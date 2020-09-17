Gordo on the NHL: Blues hockey operation undergoes major change

Eyebrows raised across the NHL over this season. Brodin is a reliable shut-down defender ranking somewhere in the Top 50 in the league.

“He’s an elite defender, not just a good one,” Wild GM Bill Guerin told reporters. “He’s elite. We put a premium on that, just like putting the puck in the net. He’s one of those guys when his name comes up in any discussions with coaches, with other GMs, he’s the type of guy that can defend the top players in the league and there’s a premium for that.”

That’s great, but Pietrangelo ranks in the Top 10 in the league, perhaps in the Top 5. He is not only an elite defender, he can quarterback the power-play and score goals as well.

So any thoughts that Alex will sign on the cheap with the Blues or anybody else is out the window.

Before the pandemic an eight-year, $68 million seemed about right for Pietrangelo to stay put. An outside bidder might have had $9 million to $10 million a year for him on a seven-year contract.

Now? Perhaps the steepest “home town discount” would look like $60 million over eight years wtih favorable structuring in terms of bonuses and front-loading. That would be his average annual value on par with Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O’Reilly.