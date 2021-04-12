Gordo on the NHL: Blues stand pat, Hall to Bruins before deadline

Players flew off the board at the NHL trade deadline. But the Blues, having edged back into the West Division playoff race, ended up standing pat as the deadline passed.

Their three-game winning streak convinced general manager Doug Armstrong's not go into sell mode.

"Our fluctuation of play, it had our minds going in different directions," he said Monday afternoon. "Certainly the play in the last three games and being in a playoff spot today was a reflection of deciding to stand pat with this group."

And . . .

"We're in a playoff spot now," Armstrong said. "We haven't played our best hockey on a consistent basis . . . Maybe we're going to get healthy at the right time and get on a roll, maybe the last three games are a reflection of that."

Mike Hoffman was the subject of much trade speculation, but ultimately Armstrong decided not to move him or anyone else for future assets.

"I haven't had any meaningful discussions in the last three days," Armstrong said.

The Boston Bruins landed the biggest name on the trade block, Buffalo Sabres winger Taylor Hall. There had been some buzz with the Blues on that front, back when it seemed Armstrong was firmly in “buy” mode.