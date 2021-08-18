Gordo on the NHL: Cap crunch has Bozak, other notables awaiting good offers

Tyler Bozak can still play. He can win faceoffs, slide between center and the wing and chip in on the second power-play unit.

His 17 points in 31 games for the Blues last season was in range of his career scoring pace.

Given the right linemates and sheltered third-line usage at even strength -- lots of offensive zone starts – he could help the Blues or anybody else.

But at age 35 he is confronting the realities of the salary cap world. Teams are keeping him and other free-agent forwards on the back burner while getting their own players under contract under the cap.

Bozak is a pro’s pro who can make any dressing room better. The Blues value that, but they have ample bottom-six forwards and they still must resolve the Vladimir Tarasenko scenario.

There hasn’t been much buzz on the No. 91 Trade Front. The same goes for Jack Eichel, another high-paid, injury-damaged forward trying to force his team to deal him elsewhere.

The Buffalo Sabres may be willing to let their Eichel standoff carry into the season, since they are doomed to spectacular failure anyway in 2021-22. Eichel has held off on neck surgery because the Sabres won’t approve the procedure he wants, so this coming season may be a wash for him.