeff Gorton took a liking to Dach when he was running the New York Rangers and his affinity held over the years.

Center Shane Wright had been the consensus top prospect in the draft for most of the season, but rangy winger Juraj Slafkovsky went first overall to the Canadiens instead. That pick made even more sense a few minutes later when the Dach trade was announced.

The New Jersey Devils, who are stacked at center, took defenseman Simon Nemec at No. 2 overall. With Logan Cooley going to the Arizona Coyotes at No. 3, Wright fell to the delighted Seattle Kraken at No. 4.

The Colorado Avalanche turned the page on their starting goaltender for the second straight season. Last season they lost Philipp Grubauer to the expansion draft and Thursday they conceded Darcy Kuemper departure via unrestricted free agency.

Rather than meet Kuemper’s asking price for a new long-term team, the salary cap-strapped Avalanche sent three draft picks (third round 2022, fifth round ’22, third round ’23) to the New York Rangers for backup netminder Alexandar Georgiev.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury’s strong relationship with Wild general manager Bill Guerin helped guide him to a two-year, $7 million contract to stick in Minnesota. That move certainly helped Blues goaltender Ville Husso’s value heading into unrestricted free agency.

The rebuilding Coyotes moved up from the 32nd overall pick to the 29th pick and pocketed two other draft picks (third-round pick 2024, second-round pick 2025) to accept the Zack Kassian contract dump from the Edmonton Oilers.

Kassian, a mediocre power forward, has two years left on a four-year, $12.8 million contract. The deal was one of several blunders GM Ken Holland made while assembling a substandard supporting cast for megastars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

As expected, the Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed cornerstone defenseman Kris Letang to keep him out of free agency. He got a six-year, $36.6 million that keeps the average annual value and the corresponding cap hit within reasons. But the deal will pay Letang, 35, into his 40s – so he will need to do his best Chris Chelios impersonation.

All in all, this was a brisk bit of business for the NHL. The offseason is underway in a big, big way.