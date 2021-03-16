Gordo on the NHL: Coyotes mull options, Preds prepare to bail

TheY are stunningly bad, even by their pitiful standards. The Pegulas made wholesale operational cuts with their franchise and gave the GM job to the inexperienced Kevyn Adams. The players tuned out coach Ralph Krueger weeks ago, yet he somehow remained on the job as Buffalo’s losing streak reached 11. On Monday he decided to make center Cody Eakin a healthy scratch, as he did earlier with Jeff Skinner. Franchise cornerstone Jack Eichel could miss significant time with a neck injury, so that should chill some of trade chatter with him. Rival GMs are standing by to see if Adams does something stupid, like trade away forward Sam Reinhart. Adams needs to defenseman Rasmus Dahlin while seeing what he can fetch for Eakin, defensemen Rasmus Ristolainen and Brandon Montour, center Eric Staal and winger Taylor Hall.