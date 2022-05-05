Gordo on the NHL: Blues assistants are worthy head coaching candidates

With multiple NHL teams either searching for a new head coach or mulling a change, the Blues should be a team of interest.

Assistant coaches Jim Montgomery, Steve Ott and Mike Van Ryn should all get a look from teams shopping for new leadership. Ott and Van Ryn are two of the NHL’s top young assistant coaches while Montgomery was a rising head coaching star before off-ice issues derailed his career.

Montgomery got his life back on track with the Blues and, like Ott and Van Ryn, he has done excellent work under Craig Berube.

Here is how the coaching marketplace shapes up:

Former Blues coach Mike Yeo got the short haircut from the Philadelphia. (OK, he already had the shortest possible haircut, but you get the point.) The Flyers were a massive disappointment this season, so mistake-prone general manager Chuck Fletcher needs to get this hire right. “We’re going to go through a very thorough discussion on what we’re trying to achieve,” Fletcher said. “At this stage, all options are open.” Rick Tocchet would be an obvious choice here. John Tortorella would be another option for a team looking to get back into the hunt quickly. As for Yeo, one of the sport’s good guys, he might stick in the Flyers organization in another role.

As expected, Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman let Jeff Blashill go. While Blashill earned high marks for his patient player development skills, the Red Wings lost their competitive edge this season. Insiders suggest Yzerman is looking for more of a taskmaster to prod this rebuilding team into relevance, but he claims he has an open mind. “My experience has been there’s different personalities and different ways of coaches being successful,” Yzerman said. “I intend to look at all different avenues or different leagues or different backgrounds of coaches. I’m not going to restrict myself to any particular resume in who I determine the next coach will be.”

Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson let assistant coaches Marc Crawford and Rob Cookson go. Interim coach Derek King will be a candidate for the job on a more permanent basis, but Davidson will shop the market as well. He wants to have his next coach by mid-July. He is also reorganizing the front office with the addition of Chicago Cubs executive Jeff Greenberg as the new associate general manager.

The Winnipeg Jets gave GM Kevin Cheveldayoff a three-year extension and the power to pick his next coach. He hasn’t ruled out interim coach Dave Lowry, a former Blues forward, but like Davidson he will shop the market. “I want to let the guys speak to me and I want to my staff speak to me,” Cheveldayoff said. “And then I want to take a bit of time to reflect and take a look at who's out there.”

The San Jose Sharks franchise is taking its sweet time hiring a new general manager. Meanwhile coach Bob Boughner and his staff remain in limbo. This franchise has massive salary cap issues, so the next GM and whoever coaches the team will have their hands full. Among the worthy candidates for that post is former Blues executive John Ferguson Jr., currently the assistant GM in Arizona.

Vegas Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer is still on the job, but he meets with his bosses next week to discuss his fate. He has a year left on his contract but nobody would be surprised if that impulsive management team makes him the fall guy for the team’s stunning failure. “I want to be back. I want to coach this team again,” DeBoer said. “We never got a chance to do what we’re capable of doing. We’re excited about this group. This type of season has to fuel you for next year.”

The Vancouver Canucks are willing to take Bruce Boudreau back for another year, but team president Jim Rutherford is not willing to give him a long-term deal. Rutherford seemed ready to blow up that team before Boudreau ruined those plans by guiding the Canucks back into contention. Now Boudreau may shop his services around the league to see if he can get a multi-year offer, thus allowing Rutherford to hire a coach to oversee the rebuild. Teams looking for an upbeat coach, as opposed to a taskmaster, should consider Boudreau.

The New Jersey Devils fired assistant coaches Mark Recchi and Alain Nasreddine, but it appears head coach Lindy Ruff is safe. Recchi was in charge of the hapless Devils power play and Nasreddine oversaw New Jersey’s underachieving defense.

AROUND THE RINKS

Anaheim Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek poached Rob DiMaio from the Blues’ hockey operation to serve as his assistant general manager. DiMaio did an outstanding job for the Blues on the pro personnel side by identifying valuable depth veterans. Forward Nathan Walker and defenseman Calle Rosen are just two examples of that.

The Jets have become a perennial disappointment, which is why center Mark Scheifele hinted about wanting a fresh start elsewhere. He has a team-friendly deal for two more years – with a $6.125 million cap hit – so he could become an attractive trade chip. That would thrust Pierre-Luc Dubois into the No. 1 center role in Winnipeg.

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price’s chronic knee problems have officially become career-threatening. He never got back to 100 percent this season and he is wondering if he will ever be healthy enough to regain his previous form. His $10.5 million cap hit could land right back on long-term injured reserve next season.

The Canadiens appear headed toward a major retooling, with injury-battered Shea Weber also a LTIR candidate for next season and defenseman Jeff Petry (and his $6.25 million cap hit) likely to get shopped around the league.

