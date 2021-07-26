Gordo on the NHL: Blues exploit Rangers' change in direction

That wager was somewhat mitigated by the Blackhawks’ ability to dump all of Duncan Keith’s $5.54 million salary cap hit on the Edmonton Oilers. Keith used to be one of the NHL’s top all-around defensemen, but at age 38 he can no longer shoulder that load. The Blackhawks got defenseman Caleb Jones – Seth’s brother – back in that trade. That did not hurt their bid to secure Caleb for the long haul.

Oilers general manager Ken Holland is also prepared to give way too much money to grinding winger Zack Hyman, who put up numbers playing in Toronto's Top 6. Committing big dollars to Keith and Hyman follows the pattern of Holland’s work in Detroit, where he stuck the Red Wings with some really bad contracts.

The Sabres sent another defenseman with terrible metrics, Rasmus Ristolainen, to the Philadelphia Flyers for a first-round pick in 2021, defenseman Robert Hagg and a 2023 second-round pick. Ristolainen is a volume shooter who also racks up a high hit count, so he has some fantasy value in multi-category leagues.

But in real life the analytics tell a gruesome story. Any five-man unit he played on in Buffalo regularly got outscored. Can the Flyers convince Ristolainen to quit attempting high-risk plays at both ends of the ice? Can they get him to play with discipline within a defensive structure? Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher better hope so.