Gordo on the NHL: Capitals admit mistake, invest in new coach

After winning a championship, the last thing any sports franchise should do is change coaches for monetary reasons.
But that’s what the Washington Capitals did. That franchise refused Barry Trotz’s demand for a five-year contract, so he moved to great success with the New York Islanders after leading the Capitals to the Stanley Cup.
Trotz came this close to leading the upstart Islanders to the Eastern Conference championship in these playoffs.
Capitals owner Ted Leonsis realized his mistake after two disappointing seasons under Trotz's successor, Todd Reirden. So general manager Brian MacLellan fired Reirden, who landed in Pittsburgh as an assistant coach, and hired Cup-winning veteran Peter Laviolette.
MacLellan also took a long look at former Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock. Had Babcock hired on in Washington, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Freidman noted that Jim Montgomery would have been on his list of potential assistant coaches.
Instead, Laviolette got the gig, Babcock remains on the sidelines and Montgomery landed with the Blues under Craig Berube.
Why did the Capitals choose Laviolette?
“He’s a good teacher,” MacLellan told reporters. “He’s a good communicator, a good motivator. Motivating is one of his strengths. I think he holds players accountable, and I think he does it in a good way — with integrity. He’s very honest.”
Laviolette’s task will be to get more out of the veteran Capitals, most notably centers Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nicklas Backstrom.
“It’s not like you have to go in and build this from nothing, or from no success, or very little success,” Laviolette said. “That’s what’s exciting . . . Just add a layer. Not reinvent the wheel, but somehow add a layer and push and motivate, get these guys to climb the ladder just a little bit higher.”
AROUND THE RINKS
Former Blues assistant GM Bill Armstrong inherits coach Rick Tocchet in his new role as Arizona Coyotes GM. Tocchet has made the Desert Dogs hard to play against. That, plus the good words Berube can put in for him, should put Rick in good stead.
But Armstrong will have to start from scratch with the Coyotes scouting department, which was overly reliant on analytics and video. Look for Armstrong to add some old school scouting savvy to the operation.
Among the interesting veterans Armstrong can shop is center Derek Stepan, who carries a $6.5 million cap hit on his expiring contract. But his base salary is just $2 million, so he could be an attractive No. 3 center for a team looking for inexpensive help. Stepan, 30, regularly scored 50-plus points until fading the past two seasons in Phoenix.
If the Coyotes re-sign Taylor Hall as a free agent, they will owe the New Jersey Devils another draft pick. That would leave them with zero picks in the first three rounds of both the 2020 and 2021 draft – something Armstrong will need to rectify via trades.
After Montreal acquired the rights to former Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson, Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin got him locked in for $14 million over four years – a bit less than he might have commanded before the pandemic hit, but good security for one of the sport’s good guys.
The Coyotes are not the only team looking to cut costs after suffering pandemic losses. Reports say the Buffalo Sabres are looking to run on a $70 million budget next season, or more than $10 million under the salary cap.
Trading Marcus Johansson for Eric Staal was actually a cost-cutting move. Cornerstone player Jack Eichel will be highly interested in what comes next. The young man is tired of losing.
The Canucks are looking to upgrade their blue line, so the Brock Boeser trade rumors are out there again. GM Jim Benning is trying to re-sign winger Tyler Toffoli, which allow him to trade another scoring-line winger, Boeser, for defensive help.
The Maple Leafs are intrigued by a goaltending market that will see Braden Holtby test free agency and Marc-Andre Fleury hit the trade market. They like Fredrik Andersen well enough, but he hasn’t delivered postseason results and GM Kyle Dubas is at least pondering a change there.
Former Blues coach Mike Kitchen, a long-time aide for former Blues coach Joel Quenneville, got the short haircut in from the Florida Panthers amid reports that he had a physical altercation with a player.
New Panthers GM Bill Zito brought in veteran executives Rick Dudley and Paul Fenton into his front office. This braintrust will have lots of work to do with wingers Mike Hoffman and Evgeni Dadonov are headed to unrestricted free agency and not much cap room to play with.
The San Jose Sharks seem ready to ride with coach Bob Boughner next season, removing his interim tag. Boughner, the former Florida Panthers head coach, dealt with myriad injuries after replacing Peter DeBoer this past season.
