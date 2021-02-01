Gordo on the NHL: D'Angelo meltdown trumps Dunn trade rumors

Lots of teams need defensive help. But DeAngelo makes $4.8 million this season and next, so teams will want the Rangers to eat some of those dollars before giving him a chance.

“Right now, Tony’s our teammate,” Mika Zibanejad told reporters Sunday. “You don’t want anyone to go through that and be put in that situation. We’re human beings and it’s not an easy thing to maybe deal with. But we just have to find a way.”

And speaking of Dunn, reports out of Pittsburgh say that Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford was closing in on a trade for him before he abruptly resigned.

There was also speculation that Rutherford was ready to move veteran defenseman Kris Letang in a perhaps related trade. As the story goes, team ownership nixed that and Rutherford bolted.

Both sides have played down that speculation, but the Penguins could be headed toward a painful Los Angeles Kings-style rebuild that could take years to complete.

Oh, and right on cue Letang got hurt again — leaving the Penguins decimated on the blue line.