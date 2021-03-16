Gordo on the NHL: Coyotes mull options, Preds prepare to bail

The Arizona Coyotes might be the NHL’s most intriguing team during the stretch run.
On one hand, new general manager Bill Armstrong wants to overhaul the organization by acquiring draft picks and prospects. His owner seems OK with that, because either he has cash-flow problems or he is just cheap.
On the other hand, the Coyotes remain in the thick of the West Division playoff race, such as it is. Coach Rick Tocchet has this team battling every night, as the Blues saw first hand.
The Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings are in the midst of rebuilds and the San Jose Sharks have played .500 hockey so far, so the door to postseason play remains wide open.
So what is Armstrong to do? The former Blues scouting czar has veterans other teams could use, notably defensemen Alex Goligoski and Jason Demers, forward Derrick Brassard and goaltender Antti Raanta.
Efforts for move defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson by his set deadline before the season failed, but he might waive his protection in the right scenario before this next trade deadline.
Also, Our Town’s Clayton Keller has another six contract years left with a $7.15 million cap hit. Keller is a skilled winger with some untapped upside. but those are pre-pandemic dollars.
So don’t be shocked if Armstrong tries to get out from under that contract his predecessor agreed to.
Plenty of motivated sellers could emerge as the season winds deeper in the second half. Keep an eye on these teams:
BUFFALO SABRES
TheY are stunningly bad, even by their pitiful standards. The Pegulas made wholesale operational cuts with their franchise and gave the GM job to the inexperienced Kevyn Adams. The players tuned out coach Ralph Krueger weeks ago, yet he somehow remained on the job as Buffalo’s losing streak reached 11. On Monday he decided to make center Cody Eakin a healthy scratch, as he did earlier with Jeff Skinner. Franchise cornerstone Jack Eichel could miss significant time with a neck injury, so that should chill some of trade chatter with him. Rival GMs are standing by to see if Adams does something stupid, like trade away forward Sam Reinhart. Adams needs to defenseman Rasmus Dahlin while seeing what he can fetch for Eakin, defensemen Rasmus Ristolainen and Brandon Montour, center Eric Staal and winger Taylor Hall.
DETROIT RED WINGS
They are in full tank-and-rebuild mode, so if another team wants goaltender Jonathan Bernier, it should give GM Steve Yzerman a call. Veteran winger Bobby Ryan is on a team-friendly deal, so he could be another target. Gritty forward Darren Helm might have some value with the Red Wings would keep some of his cap hit.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS
TheY are racing in the wrong direction under taskmaster coach John Tortorella. Cornerstone center Pierre Luc-Dubois wanted out, so GM Jarmo Kekalainen traded him to Winnipeg for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic. Now Tortorella is clashing with Laine. Keklainen’s trade of Josh Anderson for Max Domi is turning out badly, which only puts more pressure on Kekalainen – the former Blues scouting czar who has produced up-and-down results during his tenure mid-Ohio. More trades could be forthcoming if the Blue Jackets fade from the race. Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins, defenseman David Savard and forward Nick Foligno are among the assets other teams may get to bid on.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS
The injury-ravaged Preds look ready to bail, with defenseman Mattias Ekholm ranking near the top of the NHL’s available players list. He is a legitimate Top 4 D-man and he has another year left on a contract paying him a modest $3.75 million. The Preds could also move rental forwards Mikael Granlund and Erik Haula for draft picks. Goaltender Pekka Rinne is in his final contract year, but it doesn’t sound like he wants to move on to a contender to finish out his NHL career.
ANAHEIM DUCKS
TheY look like they have packed in for the year. Young forwards like Sam Steel and Troy Terry have not developed as hoped and team cornerstone Ryan Getzlaf has reached his twilight years. Forward Rickard Rakell relocated his scoring touch, so he could become a valuable trade chip. Rugged defenseman Josh Manson would draw lots of interest when healthy. Veteran center Adam Henrique has passed through waivers this year, but another team could come calling closer to the deadline. Former Blues captain David Backes has been through waivers, too, but it’s hard to imagine another team wanting him in the final days of his career.
OTTAWA SENATORS
They are making progress in their rebuild, unlike the hapless Sabres. But they might be willing to add even more picks or prospects in exchange for defensemen Erik Gudbranson and/or Mike Reilly.