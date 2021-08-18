Gordo on the NHL: Cap crunch has Bozak, other notables awaiting good offers

Tyler Bozak can still play. He can win faceoffs, slide between center and the wing and chip in on the second power-play unit.
His 17 points in 31 games for the Blues last season was in range of his career scoring pace.
Given the right linemates and sheltered third-line usage at even strength -- lots of offensive zone starts – he could help the Blues or anybody else.
But at age 35 he is confronting the realities of the salary cap world. Teams are keeping him and other free-agent forwards on the back burner while getting their own players under contract under the cap.
Bozak is a pro’s pro who can make any dressing room better. The Blues value that, but they have ample bottom-six forwards and they still must resolve the Vladimir Tarasenko scenario.
There hasn’t been much buzz on the No. 91 Trade Front. The same goes for Jack Eichel, another high-paid, injury-damaged forward trying to force his team to deal him elsewhere.
The Buffalo Sabres may be willing to let their Eichel standoff carry into the season, since they are doomed to spectacular failure anyway in 2021-22. Eichel has held off on neck surgery because the Sabres won’t approve the procedure he wants, so this coming season may be a wash for him.
The Blues, on the other hand, would love to resolve the Vladimir Tarasenko matter sooner than later. New York Islanders fans feel the same way, since their team has been linked to Tarasenko in trade rumors.
Also, the Islanders have refused to finalize their reported signing of free-agent forwards Kyle Palmieri, Casey Cizikas and Zach Parise – perhaps because they are still trying to make the numbers work for a Tarasenko trade.
Or maybe Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello is just yanking our chain.
Meanwhile Bozak sits and waits along with this other unsigned free-agent forwards:
Nikita Gusev: This productive KHL player enjoyed a solid first NHL season while producing 41 points in 66 games for the New Jersey Devils in 2019-20. But he followed that with just 10 points in 31 games for the Devils and Florida Panthers last season. While he may lack the well-rounded game to play for Joel Quenneville in South Florida, his skill could still play in the right environment.
Alex Galchenyuk: It’s hard to believe he is just 27 years old. Back in 2015-16 he scored 30 goals for the Montreal Canadiens while fulfilling his promise as the third overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft. But since 2017-28 he has played for the Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs. He had some good shifts last season with John Tavares and William Nylander, but many beer leaguers could produce with those two. Once again Galchenyuk is looking for a fresh start.
Ryan Donato: He scored 14 even-strength goals in 62 games for the Wild in 2019-20 and he’s just 25, so he figures to get a contract before training camp. He wasn’t great for the San Jose Sharks last season (20 points, minus-10 in 50 games), but many players struggled on that sinkhole of a team.
Dominik Kahun: He is a classic ride-along forward, capable of fitting in with skilled linemates but not capable of driving the play consistently. So it goes for many European players who cross the Atlantic well into their careers. Kahun, 26, followed his 37-point rookie season with 31 points in 56 games in 2019-20. But Edmonton was his fourth stop in three years and he produced just 15 points in 48 games for the Oilers.
Jimmy Vesey: Once upon a time he was a hot collegiate free agent who had his pick of teams. Now he’s adrift after bouncing from the New York Rangers to the Buffalo Sabres, Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks in the last three seasons. He scored 50 goals in his first three seasons with the Rangers. At 28 he should still be in his athletic prime, but his play has drifted.
Bobby Ryan: He earned the 2020 Masterton Trophy for winning his long battle with alcohol abuse. Ryan was a four-time 30-goal scorer earlier in his career but now, at 34, he is a fringe player coming off a so-so showing (seven goals in 33 games) for the Detroit Red Wings.
Jake Virtanen: He was the sixth overall pick of the 2014 NHL Draft. By 2019-20 he finally delivered on some of his power-forward promise while scoring 18 goals and adding 18 assists in 69 games for the Canucks. But a miserable season on the ice (five goals, no assists in 38 games) and serious problems off the ice last season led to his buyout in Vancouver. Which team will take him in?
Eric Staal: After four productive seasons in Minnesota in the twilight of his career, he got sentenced to time with the Sabres last season. That didn’t go well. The Canadiens rescued him and he came to life in the playoffs with eight points in 21 games. He offers size, skill and character – but also a high odometer reading. He turns 37 in October.
Alex Chiasson: This big winger got time on the potent Oilers power play the last three seasons and he totaled 19 goals with the man advantage. He scored 22 goals overall in 2018-19. But he turns 31 in October and he hasn’t been a dynamo at even strength during his stops with five NHL teams.
Tyler Ennis: He is a two-time 20-goal scorer who produced 37 points for the Maple Leafs and Senators in 2019-20. But he slipped to nine points in 30 games for the Oilers last season. He turns 32 in October and he’s one of the smallest forwards in the league, so his leverage is limited.