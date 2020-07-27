Gordo on the NHL: Coyotes push out Chayka, start over again

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman will have to sort that out. For now, Steve Sullivan steps up to serve as interim GM as the Coyotes prepare to play bubble hockey in the expanded playoffs.

There acrimony between Meruelo and Chayka was spelled out in this unusual team statement after the regime change:

“John Chayka has quit as the general manager and president of hockey operations. The club is disappointed in his actions and his timing as the Coyotes prepare to enter the NHL’s hub city of Edmonton, where the team will begin post-season play for the first time since 2012. Chayka has chosen to quit on a strong and competitive team, a dedicated staff, and the Arizona Coyotes fans, the greatest fans in the NHL.”

Ouch!

Of course, Chayka has a different perspective. NHL insiders believe he initially got permission to explore his opportunity since it was not just a lateral move.

Ultimately Meruelo had reservations about letting him walk. Perhaps he wanted compensation from the other franchise. Perhaps he felt misled.