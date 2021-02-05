Gordo on the NHL: Choppy season looms as COVID-19 takes it toll

Speaking of the Flames, Sportsnet reports that Our Town’s Matthew Tkachuk was miffed at his teammates for not backing him during his a game-ending scrum with the Maple Leafs. In turn, his teammates suggested that maybe Tkachuk could take his agitation down a notch. Sometimes his antics come back on them when opponents become irritated with Tkachuk.

The Vancouver Canucks are 3-0 against the Senators and 3-8 against the rest of Canada. They took a 7-3 beating at Toronto Thursday night – while allowing 900-year-old Jason Spezza to score a hat trick -- and they have two more games left against the Maple Leafs in this three-game set. “No one’s going to be happy after a game like tonight,” Canucks coach Travis Green said after the latest loss. “It’s one thing when you lose and you put your best foot forward. But a game like tonight, it should hurt. I think we’ve got strong character in our room. When you ask me if I’m worried that they’re not feeling great about themselves, well, I’m not worried about it – they’re not feeling great about themselves. No one should feel great about themselves after a game like that. It’s how you respond to the next game.”