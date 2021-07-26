Gordo on the NHL: Blues exploit Rangers' change in direction

The New York Rangers are committed to icing a grittier team this season – and the Blues took full advantage of their quest.
At a glance, trading Pavel Buchnevich to the Blues for Sammy Blais and a second-round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Draft made little sense for the Rangers.
Buchnevich scored at a 73-point pace last season, finishing with 40 in his last 41 games. Dating back to the 2019-20 season, he has scored 68 points in 74 games.
He is a sturdy player at 6-foot-3 and about 200 pounds. His 200-foot game has improved.
Buchnevich added penalty-killing duties last season while averaging nearly 19 minutes per game. At 26, he is entering his athletic prime. He checks many boxes.
So why did the Rangers trade him for such a modest return? Context matters.
Buchnevich is a restricted free agent with arbitration rights. His next contract figures to land in the $5.5 million to $6.5 million range for annual average value.
Next season top Rangers center Mika Zibanejad will be due a big bump from his $5.25 million salary with unrestricted free agency looming in 2022-23.
The Rangers have young, offensive-minded and cost-controlled forwards Alexis Lafreniere, Kaapo Kakko and Vitali Kratsov lined up to compete for Top 6 roles.
New Rangers general manager Chris Drury hired coach Gerard Gallant to instill a blue-collar mentality. Then he set out to add toughness, which led to the acquisition of hard-hitting winger Barclay Goodrow from the Tampa Bay Lightning, then the bulldozing Blais from the Blues.
Drury gave Goodrow a six-year $21.85 million contract, which added to the Rangers’ long-term salary cap squeeze.
Also, the Rangers could stay in Jack Eichel sweepstakes if they can create more cap space. That explains why Drury has also been willing to part with center Ryan Strome (another possible 2022 UFA) in a trade this summer.
The Rangers are looking to allocate resources differently and Buchnevich became the odd man out.
Meanwhile the Blues had a surplus of Bottom 6 grinders and needed to adding scoring punch, since Vladimir Tarasenko has demanded a trade and both Mike Hoffman and Jaden Schwartz seem likely to depart via free agency.
Given all of that, Armstrong is comfortable committing notable cap stance to Buchnevich while continuing to construct his roster for next season.
AROUND THE RINKS
By offloading Jordan Eberle’s $5.5 million cap hit in the expansion draft, the New York Islanders have the operating space needed to acquire Tarasenko from the Blues. The New Jersey Devils, who are sitting on more than $32 million in cap space, are another possibility.
Aside from Eberle and Flames defenseman Mark Giordano, the Seattle Kraken took a pass on the high-priced players exposed in the expansion draft. That team also eschewed the sort of side deals that landed the Vegas Golden Knights extra draft picks.
Instead the Kraken saved cap space to free agency, where they could land Schwartz and others. Jaden is exactly the sort of two-way player Kraken GM Ron Francis wants to build around.
While the Eichel trade talks continued, the Buffalo Sabres sent skilled forward Sam Reinhart to the Florida Panthers for goaltending prospect Devon Levi and a first-round pick in 2022. If you thought the Sabres were bad last season, wait until you see them next season.
The Chicago Blackhawks won the bidding for Seth Jones, acquiring the disgruntled defenseman from the Columbus Blue Jackets and bargaining an eight-year contract extension worth a reported $9.5 million per season. The Blackhawks spent promising young defenseman Adam Boqvist, as well as their first- and second-round picks in this year's draft and a first-rounder in 2022 to get Jones and the 30th overall pick in this year's draft.
That was a huge price to pay. A few years ago Jones was an emerging star on the blue line, but then he regressed in Columbus as the Blue Jackets fell apart under coach John Tortorella. Now the Blackhawks are betting that Jones, 26, can become a two-way force again.
That wager was somewhat mitigated by the Blackhawks’ ability to dump all of Duncan Keith’s $5.54 million salary cap hit on the Edmonton Oilers. Keith used to be one of the NHL’s top all-around defensemen, but at age 38 he can no longer shoulder that load. The Blackhawks got defenseman Caleb Jones – Seth’s brother – back in that trade. That did not hurt their bid to secure Caleb for the long haul.
Oilers general manager Ken Holland is also prepared to give way too much money to grinding winger Zack Hyman, who put up numbers playing in Toronto's Top 6. Committing big dollars to Keith and Hyman follows the pattern of Holland’s work in Detroit, where he stuck the Red Wings with some really bad contracts.
The Sabres sent another defenseman with terrible metrics, Rasmus Ristolainen, to the Philadelphia Flyers for a first-round pick in 2021, defenseman Robert Hagg and a 2023 second-round pick. Ristolainen is a volume shooter who also racks up a high hit count, so he has some fantasy value in multi-category leagues.
But in real life the analytics tell a gruesome story. Any five-man unit he played on in Buffalo regularly got outscored. Can the Flyers convince Ristolainen to quit attempting high-risk plays at both ends of the ice? Can they get him to play with discipline within a defensive structure? Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher better hope so.
Earlier, the Flyers made a more sensible decision to add defenseman Ryan Ellis from the rebuilding Nashville Predators in a trade for defenseman Phillipe Myers and injury-plagued center Nolan Patrick. (Remember when Patrick’s potential made Brayden Schenn expendable? Those were good times.)
But the Flyers also paid a high price to shed defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and his $4.5 million salary cap hit. They sent second- and seventh-round picks along with the Ghost to the Arizona Coyotes. They got nothing in return but cap relief for this season and next.
The Flyers also moved cornerstone winger Jakub Voracek to Columbus for winger Cam Atkinson. The 6-foot-2 Voracek is a pass-first forward who plays small while the 5-foot-8 Atkinson is volume shooter who plays big.
The Coyotes continued their fire sale by sending defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland to the Vancouver Canucks to get a first-round pick this year, plus their 2022 second-round pick and 2023 seventh-rounder. The Coyotes also took on more than $8 million in dead money for this season with useless forwards Loui Eriksson, Jay Beagle and Antoine Roussel.
Having overspent on lumbering defenseman Tyler Myers earlier, the Canucks doubled down with the pricey addition of the fading OEL. The Coyotes will retain a bit of his money, but the Canucks will take a $7.26 cap hit from him through 2026-27. As for Garland, the Blues will attest to his goal-scoring ability – but can he elevate the Canucks?
The Carolina Hurricanes invested four years of AHL developmental time in goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic. He repaid that effort by stepping up last season (15-5-0, 1.90 goals-against average, .932 save percentage) when injuries hit at the NHL level. So naturally the Canes traded him to the Detroit Red Wings, who quickly signed him to a two-year, $6 million contract.
Was that really too rich for the Canes? Will they find better value in free agency? This will be fun to track.
Carolina got the rights to pending UFA goaltender Jonathan Bernier in that deal. They also have Petr Mrazek and James Reimer heading to unrestricted free agency. The Canes seem likely to sign one of them and find their other goaltender (Antti Raanta?) in the marketplace.
Simultaneously, they are trying to sign pending UFA defenseman Dougie Hamilton. That job got harder when Jones and Cale Makar (six years, $54 million) signed big new contracts.
The Canes, like the Blues, try to maintain salary discipline. If Hamilton chases the last dollar he will land elsewhere.