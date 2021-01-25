Gordo on the NHL: Blockbuster trade allows Dubois, Laine to reset

Center Pierre-Luc Dubois wanted out of Columbus for whatever reason.
Winger Patrik Laine didn’t see a long-term future in Winnipeg, for whatever reason.
Forward Jack Roslovic was sitting home unsigned, looking for his ticket out of Manitoba and a chance to earn a Top 6 role somewhere.
So the Blue Jackets and Jets pulled off the rare blockbuster trade involving top-tier players. Dubois and a third-round pick went to Winnipeg and Laine and Roslovic headed to Columbus.
(That means the Blues won't have to see much of Laine if the NHL reverts back to its previous alignment next season. They would be OK with that.)
If both Dubois and Laine sign long-term deals with their new team, then Winnipeg wins the trade. Dubois is an elite two-way player whose offensive game should take off with the Jets.
His father Eric is on the coaching staff of the AHL’s Manitoba Moose, so there’s a chance to he could decide to put down roots in Winnipeg. Dubois spent quite a bit of time there riding out the pandemic with his family.
He signed a two-year, $10 million “bridge deal” that runs through next season, but he did so with the understanding that the Blue Jackets would trade him.
That created an untenable situation that became worse by the day, with coach John Tortorella fanning the flames.
"That's something that I'm moving on from," Dubois said. "A lot of things happened in the past two or three years. I'm extremely grateful for everything that Columbus has done for me. I'm excited for this new chapter, this new opportunity with a new team, a new coaching staff, a new organization, new fans."
Laine is one of the NHL’s best shooters, but now his effort has been famously inconsistent to this point of his career.
Now he has to play for the taskmaster Tortorella. Now he has to play for a general manager, Jarmo Kekalainen, who’s not known for going to great economic lengths to lock in elite talent.
Maybe Laine will respond to Torts and become the all-around star we’ve been waiting to see. And maybe Jarmo will offer him an $80 million contract at some point down the road to give his franchise an elite scorer to build upon.
Or maybe Laine -- who will be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights after this season – will eventually move along as Artemi Panarin did when he reached unrestricted free agency.
As for Roslovic, he is eager to get to work with his hometown Blue Jackets. He quickly signed a two-year contract for $3.8 million. He joins an impressive array of young forwards battling for prime roles in Columbus.
He may never earn the Top 6 role he covets, but he could become third-liner and a hometown favorite.
The departure of Dubois will put more pressure on center Max Domi to reestablish himself after fading last season in Montreal. He sounded excited to come to the Blue Jackets in an offseason trade, but he started slowly this season. Now he has to anchor the top line.
Also, youngster Alexandre Texier will have to hold up as a scoring line center. He was an excellent find by Kekalainen in the 2017 draft (picked 45th overall) and he’s off to an excellent start this season. But can he hold up against checking lines?
The addition of Dubois will bump Our Town’s Paul Stastny to the No. 3 role once Dubois gets past his 14-day quarantine, but Winnipeg’s strength down the middle could assure the Jets of a playoff berth in the rugged North Division.
AROUND THE RINKS
Remember when the Vancouver Canucks were making the Blues look bad in bubble hockey? That seems like a long time ago now. The Canucks have staggered to a 2-5 start due to horrific team defense. Goaltender Braden Holtby has a 3.70 goals-against average and Thatcher Demko’s GAA is (gasp) 5.47. Lumbering defenseman Tyler Myers has a minus-6 rating and 23 penalty minutes. Elite young forward Elias Pettersson went five games without a point and elite young defender Quinn Hughes is minus-7. The Canucks have two games with rebuilding Ottawa this week so perhaps they will catch their breath.
The Flyers were a popular preseason pick for big things given their strong finish But injuries have taken a toll and goaltender Carter Hart allowed four or more goals in three consecutive games. Former Blues netminder Brian Elliott could get a couple of starts this week for Philly as a result.
The injury-riddled Pittsburgh Penguins are looking for defensive reinforcements again. Teams in the midst of rebuild, like the Minnesota Wild and Pittsburgh Penguins, figure draw attention from Penguins GM Jim Rutherford.
The Montreal Canadiens engaged the Blue Jackets on Dubois, but general manager Marc Bergevin wisely resisted urge to overspend to get him. The Habs have an excellent collection of good young players, led by center Nick Suzuki. But Bergevin might be willing to make a smaller deal with a team with defenseman Victor Mete drawing attention from other teams.
The Washington Capitals showed the rest of the NHL how not to handle the pandemic. Alex Ovechkin, Ilya Samsonov, Dmitri Orlov and Evgeny Kuznetsov took themselves out of play by violating the league's COVID protocol. Come on guys, no hanging out unmasked in close quarters in the same small hotel room . . .
Defenseman Jack Johnson faded in Columbus. Rutherford committed big money to him anyway in Pittsburgh . . . and then regretted it. Now Johnson could become the odd man out of the New York Rangers lineup. Have teams quit scouting players before acquiring them?