Gordo on the NHL: Blues fans should enjoy Canadiens' stunning success

The Canadiens stayed connected defensively with their 1-3-1 scheme and struck on the counterattack, both with breakouts from their own end and with turnovers their trap forced in the middle of the ice.

Carey Price lived up to his reputation as one of the world’s top goaltenders with one clutch performance after another.

The Canadiens persevered despite playing a condensed regular season schedule necessitated by pandemic postponements. They won in the conference final despite playing before limited crowds -- while the Golden Knights had a madhouse backing them for their home games.

The Canadiens won despite losing head coach Dominique Ducharme to a positive COVID-19 test.

“I know every team is the same, it says the same thing, but these guys are a special group and a really good mix,” stand-in Canadiens coach Luke Richardson said. “It’s hard to put into words how proud we are of them, but they deserve it, and they’re not done yet.”

Meanwhile it will be interesting to see how the Golden Knights react to all of this. Owner Bill Foley is a hands-on guy and famously impatient.

He can’t be happy.