Gordo on the NHL: Blockbuster trade allows Dubois, Laine to reset

That created an untenable situation that became worse by the day, with coach John Tortorella fanning the flames.

"That's something that I'm moving on from," Dubois said. "A lot of things happened in the past two or three years. I'm extremely grateful for everything that Columbus has done for me. I'm excited for this new chapter, this new opportunity with a new team, a new coaching staff, a new organization, new fans."

Laine is one of the NHL’s best shooters, but now his effort has been famously inconsistent to this point of his career.

Now he has to play for the taskmaster Tortorella. Now he has to play for a general manager, Jarmo Kekalainen, who’s not known for going to great economic lengths to lock in elite talent.

Maybe Laine will respond to Torts and become the all-around star we’ve been waiting to see. And maybe Jarmo will offer him an $80 million contract at some point down the road to give his franchise an elite scorer to build upon.

Or maybe Laine -- who will be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights after this season – will eventually move along as Artemi Panarin did when he reached unrestricted free agency.