Gordo on the NHL: Blues fans should enjoy Canadiens' stunning success

The Montreal Canadiens brought some good cheer to Blues fans with their unlikely run to the Stanley Cup Final.
They completed their upset of the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday night by winning Game 6 in overtime. Most folks around here were more than fine with that.
First the Canadiens took out the explosive Colorado Avalanche, thus preventing owner Stan Kroenke from raising the sacred chalice over his skull tarp. The land-hoarding recluse must wait at least another year.
Then they took out the bruising Golden Knights, thus preventing turncoat defenseman Alex Pietrangelo from winning the Cup with his new team.
The Canadiens proved that tight checking, team cohesion and excellent goaltending can still allow a team without superstars to play for the title.
This is reassuring to the Blues, who used that formula in 2019 to finally bring St. Louis its long-awaited parade.
Hockey traditionalists must be pleased to see the storied Canadiens franchise playing for the title for the first time since 1993. This is awesome for those long-suffering fans in Quebec, obviously, but it’s great for the sport as a whole.
Let’s give a shout-out to former Blues defenseman Marc Bergevin, who built this Canadiens team in a pressure cooker market. Among the shaggy general manager's key additions was former Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson.
The Canadiens stayed connected defensively with their 1-3-1 scheme and struck on the counterattack, both with breakouts from their own end and with turnovers their trap forced in the middle of the ice.
Carey Price lived up to his reputation as one of the world’s top goaltenders with one clutch performance after another.
The Canadiens persevered despite playing a condensed regular season schedule necessitated by pandemic postponements. They won in the conference final despite playing before limited crowds -- while the Golden Knights had a madhouse backing them for their home games.
The Canadiens won despite losing head coach Dominique Ducharme to a positive COVID-19 test.
“I know every team is the same, it says the same thing, but these guys are a special group and a really good mix,” stand-in Canadiens coach Luke Richardson said. “It’s hard to put into words how proud we are of them, but they deserve it, and they’re not done yet.”
Meanwhile it will be interesting to see how the Golden Knights react to all of this. Owner Bill Foley is a hands-on guy and famously impatient.
He can’t be happy.
Team captain Mark Stone disappeared against the Canadiens, failing to score a point. “Ultimately, it falls down on myself and the top players on this team,” Stone said. “We had some guys produce night in, night out. But as far as myself and a number of other guys, I mean, I got skunked this series.”
Coach Peter DeBoer created a goaltending controversy in mid-postseason by switching from Marc-Andre Fleury to the oh-so-thick Robin Lehner.
And as with the San Jose Sharks, DeBoer failed to elevate his team in the Final Four when big things were expected.
“When you get to this point, the teams that win find another level,” DeBoer said. “They don't sag. We didn't find another level, and they did. I thought they were opportunistic. They owned the key moments of the series.
“When they got a chance, they stuck it in the net. When they needed a big save, they got a big save. They won the overtime battle. They won the special-teams battle. If you're losing those areas of the game, you're putting yourself in a tough spot.”
The Golden Knights put themselves in a tight spot by forcing the Pietrangelo signing under their salary cap. That move was a bit puzzling, given the strength Vegas already had on the blue line and the corresponding moves the signing forced.
They had to move on from No. 2 center Paul Stastny, thus creating a lineup hole that became glaring in the postseason.
So what happens now? Vegas defenseman Alec Martinez will become an unrestricted free agent and he will draw interest in the market.
Fleury has one year left on his contract with a $7 million hit and the Golden Knights will need to do something with that.
The Golden Knights are exempt from the expansion draft, but that could be a negative since Vegas could have used the draft to offload a salary and gain operating space.
An interesting summer awaits this franchise. And another adventure awaits the Canadiens, who will face either the surprising New York Islanders or the powerful Tampa Bay Lightning next.