Gordo on the NHL: Coaching carousel sends Tortorella, Tocchet sailing to curb

Tortorella departs after six years with the expiration of his contract. Will the Blue Jackets hire another fiery taskmaster or find a coach with a softer touch this time around?

"There are different ways of delivering that message," Kekalainen said. "Some do it with a little bit louder voice, some do it a little bit softer and there's always players that don't respond as well to the loud voice but respond better to the softer voice and vice versa. So, I don't think that you can ever find a coach that will please every player the same way or the group the same way.

"I think the coach has to be the leader of the group and set the standard and show us the way and keep the strong values there every day and, I've said this a few times, that was the biggest thing that I liked about John Tortorella, that he will not allow you to cheat, and he will never compromise the standard ever, not for a minute, not for a second and not any day of the week."

The hard-driving Tocchet did heroic work with that undermanned Coyotes for the last four years. But general manager Bill Armstrong, the former Blues assistant GM, is giving the hockey operation a total makeover.

Perhaps the next step for the Desert Dogs is a descent into full tank-and-rebuild mode.