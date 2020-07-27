Gordo on the NHL: Coyotes push out Chayka, start over again

The Arizona Coyotes wallowed in mediocrity during general manager John Chayka’s reign of error. Yet when he got pushed out of his job last week, it wasn’t for incompetence.
His attempt to land a better job led to his demise. This boggles the mind.
The Coyotes stumbled to a 131-147-38 record during his four years. Rather than stick to a disciplined rebuilding plan, Chayka made a number of questionable and expensive moves.
He acquired fat Phil Kessel, which disrupted his team’s chemistry, and he sacrificed future assets to land free-agent-to-be Taylor Hall. He extended his payroll with unproductive veterans like Derek Stepan ($6.5 million cap hit next season) and Michael Grabner ($3.35 million).
The Coyotes spent to the NHL salary cap this season, yet their leading scorer, Nick Schmaltz, managed just 45 points.
But Chayka came from the magical world of analytics and owners do love number-crunchers. Apparently he got an offer to oversee more than just a hockey team and that ultimately created a rift Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo.
Was he fired? Did he quit? What about the remaining three years on his four-year contract?
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman will have to sort that out. For now, Steve Sullivan steps up to serve as interim GM as the Coyotes prepare to play bubble hockey in the expanded playoffs.
There acrimony between Meruelo and Chayka was spelled out in this unusual team statement after the regime change:
“John Chayka has quit as the general manager and president of hockey operations. The club is disappointed in his actions and his timing as the Coyotes prepare to enter the NHL’s hub city of Edmonton, where the team will begin post-season play for the first time since 2012. Chayka has chosen to quit on a strong and competitive team, a dedicated staff, and the Arizona Coyotes fans, the greatest fans in the NHL.”
Ouch!
Of course, Chayka has a different perspective. NHL insiders believe he initially got permission to explore his opportunity since it was not just a lateral move.
Ultimately Meruelo had reservations about letting him walk. Perhaps he wanted compensation from the other franchise. Perhaps he felt misled.
Whatever the case, Chayka is gone now and that job opportunity he explored may not be there for him. But one way or another he will end up running another team because, again, owners fawn over number-crunchers.
As for the Coyotes, potential candidates to join the front include former Bruins and Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli and former Arizona players Shane Doan and Sean Burke.
AROUND THE RINKS
While Chayka was in limbo, Meruelo and new CEO Xavier Gutierrez pitched a contract to Hall. He might grab the money and skate, since the NHL’s flat salary cap for next season (and perhaps beyond) will limit his opportunities in the marketplace.
Meruelo and Gutierrez are also working to secure a new arena in the Valley of the Sun. The eternal quest to move the franchise from remote Glendale back to civilization continues.
Former Blues center Dale Hawerchuk is in a tough cancer fight. Hawerchuk, 57, had to step away as head coach of the OHL’s Barrie Colts this season to focus on his treatment. He completed a final round of chemotherapy in April, but his son announced that the disease has returned.
While examining potential Sabres trades, the Buffalo News listed Blues goaltender Jake Allen as a potential target. Blues GM Doug Armstrong will be looking to create cap room after this season and moving Allen is one of the options he will surely explore.
