Gordo on the NHL: Blues stay strong, Giroux lands in Ottawa, Kuemper goes to Caps

The Ottawa Senators and Washington Capitals were the early headliners in NHL free agency Wednesday, but Blues general manager Doug Armstrong took care of his necessary business.

With a flurry of moves, he locked in center Robert Thomas with an eight-year, $65 million extension, re-signed unrestricted free agent defenseman Nick Leddy to a four-year, $16 million deal and reportedly added veteran backup goaltender Thomas Greiss.

Armstrong took a big step toward solving is future puzzles with the Thomas contract. It's a record-setting deal, yes, but it doesn't really change his pay structure.

Previously Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O'Reilly were the highest-paid Blues with a $7.5 million average on contracts signed some time ago. Now winger Jordan Kyrou now has a good idea what his value to the Blues looks like.

Leddy fit in seamlessly late last season, so his retention keeps the Blues strong on the blue line. And Greiss should offers ample insurance in goal.

This spending helps explain why the Armstrong couldn’t offer winger David Perron enough to stay out of the unrestricted free agent marketplace.

Armstrong tried to keep Dakota Joshua with a one-way contract coming off if his strong showing in the AHL playoffs, but Joshua jumped to the Vancouver Canucks for a two-year deal. Don't be surprised if he makes a big impact there.

Elsewhere around the league:

The Ottawa Senators extended their success this week by getting forward Claude Giroux on a three-year deal for $19.5 million. After getting Alex DeBrincat and Cam Talbot earlier in week, this franchise is headed for massive improvement.

The Capitals targeted former Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper as their new No. 1. He got five years and $26.25 million as the top free agent at the position.

The bidding for 115-point winger Johnny Gaudreau apparently has come down to the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils. The Philadelphia Flyers have interest, too, but they would need to create salary cap space to land him.

After trading away Ryan McDonagh, the Tampa Bay Lightning went into Armstrong mode locked in defenseman Erik Cernak ($5.2 million average), center Anthony Cirellli ($6.25 million average) and Mikhail Sergachev with ($8.5 million average) on eight-year deals. The Bolts also signed former Blues defenseman Ian Cole to a one-year, $3 million deal.

As expected, the Edmonton Oilers jumped at the chance to add Jack Campbell as their new No. 1 goaltender with a five-year, $25 million contract.

After losing Campbell to free agency, Toronto Maple Leafs gambled with the acquisition of goaltender Matt Murray from Ottawa. So for insurance, the Leafs signed Capitals castoff Ilya Samsonov to a one-year deal worth $1.8 million.

The Avalanche did a nice job re-signing UFA defenseman Josh Manson after he gave the market a quick check. He got an average of $4.5 million over four years.

The New York Rangers tried to get grittier up front by signing center Vincent Trocheck to replace Ryan Strome as the new No. 2 center. He got seven years with an average of $5.625 million.

The Rangers lost rental forward Andrew Copp to free agency – and Copp quickly landed with the Detroit Red Wings with a five-year contract worth an average of $5.625 million per year. The Wings also added Olli Maatta defenseman for one year and $2.25 million.

The Boston Bruins made an interesting call by swapping No. 1 center Erik Haula for Pavel Zacha, a former sixth-overall pick who was stuck in the No. 3 role in New Jersey. Zacha will offer growth potential for new Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, the former Blues aide.

The San Jose Sharks shed Brent Burns and 67 percent of his contract by dumping him on the Carolina Hurricanes. The Sharks got salary cap space while the Canes get a power-play quarterback with some severe defensive limitations.

Looking to become somewhat less terrible next season, the Blackhawks added forwards Max Domi and Andreas Athanasiou. Each got a one year and $3 million to make the team less embarrassing.

The Buffalo Sabres landed Eric Comrie for goaltending insurance for two years with a $1.85 million average. That was another player who could have made sense in the STL.

Former Blues goaltender Jaroslav Halak landed with the Rangers as their new backup with a one-year, $1.55 million dead. He spent last season with the Canucks.

Skate-and-shoot winger Frank Vatrano moved on from the Rangers to Anaheim Ducks for three years for an average of $3.65 million.

The Canucks signed winger llya Mikheyev to a four-year contract worth an average of $4.75 million. There is plenty of upside there, especially with Bruce Boudreau coaching.

Defenseman Justin Schultz moved on to the Seattle Kraken to give Vince Dunn some competition.