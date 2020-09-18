Gordo on the NHL: Capitals admit mistake, invest in new coach

“He’s a good teacher,” MacLellan told reporters. “He’s a good communicator, a good motivator. Motivating is one of his strengths. I think he holds players accountable, and I think he does it in a good way — with integrity. He’s very honest.”

Laviolette’s task will be to get more out of the veteran Capitals, most notably centers Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nicklas Backstrom.

“It’s not like you have to go in and build this from nothing, or from no success, or very little success,” Laviolette said. “That’s what’s exciting . . . Just add a layer. Not reinvent the wheel, but somehow add a layer and push and motivate, get these guys to climb the ladder just a little bit higher.”

AROUND THE RINKS

Former Blues assistant GM Bill Armstrong inherits coach Rick Tocchet in his new role as Arizona Coyotes GM. Tocchet has made the Desert Dogs hard to play against. That, plus the good words Berube can put in for him, should put Rick in good stead.

But Armstrong will have to start from scratch with the Coyotes scouting department, which was overly reliant on analytics and video. Look for Armstrong to add some old school scouting savvy to the operation.