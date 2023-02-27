The Blues made some news Sunday and, no, they didn’t trade for San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier.

Meier went to the New Jersey Devils, as many expected he would. Meanwhile the other potential blockbuster trade – Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers – remained in development.

No, the Blues sent forward Ivan Barbashev and his expiring contract to the Vegas Golden Knights for speedy forward prospect Zach Dean, the 30th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

To replace Barbashev in the near term, the Blues claimed winger Kasperi Kapanen on waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins. He has another year left on his contract with a $3.2 million salary cap hit.

So Blues general manager Doug Armstrong unloaded five players with expiring contracts and got Dean, two 2023 first-round picks, a 2023 third-round pick, a 2024 second-round pick, a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick, depth forward Adam Gaudette plus fringe prospects Mikhail Abramov and Hunter Skinner.

Dean has played with and against Blues prospect Zach Bolduc, so Blues scouts have a good read on him. Both players figure to start next season in the American Hockey League and compete for NHL call-ups.

They join defenseman Scott Perunovich and forwards Jake Neighbours, Alexey Toropchenko, Nikita Alexandrov and Jimmy Snuggerud in the Next Wave of talent for the Blues.

Armstrong may trade some of those draft picks and prospects for young veteran talent to speed the retooling. Either way, he is building up assets.

Here are two independent assessments of Dean:

Chris Peters, Flohockey: “He has a good shot and makes a lot of smart plays with the puck on his stick. He won’t blow you away with skill, but has good touch on the puck and can find the best options easily. Dean plays the game competitively, battling, playing physical and is unafraid to get in on the forecheck or be the first man in the corners. He doesn’t have remarkable size, but he’s sturdy and strong . . . Dean was named to Canada’s World Junior Championship team and played a depth role while helping Canada win gold at the tournament. He finished the event with three points while playing mostly fourth-line minutes and occasionally getting work on the PK. He projects favorably into a middle-of-the-lineup role, potentially as a third-line center who provides scoring pop and a bit of jam. There is some upside there to suggest he could play a bigger role down the line, though. Stylistically, he has a lot of traits the Blues value in young players and his versatility is going to give them a lot to work with over the years as he develops into a pro.”

Mitch Brown, EP Rinkside: “Dean’s time in the QMJHL has been one of steady impact. He was a top-six scorer from day one, but his production has never skyrocketed. Among the most toolsy prospects in the sport, that’s surprising. But it’s also tough to point at any element of his game and not see improvement. Dynamic rush attacks, flashes of playmaking skill, inside attacks, physical play, defensive awareness – name a skill, and Dean probably has it. This season, he’s playing more to the middle, creating more dangerous offensive situations with his skill set. He’s especially dangerous along the boards, where he absorbs contact and slices into the slot. At the World Juniors, Dean had the puck less and showed a more robust, pass-focused style that left little value on the table.”

Jason Bukala, Sportsnet: “He’s a 6-foot, 180-pound forward who competes shift to shift, has decent (not elite) puck touch, is an above-average skater, and has some bump to his game. In my opinion he projects to be a middle-six NHL forward if he hits his marks developing. I don’t see Dean in the NHL for at least another year – and more likely two.”

Here is what folks were writing about the trade:

Ryan Lambert, EP Rinkside: “This was a nice deal for St. Louis because the scouting folks here at EP who are smarter than me all came across as somewhat surprised that Vegas was willing to part with Dean, who we considered their No. 2 prospect. If Dean is ready to be an NHL player starting next season, which is extremely within the real of possibility, then they get a player who can help them turn it around kinda quickly. Nice work for everyone involved, but the Blues get the slight edge because they got Vegas to slightly overpay.”

Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com: “The Knights clearly didn't want to give up their 2023 first-round pick here, either to have it as a capital in another deadline deal or to use it themselves this summer. With that off the table, Blues GM Doug Armstrong did the next best thing: got a former first-round pick in Dean, whom the Knights selected 30th overall in 2021 from the Quebec Major Junior League's Gatineau Olympiques. Dean, 20, is a speedy center and a deft playmaker who has put up impressive offensive numbers in the Q. But he only had three points in seven games at world juniors for Canada. Armstrong is betting that Dean's offensive prowess can thrive and grow when he makes the leap to the American Hockey League, the next step on his growth curve. If he's right and that eventually leads to an NHL gig, then this could end up looking like a lopsided deal one day down the road. If he's wrong . . . Barbashev wasn't in the plans anyway.”

Elsewhere around the league:

The Devils landed Meier with along with Scott Harrington, Timur Ibragimov, Santeri Hatakka, Zachary Edmond and a 2024 fifth-round pick, in exchange for Andreas Johnsson, Fabian Zetterlund, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Nikita Ohotiuk, a 2023 first-round pick, a conditional 2024 second-round pick (which could become a first-rounder) and a 2024 seventh-round pick. Whew!

Predators general manager David Poile called off the jam. He announced his pending retirement and named long-time Nashville coach Barry Trotz as his successor. But in the meantime Poile will continue retooling. He sent bulldozing forward Tanner Jeannot to the Lightning for defenseman Cal Foote and a bevy of draft picks: 2025 first round (Top 0 protected), 2024 second round, 2023 third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks.

Poile also sent winger Nino Niederreiter to Winnipeg for a 2024 second-round pick.

The Stars added veteran winger Evgenii Dadonov for faded winger prospect Denis Gurianov. Montreal ate half of Dadonov’s $5 million cap hit on his expiring contract. Gurianov is an impending restricted free agent who gets to make his case for another contract.

The Blackhawks are trying to finalize a deal to send superstar Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers, but making this work within the salary cap rules will likely require a third team’s involvement. So a lot of front office folks are putting in some long hours on this one.