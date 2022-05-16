Gordo on the NHL: Coaching carousel whirls, offseason intrigue builds

While the NHL’s Elite Eight march on in postseason play, the other teams will continue working on next season.

And there is no shortage of intrigue, starting on the coaching front. Islanders hockey czar Lou Lamoriello cashiered highly successful Barry Trotz and replaced him on Monday with Trotz’s long-time assistant Lane Lambert.

Also, the Vegas Golden Knights gave Peter DeBoer the short haircut Monday for missing the playoffs. That was hardly a shock from a front off known for making impetuous moves.

Lamoriello has always had a jumpy trigger finger when it comes to firing coaches. Trotz did a marvelous job with the Islanders, taking them on two surprisingly deep playoff runs before circumstances beyond his control derailed this season.

While Lamoriello said his team needed a “new voice” behind the bench, he then turned to Lambert, a coach who helped and implement Trotz’s famous defensive structure.

So much going in a different direction.

If Trotz wants to coach again – rather than sit back and simply collect the $4 million the Islanders owe him – then the Winnipeg Jets would be an obvious destination.

Trotz is a Manitoba guy. Winnipeg has a playoff-caliber talent base that didn’t rise up for coach Paul Maurice or interim coach Dave Lowry this season.

With better defensive structure in front of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck the Jets could make a quick turnaround. There's lots of talk in Winnipeg about trading No. 1 center Mark Scheifele – given his public expression of frustration – and outstanding two-way center Pierre-Luc Dubois could assume a bigger role in Trotz’s system.

As for the Golden Knights, hiring Rick Tocchet would make a Vegas-worthy splash. Tocchet is doing a fine job with his television work, but he would be a great fit for that roster and that market.

Here are some other scenarios to monitor:

The Vegas Golden Knights hope that a healthy Jack Eichel and Robin Lehner will get them back into the Stanley Cup chase next season. Both played hurt down the stretch this season and neither played to their full ability. But the Vegas management has signaled an offseason of change, starting with the dismissal of DeBoer with a year left on his contract. The Golden Knights must also gain salary cap compliance after gaming the system this year.

The Minnesota Wild will have to address a severe salary cap crunch this summer. Likely trade targets include winger Kevin Fiala and defenseman Matt Dumba, two players who could become unrestricted free agents in a year. Fiala broke out for a 33-goal season, then disappointed in the playoffs. He is due a big bump in pay and several teams looking for scoring help on the wing. Dumba has become a fixture in the State of Hockey, but he makes $6 million and might reasonably expect a big bump himself in a year despite his injury history. The pricey buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter will make it impossible to keep this band together.

Speaking for scoring wingers, Filip Forsberg could hit the marketplace if the Nashville Predators can’t lock him in. He would have no shortage of suitors if he became a free agent, despite his postseason no-show.

The Pittsburgh Penguins were hoping to make another Cup run this season. That’s why the franchise brought in Brian Burke to oversee its hockey operation. But untimely injuries helped derail that bid and now the new ownership group must decide if it’s time to break up the big three of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. While Crosby figures to play out his career as a Penguin, Makin is heading to unrestricted free agency along with Letang and Bryan Rust. And Malkin, 35, looked very much like a player in his twilight this season.

The Boston Bruins are waiting to see if key center Patrice Bergeron, 36, wants to come back for one more season. He is still playing at a high level, but he’s battled injuries during his 30s and his playing style puts him in harm’s way. If he retires, the Bruins will have to fill a massive hole in the middle of their offense.

On the goaltending front, there is much attention right now on Jack Campbell of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars. Oettinger figures to get big money coming out of his entry-level deal after standing on his head against the Calgary Flames. Campbell kept the Leafs viable after Petr Mrazek (at a $3.8 million cap number) flopped badly. He, too, is going to get paid.

But Toronto faces a salary cap crunch with Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander eating up so much cap space. Dumping defenseman Jake Muzzin and his $5.625 cap hit would help, but he has no-trade protection and an extensive injury history.

Other defensemen to keep an eye on include John Klingberg, who could exit the Dallas Stars to test the marketplace, and Matt Grzelcyk, who fell out of the Bruins rotation in the playoffs. Arizona will try to move Jakob Chychrun before the draft and it would not be surprising to see the Blues take another run at him.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.