Gordo on the NHL: Blues alumni exit in Montreal management purge

Fortunes can turn quickly in the NHL, since the salary cap system creates impressive parity. All but a few teams are competitive this season.
There are few easy games, so when a team slips its fall can be precipitous.
Ask former Montreal Canadiens executives Marc Bergevin and Scott Mellanby about that. Last season their team made a magical run to the Stanley Cup Finals before falling to the more talented Tampa Bay Lightning.
This season they barely lasted through the first quarter. The two former Blues players lost their job during the course of “Hockey Night in Canada” on Saturday, along with assistant general manager Trevor Timmins.
That’s when news of the team’s sudden regime change broke.
Bergevin knew his time as Habs general manager was winding down. His inability to get a worthy extension from majority owner Geoff Molson left him as a lame duck this season – then his team’s miserable start sealed his fate.
There was some thought that Mellanby could step up from his assistant GM role and take charge. Scott started his post-playing career in the Blues’ hockey operation and over time he built solid credentials on the player development side.
But Molson decided to hire displaced New York Rangers GM Jeff Gorton to oversee his hockey operation in a new position. Gorton will hire the next Canadiens GM.
Mellanby quickly learned that he wasn’t a candidate for the job, so he quit. Molson fired Bergevin and Timmins.
Fans clamoring for the legendary Patrick Roy to return to the Canadiens organization shouldn’t hold their breath. Roy would want full control of the hockey operation and that power went to Gorton.
In the new framework, the new GM will do Gorton’s bidding while handling day-to-day affairs and dealing with the ever-zealous Montreal media.
Gorton did a nice job with his long-haul retooling the New York Rangers. But he and team president John Davidson lost their job when team ownership became impatient just as the rebuild was concluding.
Davidson quickly returned to his prior leadership role in Columbus and got the Blue Jackets franchise back on track. Gorton settled for broadcast week until Molson called.
A lot went wrong for the Canadiens this season, with captain Shea Weber succumbing to multiple injuries, goaltender Carey Price landing in the player assistance program, key forward Phillip Danault relocating to Los Angeles with a big Kings contract and forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi landing with the Carolina Hurricanes as a restricted free agent.
Bergevin tried to reload at forward by signing former Blues winger Mike Hoffman and acquiring center Christian Dvorak from the Arizona Coyotes, but those moves have yet to pay big dividends.
Former Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson has yet to play this season due to injury and former Blues goaltender Jake Allen didn’t hold up with Price away from the team.
By hiring Gorton, Molson signaled that the Canadiens face a brick-by-brick reconstruction. That harsh reality and the team’s hopeless scenario for this season could put a lot of veteran talent on the trade block.
AROUND THE RINKS
Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning and coach Travis Green are on the hot seat after their team’s poor first quarter. Ownership there is mulling potentially big changes, NHL insiders say owner Francesco Aquilini is exploring many options without a firm timetable in mind.
If Benning survives the ongoing ownership review, he may look to make blockbuster moves to alter his team chemistry. Other teams would line up to bid on goal-scoring winger Brock Boeser and reliable two-way center Bo Horvat if they become available.
Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk has asked out of Boston, so the Bruins are fielding calls from trade bidders. But with Brad Marchand sitting out with a three-game suspension for his latest transgression – this time for a slew-foot incident – the Bruins aren’t likely to be a big rush to move him.
The Ottawa Senators gambled big money on goaltender Matt Murray and lost. After acquiring him from the Pittsburgh Penguins, they invested $25 million over four years in him. Murray flopped and the Senators just ran him through waivers and before relegating him to the AHL.
Also clearing waivers and heading to the AHL was Evander Kane, the talented but troubled San Jose Sharks winger. His NHL suspension ended but the Sharks don’t want him back in their dressing room. Kane’s seven-year, $49 million contract runs through 2025 and it’s hard to imagine another team taking on that deal. Perhaps the Sharks will find a trade partner if they keep a significant portion of that money and give Kane time to rehabilitate his image in the AHL.
On the Blues alumni front, Sammy Blais suffered a season-ending injury for the Rangers and winning over fans with his physical play. Zach Sanford has been playing at his usual pace for the Ottawa Senators, with five goals in 19 games – and three of them coming in one outlier performance. On the other hand, Tage Thompson has finally turned the corner for the Buffalo Sabres with 10 goals and six assists in 22 games. He is one of the few bright spots on a god-awful team.