Gordo on the NHL: Blues, Capitals illustrate perils of bubble hockey format

If backup Ilya Samsonov were healthy, he would likely be starting. But the Capitals don’t have a good Plan B, unlike the Blues with Jake Allen, so Holtby remains on the spot.

So does Ovechkin, who is in the twilight of his career. He turns 35 next month. The Not-So-Great-8 put just one shot on goal in Game 3.

Meanwhile the Blues got to catch their breath with their first victory in Edmonton. Had they lost Game 3, they would have faced the prospect of going winless in the bubble – not a great look for the defending Cup champion.

Unlike the Capitals, the Blues managed to gain a bit of traction by breaking through with a victory.

They remain up against it, though, because a loss in Game 4 would obviously put them on the brink of elimination.

Expect the Canucks to bounce back with more determination Monday night. The Blues have raised their level on a game-to-game basis and they must do it again to pull even.

Can they succeed where the Capitals failed? Can they finally get back to normal in these abnormal conditions?

Blues fans are bracing for another anxious late night. Expect the unexpected in bubble hockey.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.