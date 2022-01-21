Gordo on the NHL: Bumbling Holland allows Oilers leak to spread

Ken Holland built his reputation on yesteryear European scouting that helped the Detroit Red Wings go on dynastic run back in the day.

But Holland’s later years as Red Wings general manager were an utter catastrophe. He saddled the franchise with bad contract after bad contract with a series of personnel blunders.

And now he is overseeing the collapse of the Edmonton Oilers. Among his questionable moves:

Acquiring washed-up defenseman Duncan Keith from the Chicago Blackhawks while taking his entire $5.4 million cap hit.

Signing grinder Zach Hyman to a seven-year, $38.5 million contract that could age very badly.

Committing $41 million over eight years to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins rather than invest more money in his defense or goaltending. That deal could also age badly.

Populating his bottom six forward group with spent veterans like Kyle Turris and Derek Ryan.

The Men of Oil have lost seven consecutive games and 13 of their last 15. Their 6-0 capitulation to the Florida Panthers Thursday was just another scrape against the Western Conference's rocky bottom.

The team with perhaps the two best players in the world – Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl – has become a laughingstock.

Holland doesn’t believe in firing coaches, but Dave Tippett has been out of answers for his team for weeks.

“We have to keep pounding away. It’s the only way it’s going to work,” Tippett said after this latest loss. “You have to work your way out of it.”

Veteran goaltender Mike Smith could return next week, but he has suffered injury after injury this season and he is pushing 40. Can he hold up?

And if he does, can he make a difference?

Holland’s bright idea to fix things was to sign Evander Kane, a talented winger who has worn out his welcome everywhere he has played. The NHL has blocked that move, for now, by investigating another apparent violation of its COVID-19 protocols by Kane.

The Oilers must rebuild their team game, reestablish defensive structure and start playing with more collective effort. How the self-centered Kane would help with any of that is a mystery, but so it goes in Edmonton.

It will be up to the core group of Oilers to lead the way.

“This right here, it’s a test for all the leaders on our team,” defenseman Darnell Nurse said. “Getting out of this is what’s going to make our team better. There’s no excuse. No ‘fountain of tricks.’ You’ve got to show up every day with your hard hat on -- that’s the only way to get out of this. There are no tricks. To be a leader, you have to show up every day.

“That’s our job. It’s what we have to do to dig our way out of this. This is when you really have to lead.”

AROUND THE RINKS

Jack Eichel is eager to start playing for the Vegas Golden Knights. But with winger Max Pacioretty soon coming off the injured list after recovering from a wrist procedure, the Golden Knights won’t have the salary cap space to activate him. Hence the news that Eichel won’t come back for “at least month or two” – or as long as it takes Vegas to clear the cap space for him through injuries or trades. The Golden Knights can make the playoffs without Eichel, so they can just warehouse him the way Tampa Bay kept Nikita Kucherov in the freezer.

The Dallas Stars are actively trying to move disgruntled defenseman John Klingberg rather that meet his request for a long-term contract extension. Getting long-term assets in a swap for Klingberg would a smart move for the Stars, who need to cycle out veterans and integrate more youth.

The Stars seem to be showcasing veteran Anton Khudobin to teams looking for more protection in goal. But how much does Anton have left in the tank?

Teams needing goaltending will be tied with Marc-Andre Fleury, but he doesn’t sound interested in moving on from Chicago. He is not eager to jump from team to team this late in his career. Now, if the Penguins were to give the Blackhawks a call, that might be a different matter.

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun remains the hottest commodity in the marketplace because his age (24 in March), reasonable cap hit ($4 million through 2025) and potential to handle a Top 4 role, But the Coyotes want a good young player, a top prospect and first-round pick for him. Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek suggests the price for the Florida Panthers would be Spencer Knight and Anton Lundell plus the pick.

So what would such a deal look like for the Blues? Coyotes GM Bill (No Relation to Doug) Armstrong could ask for Scott Perunovich, Klim Kostin and the pick. Blues GM Doug (No Relation to Bill) Armstrong would prefer to move Jake Walman in such a deal instead.

In a year where everything that could go wrong did, the Canadiens lost former Blues goaltender Jake Allen for eight weeks to a lower-body injury. This coincides with the need for star-crossed Carey Price to rehab a nagging knee injury.

