Gordo on the NHL: Canadiens improve with Dvorak, Coyotes keep getting worse

AROUND THE RINKS

The New Jersey Devils have the cap space needed to add Tarasenko. And despite adding Tomas Tatar this summer, they could use another shooter to get the most out of cornerstone centers Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier.

The Devils invested big dollars in free agent defenseman Dougie Hamilton, so the franchise appears to be moving into “win now” mode after a painful rebuild.

Devils executive Martin Brodeur knows Tarasenko well. But is this a good thing or a bad thing for the Blues as they try to move No. 91?

Our Town’s Brady Tkachuk is talking contract with the Ottawa Senators. The team would love to lock him in for the long haul, but it could make sense for Tkachuk to take a shorter deal to keep unrestricted free agency in play.

Presumably the Senators will have to dig deep ($64 million for eight years?) to get Tkachuk to agree to a maximum term. While the franchise appears headed in the right direction with its rebuild – which is why GM Pierre Dorion just got a contract extension -- it still has one of the NHL’s worst owners.

So Brady can name his price here.