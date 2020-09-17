Gordo on the NHL: Blues hockey operation undergoes major change

The Blues hockey operation added a terrific coach but lost an excellent personnel man this week as the offseason continued to heat up.
Former Dallas Stars coach (and Blues player) Jim Montgomery joined Craig Berube’s staff to replace Marc Savard, who opted not to return as an assistant coach for next season.
At the same time, Blues assistant general manager Bill Armstrong was finalizing his five-year deal to run the Arizona Coyotes. It seemed like just a matter of time before Bill would get his chance to run a team given his success here.
Montgomery did a brilliant job guiding the Stars before off-ice issues derailed his coaching career. After the Stars fired him, Montgomery underwent treatment for alcohol abuse.
Joining the Blues will gives Montgomery a chance to rebuild his professional reputation and put him back in line for a head coaching job. Last year at this time he was a rising star in the business.
In the meantime Montgomery will make an excellent coaching staff even stronger. The Stars were miserable to play against on his watch and they came within inches of knocking off the Blues in the 2019 playoffs.
On the other hand, the departure of Bill Armstrong will create a challenge for general manager Doug (No Relation) Armstrong. Bill has done an excellent job running the Blues scouting and drafting effort, offering a notable upgrade from predecessor Jarmo Kekalainen.
Armstrong will have his hands full in Arizona, where previous GM John Chayka left on bad terms after flirting with another organization.
The Coyotes are facing a money crunch with their arena problem unresolved. Owner Alex Meruelo is looking to cut costs, but making good trades with veterans Oliver Ekman-Larsson ($8.25 million cap hit through 2027) and Phil Kessel ($6.8 million through 2022) won’t be easy with the NHL’s flat salary cap.
Armstrong also figures to move one of his goaltenders, Darcy Kuemper or Antti Raanta. Adin Hill just signed a “one-year” contract to fill the No. 2 role there, so somebody will have to go.
The NHL docked the Coyotes their 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 first-round pick for violating its combine testing policy. So Armstrong will want to acquire some picks and prospects to engineer a rebuild around the young veterans Clayton Keller, Jakob Chychrun and Nick Schmaltz.
PETRO SAYS THANKS
Alex Pietrangelo owes defenseman Jonas Brodin and the Minnesota Wild some love these days.
Brodin signed a seven-year, $42 million contract extension with the Wild to reaffirm the value of defensemen in the market – even amid a global pandemic that wrought massive economic damage.
Eyebrows raised across the NHL over this season. Brodin is a reliable shut-down defender ranking somewhere in the Top 50 in the league.
“He’s an elite defender, not just a good one,” Wild GM Bill Guerin told reporters. “He’s elite. We put a premium on that, just like putting the puck in the net. He’s one of those guys when his name comes up in any discussions with coaches, with other GMs, he’s the type of guy that can defend the top players in the league and there’s a premium for that.”
That’s great, but Pietrangelo ranks in the Top 10 in the league, perhaps in the Top 5. He is not only an elite defender, he can quarterback the power-play and score goals as well.
So any thoughts that Alex will sign on the cheap with the Blues or anybody else is out the window.
Before the pandemic an eight-year, $68 million seemed about right for Pietrangelo to stay put. An outside bidder might have had $9 million to $10 million a year for him on a seven-year contract.
Now? Perhaps the steepest “home town discount” would look like $60 million over eight years wtih favorable structuring in terms of bonuses and front-loading. That would be his average annual value on par with Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O’Reilly.
Another team might offer Pietrangelo, who turns 31 in January, a similar total or slightly higher for seven years. Another team could get two or three excellent years from Pietrangelo for such a deal . . . and then the rest of the contract would be rewarding him for what he did for the Blues.
There were many defensemen showing their age in the NHL these days, including top guys like Brent Burns, Erik Karlsson, Duncan Keith and even Drew Doughty.
On the other hand, Pietrangelo is the top player – not just the top defenseman -- heading into unrestricted free agency this year. That will inflate his market value if he gets that far.
MORE WILD ACTIVITY
The Wild and Buffalo Sabres made a head-scratching trade, with the Wild sending Eric Staal to upstate New York for Marcus Johansson.
The Sabres are in a perpetual rebuild, so adding Staal, who turns 36 next month, doesn’t make much sense at a glance. But Staal does fill the No. 2 center hole behind Jack Eichel.
He will make just $3 million next year, which is important to the budget-conscious Sabres, and he played in Carolina with new Buffalo GM Kevyn Adams.
“Everybody knows the career that Eric’s had,” Adams told reporters. “There are very few players in the league that from what they’ve done on and off the ice command the respect and have the presence that Eric Staal does. He fits in that small group of people. It’s a great thing for our locker room, it’s great for our organization and he’s a winner. He’s been there. He’s been in a Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final. He’s raised the trophy. These are really, really important experiences that he’s lived and he’s going to bring into our locker room that are very, very important to our team and the culture that we have.”
Johansson, who is about to turn 30, brings more speed and versatility to the Wild and he makes an aging team a bit younger. But his salary cap hit is $1.25 million more and he hasn’t been nearly as productive as Staal during his career. Both players have just one year left on their contract.
Guerin was already looking for help at center and this trade makes the Wild weaker down the middle. The Wild have turned the page on free agents Mikko Koivu and Alex Galchenyuk.
“Sometimes we need to mix things up,” Guerin said. “We need to find a different pathway to success, and that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to build a better team, and sometimes you have to take some drastic measures.”
Those drastic measures could include trading defenseman Matt Dumba, who lacks no-movement protection. Next year’s expansion draft factors into that equation.
“If I were to move Matt, I don’t have to rush,” Guerin said. “We can play all year with him. We like Matt Dumba. He’s a heck of a player. He’s a great kid. We’re very happy with him, and we think our top four will go up against anybody. I’m confident in that. But I don’t promise anybody anything.
“I know the business well enough from a player side, and I wouldn’t want to make an empty promise. We’ll try to improve our team as much as we can when we can.”
The Winnipeg Jets could really use Dumba, but the Wild may not want to trade him within the division. Also, the Jets might not have enough good young talent to entice Guerin with a trade pitch.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!