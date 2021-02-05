Gordo on the NHL: Choppy season looms as COVID-19 takes it toll

After pulling off bubble hockey flawlessly, the NHL was hoping to execute a 56-game schedule outside the bubble with lots of COVID-19 protocols.
That effort is failing. The virus is ripping though the league, forcing one team after another to shut down.
At this writing the New Jersey Devils (with 17 players down!), Buffalo Sabres (coach Ralph Krueger and five players are out), Minnesota Wild (five players added to the list Wednesday) and Colorado Avalanche are dealing with major outbreaks.
The Vegas Golden Knights are getting back to work this week after their pause, but the Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, San Jose Sharks, New York Islanders and New York Rangers lost games to postponement this week.
The Blues have avoided coronavirus infections to this point, but they had a game against the Golden Knights postponed last week. They had to rearrange their schedule to play the Arizona Coyotes two more times coming up at Enterprise Center after their games in Minnesota were postponed.
There will be no way for every team to play every game this season. The NHL will proceed in fits and starts like college basketball.
The division-only schedule will make it difficult for rescheduling. Teams will alternate between long breaks and heavy action for the rest of this campaign.
Those poor guys stifling yawns on the taxi squad? Expect to some of them playing games as the COVID-19 toll mounts and the NHL tries to soldier through as best it can with diminished rosters.
The added some additional protocols this week, but those figure make just an incremental difference. Hockey is a close contact sport played indoors – so the virus is going to spread within teams and between teams.
AROUND THE RINKS
The Rangers are willing to eat salary in order to trade volatile defenseman Tony DeAngelo, but teams will shop cautiously despite the slew of defensive injuries across the league. Some teams may wait to see if the Rangers will end up buying out his contract. Every interested tam will want to see DeAngelo rehabilitate his image, since he’s had a number of issues dating back to his junior hockey days. For now DeAngelo is sitting at home awaiting his fate.
The Ottawa Senators were outscored 48-24 in their first 10 games, which signaled that it’s time for them to ditch some veterans, play more kids and prepare for the 2021-22 season when fans will be able to fill arenas again. The team put defenseman Braydon Coburn on waivers. Center Derek Stepan is another ineffective veterans that should move on. The good news: Top draft pick Tim Stuetzle appears to be the real deal. Ottawa has a cornerstone forward to pair with Our Town’s Brady Tkachuk for the long haul.
Speaking of the Flames, Sportsnet reports that Our Town’s Matthew Tkachuk was miffed at his teammates for not backing him during his a game-ending scrum with the Maple Leafs. In turn, his teammates suggested that maybe Tkachuk could take his agitation down a notch. Sometimes his antics come back on them when opponents become irritated with Tkachuk.
The Vancouver Canucks are 3-0 against the Senators and 3-8 against the rest of Canada. They took a 7-3 beating at Toronto Thursday night – while allowing 900-year-old Jason Spezza to score a hat trick -- and they have two more games left against the Maple Leafs in this three-game set. “No one’s going to be happy after a game like tonight,” Canucks coach Travis Green said after the latest loss. “It’s one thing when you lose and you put your best foot forward. But a game like tonight, it should hurt. I think we’ve got strong character in our room. When you ask me if I’m worried that they’re not feeling great about themselves, well, I’m not worried about it – they’re not feeling great about themselves. No one should feel great about themselves after a game like that. It’s how you respond to the next game.”
Former fourth overall NHL draft pick Sam Bennett was a healthy scratch for the Calgary Flames Thursday, which has only intensified his trade speculation. He has grown frustrated with his Bottom 6 forward role, but the Flames have valued his grit at playoff time. Also, quality depth is at a premium during a pandemic as we’ve seen around the league. But if he wants out – and all indications are that way – then the Flames will need to rid themselves of their distraction.