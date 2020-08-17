Gordo on the NHL: Blues, Capitals illustrate perils of bubble hockey format

The Blues and Washington Capitals have experienced similar bubble hockey misadventures this summer.
Both championship-caliber teams showed why this is not a great format for the overdogs.
Both teams earned a bye from the qualifying round of the NHL playoffs. Both played round-robin games instead and failed to establish urgency with their effort.
As a result, both teams struggled to find their game in the Round of 16. Both teams lost their first two games to an underdog carrying momentum from its qualifying round victory.
Both teams responded with a strong Game 3, getting into their forechecking mode to apply sustained offensive pressure. Both teams battled into overtime in hard-fought games.
Both teams had a clear breakaway opportunity to win the game. Blues forward Brayden Schenn buried his shot while Capitals forward Jakub Vrana did not.
So while the Blues edged the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 Sunday to climb back into their series, the Capitals suffered a 2-1 loss to the New York Islanders and fell into a deadly 3-0 hole in their best-of-seven series.
Afterward, the Capitals did their best to present a brave front.
“I think we have our chances, but it’s not enough,” captain Alexander Ovechkin said. “Obviously, we’re down 3-0, but you just have to move on. I know it’s a hard situation, but it’s not over yet.”
He noted that the Capitals won the Stanley Cup in 2018 after overcoming a 2-0 deficit against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round.
“We’re never going to stop believing in it, and we’re going to play,” Ovechkin said.
“Right now we just have to focus on getting one win,” Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said.
“Obviously our backs are against the wall, but it starts with one,” Capitals winger Tom Wilson said. “I expect guys to step up here and persevere through this. We’ve got a little bit of adversity, and it’s time to pull together or we’ll be out. So it is what it is.”
Hockey is a game of inches. Games are often decided by puck luck. Seeding mean nothing in this competitively-balanced league.
In the best of times it’s difficult to make sweeping judgements about a team if it suffers a playoff series loss despite playing hard. Under pandemic conditions – after a long layoff, with games in bubble under weird conditions – it’s especially dangerous to draw conclusions.
But the Capitals will face some hard questions if they don’t rally miraculously. Goaltender Braden Holtby played his best game of the postseason Sunday, but he is headed to unrestricted free agency after a brutal regular season.
If backup Ilya Samsonov were healthy, he would likely be starting. But the Capitals don’t have a good Plan B, unlike the Blues with Jake Allen, so Holtby remains on the spot.
So does Ovechkin, who is in the twilight of his career. He turns 35 next month. The Not-So-Great-8 put just one shot on goal in Game 3.
Meanwhile the Blues got to catch their breath with their first victory in Edmonton. Had they lost Game 3, they would have faced the prospect of going winless in the bubble – not a great look for the defending Cup champion.
Unlike the Capitals, the Blues managed to gain a bit of traction by breaking through with a victory.
They remain up against it, though, because a loss in Game 4 would obviously put them on the brink of elimination.
Expect the Canucks to bounce back with more determination Monday night. The Blues have raised their level on a game-to-game basis and they must do it again to pull even.
Can they succeed where the Capitals failed? Can they finally get back to normal in these abnormal conditions?
Blues fans are bracing for another anxious late night. Expect the unexpected in bubble hockey.
