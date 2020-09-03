Gordo on the NHL: Bruins running out of time to chase another Cup

The Boston Bruins may not be at the end of their road as Stanley Cup contenders, but they can see it from where they sit.
“It’s tough and you never know how many opportunities you’re going to have to win a Cup,” Bruins winger Brad Marchand said after his team fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games. “We never know if we’re going to be back in the finals again or in even in the playoffs again. Every opportunity missed, it hurts.”
Cornerstone defenseman Zdeno Chara, 43, is pondering free agency and possibly retirement. No. 1 center Patrice Bergeron, 35, looked every bit of his age during bubble hockey.
So did Marchand, 32. David Krejci, 34, had some jump but he is more of a supporting cast player these days.
“It just kind of hit me after the game that the core group, a few of us, we have one or two, three years left,” Krejci said. “With the pandemic going on, you never know what’s going to happen. So, it’s just kind of — I just got a little sad right now.”
Goaltender Tuukka Rask, 33, left the team due to a family emergency. He has a year left on his contract and he has expressed doubts about playing beyond next season.
Backup goaltender Jaroslav Halak, 35, did solid work filling in for Rusk but he’s obviously not the long-term answer either. The former Blue is more comfortable in the backup role.
Defenseman Torey Krug is headed to unrestricted free agency and Bruins — like the Blues with Alex Pietrangelo — are jammed up by the flat salary tax.
Wingers David Pastrnak, 24, and Jake DeBrusk figure to remain in the Bruins nucleus for a long time, along with defenseman Charlie McAvoy, 22.
Will the Bruins begin rebuilding around those three players in 2020-21? Or can they squeeze another Cup bid out of the veterans?
“Obviously, I wish that everyone is coming back and we can have another chance at it,” Bergeron said. “It’s always a pleasure and a treat when you’re going out there with guys that you’ve been around for 10-plus years. You’d like to keep that and carry that, and keep going. Keep going with them. Obviously, lots of very great young players as well that are on the rise and we should be excited about.”
After losing to the Blues in Game 7 last season to come up just short of a Cup celebration, the Bruins liked their chances this season.
But like the Blues, they were derailed by the COVID-19 shutdown. Unlike the Blues they got out of the first round — but then Lightning struck.
“Tampa has a great team, don’t get me wrong. Don’t want to take anything away from them, they have a great team,” Marchand said. “Just, the way things were rolling throughout the season, we thought we were going to go all the way. It’s a huge sacrifice to come here and guys had to really dedicate a lot of time and effort to be here. And it’s kind of a waste of time now. We spent the last three months getting ready for this. Being here and we walk away without anything to show for it.”
And . . .
“We only have so many kicks at the can,” Marchand said. “And everyone, I think especially when we retire, I think that’s more when it’s going to hit us and say, ’What if …?’ It is what it is. You dwell on it, it’s going to hurt. It’s going to suck. This is how it goes. Only one team can win.”
AROUND THE RINKS
• If the Blues are able to re-sign Pietrangelo, would GM Doug Armstrong take offers on defenseman Colton Parayko? Many, many NHL teams would want in on those talks, especially the Toronto Maple Leafs.
One media-generated rumor had the Leafs offering up third-line forward Andreas Johnsson, a first-round pick and defensive prospect Tim Liljegren. But Johnsson carries a $3.4 million cap hit through 2023, so that would make him a tough fit on the salary cap-strapped Blues even after the Jake Allen trade.
• Another popular Blues rumor has the New Jersey Devils acquiring Vince Dunn, who is due a raise as a restricted free agent. Dunn lacks leverage without arbitration rights, but in a scenario where Pietrangelo stays then somebody will have to exit the blue line. Niko Mikkola is slated to make the team next season and prospect Scott Perunovich could replace Dunn's puck-moving skills.
Hence Dunn's placement on TSN's "Trade Bait" list this week.
If the Devils would also take Tyler Bozak — and if that would fly, given Bozak's limited no-trade protection — that would create the cap room needed to keep Pietrangelo and then some.
• If Krug hits the market as expected in Boston, look for the Detroit Red Wings to put in a bid. The Winged Wheel desperately needs a power-play quarterback to jump start its attack.
• The Pittsburgh Penguins wasted no time making changes after their postseason ended in disappointment. The team acquired winger Kasperi Kapanen from the Maple Leafs for the 15th overall pick and an exchange of fringe assets.
The Leafs wanted to dump Kapanen’s $3.2 million cap hit through 2022 as part of a broader effort to reallocate resources toward defensive help. Penguins GM Jim Rutherford wanted to add scoring depth and younger legs (Kapanen is 24) to his aging nucleus.
• Forward Max Domi suffered a down year in Montreal and saw time on the fourth line in the playoffs, so it’s not hard to imagine him moving on once again in a trade. Domi, who piled up 72 points during the previous season, is a restricted free agent looking to cash in and Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin isn’t in any rush to give him large money on a long-term deal.
• The NHL hammered the Arizona Coyotes for violating its pre-draft rules, so the Desert Dogs won’t have a pick in the first three rounds of the 2020 draft. General manager John Chayka departed on unhappy terms, owner Alex Meruelo is having cash-flow problems and the franchise still hasn’t solved its arena problem.
So the Coyotes may hit the restart button and shop assets like goaltender Darcy Kuemper, and defensemen Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Niklas Hjarmarsson for prospects and picks. Meruelo has begun his GM in search in earnest and everything is on hold until then.
Meanwhile Bill Zito has taken the reigns of the Florida Panthers after replacing Dale Tallon as GM. Zito had been assistant GM of the Columbus Blue Jackets.
