Gordo on the NHL: Bruins running out of time to chase another Cup

Defenseman Torey Krug is headed to unrestricted free agency and Bruins — like the Blues with Alex Pietrangelo — are jammed up by the flat salary tax.

Wingers David Pastrnak, 24, and Jake DeBrusk figure to remain in the Bruins nucleus for a long time, along with defenseman Charlie McAvoy, 22.

Will the Bruins begin rebuilding around those three players in 2020-21? Or can they squeeze another Cup bid out of the veterans?

“Obviously, I wish that everyone is coming back and we can have another chance at it,” Bergeron said. “It’s always a pleasure and a treat when you’re going out there with guys that you’ve been around for 10-plus years. You’d like to keep that and carry that, and keep going. Keep going with them. Obviously, lots of very great young players as well that are on the rise and we should be excited about.”

After losing to the Blues in Game 7 last season to come up just short of a Cup celebration, the Bruins liked their chances this season.

But like the Blues, they were derailed by the COVID-19 shutdown. Unlike the Blues they got out of the first round — but then Lightning struck.