Gordo on the NHL: D'Angelo meltdown trumps Dunn trade rumors

If Blues general manager Doug Armstrong is shopping defenseman Vince Dunn as many expect, that effort was complicated by the New York Rangers' decision to jettison high-scoring offensive defenseman Tony DeAngelo.
DeAngelo cleared waivers Monday and landed on the trade block. If no trade materializes, the Rangers could buy out D’Angelo and make him a free agent.
The Rangers are looking to move on from him after his postgame meltdown Saturday. Apparently DeAngelo went after goaltender Alex Georgiev after the team’s 5-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The New York Post reports that the altercation ended when Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller intervened.
“There’s always rumors, so I’m not going to address rumors,” Rangers coach David Quinn said. “This isn’t about one incident, it’s not about one thing. This is a situation the organization felt was best at this current time. We’ll see how the situation plays out.”
This was just the latest incident with DeAngelo dating back to his junior hockey days. He has high-end talent but low-end ability to deal well with people.
DeAngelo racked up 53 points last season with a plus-12 rating. He scored 51 of those points in his last 62 games. He got back on the top Rangers power-play unit Saturday despite his slow start.
Lots of teams need defensive help. But DeAngelo makes $4.8 million this season and next, so teams will want the Rangers to eat some of those dollars before giving him a chance.
“Right now, Tony’s our teammate,” Mika Zibanejad told reporters Sunday. “You don’t want anyone to go through that and be put in that situation. We’re human beings and it’s not an easy thing to maybe deal with. But we just have to find a way.”
And speaking of Dunn, reports out of Pittsburgh say that Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford was closing in on a trade for him before he abruptly resigned.
There was also speculation that Rutherford was ready to move veteran defenseman Kris Letang in a perhaps related trade. As the story goes, team ownership nixed that and Rutherford bolted.
Both sides have played down that speculation, but the Penguins could be headed toward a painful Los Angeles Kings-style rebuild that could take years to complete.
Oh, and right on cue Letang got hurt again — leaving the Penguins decimated on the blue line.
While Penguins cast a wide net while searching for Rutherford’s replacement — with former Blues assistant GM John Ferguson Jr. a strong candidate — interim GM Patrik Allvin will need to find reinforcements for his defensive corps.
Dunn would make sense for the Pens, as would Victor Mete of the Montreal Canadiens. Mete has become the odd man out with the Habs and, like Dunn, he could offer long-term value.
AROUND THE RINKS
Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault is cracking the whip on his team. He made Top 6 winger Travis Konecny a healthy scratch. He did the same to defenseman Erik Gustafsson. Imagine how tough he would be if the Flyers were racking up losses like the Rangers.
Speaking of unhappy players, there were rumblings that forward Sam Bennett wants out of Calgary. Bennett, the fourth overall pick in 2014, scored 18 goals in his first full NHL season and then gravitated down into a Bottom 6 role with the Flames. For the record, the team insists he has not asked for a trade.
Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon left Sunday’s game with a lower-body injury and did not return. There was an obvious incident during the game where he got hurt, so reporters have no clues about the injury’s severity,
Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba landed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and Marcus Foligno landed on the COVID-19 list and top draft pick Marco Rossi returned home to Austria to continue his recovery from the virus. Oh, and winger Kevin Fiala is serving a three-game NHL suspension for delivering a dangerous hit.