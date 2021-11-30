Gordo on the NHL: Blues alumni exit in Montreal management purge

Former Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson has yet to play this season due to injury and former Blues goaltender Jake Allen didn’t hold up with Price away from the team.

By hiring Gorton, Molson signaled that the Canadiens face a brick-by-brick reconstruction. That harsh reality and the team’s hopeless scenario for this season could put a lot of veteran talent on the trade block.

AROUND THE RINKS

Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning and coach Travis Green are on the hot seat after their team’s poor first quarter. Ownership there is mulling potentially big changes, NHL insiders say owner Francesco Aquilini is exploring many options without a firm timetable in mind.

If Benning survives the ongoing ownership review, he may look to make blockbuster moves to alter his team chemistry. Other teams would line up to bid on goal-scoring winger Brock Boeser and reliable two-way center Bo Horvat if they become available.

Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk has asked out of Boston, so the Bruins are fielding calls from trade bidders. But with Brad Marchand sitting out with a three-game suspension for his latest transgression – this time for a slew-foot incident – the Bruins aren’t likely to be a big rush to move him.