Gordo on the NHL: Defense market heats up with Manson, Chiarot trades

The bidding on defensemen escalated well before Monday’s NHL trade deadline.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong is still shopping that marketplace, but he faces major obstacles while trying to engineer a deal --- as Post-Dispatch beat reporter Jim Thomas outlined elsewhere on this site.

He had an interest in Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot, but Chiarot went to the Florida Panthers instead. The price was high: A first-round pick this year, a fourth-round pick next year and the rights to Quinnipiac University forward Tyler Smilanic, the 74th overall pick in 2020.

That’s a lot for a rental player heading toward unrestricted free agency. But Canadiens forward Paul Byron gave Chiarot this endorsement as he headed out the door:

“He's a hard guy to play against. He punishes you. He's a guy you win playoff series with. Everyone talks about analytics now and regular season and there's a part of that in the game for sure, finding good players. But once Game 1 of the playoffs starts, everyone knows the game changes. You need the guys you want to go to war with. You need guys that can wear teams down, wear good players down. And by Game 4, 5, 6 when you get guys that don't really want to go into the corners anymore, don't want to get the pucks first, that's when the series starts to change.”

The Panthers also had to send useful depth forward Frank Vatrano to the New York Rangers to create salary cap space.

The Colorado Avalanche muscled up on the blue line by landing Josh Manson from the Anaheim Ducks in a trade that sent the rights to Boston College defenseman Drew Helleson, the 47th overall pick in 2019, plus a second-round pick in 2023 to Orange County.

That was a more reasonable price to pay for a rental; Manson will also be a UFA this summer.

The ‘Lanche created salary cap flexibility with a swap of forwards, sending Tyson Jost to Minnesota for Nico Sturm, a UFA to be. Jost, a first-round pick in 2016, is under contract through next season with a $2 million cap hit. He has never quite realized his potential as a Top 6 forward.

The Ducks are also looking to sell off defenseman Hampus Lindholm, albeit for a price higher than they commanded for Manson. He the top defenseman who is readily available for trade.

Mark Giordano (Seattle Kraken), Calvin DeHaan (Chicago Blackhawks) and Nick Leddy (Detroit Red Wings) are some of the more interesting defensemen still available. Other potential targets include Luke Schenn (Vancouver Canucks), Zdeno Chara (New York Islanders), Jacob Middleton (San Jose Sharks), Travis Sandheim (Philadelphia Flyers) and Justin Braun (ditto).

The Dallas Stars were actively trying to trade offensive defenseman John Klingberg, a UFA-to-be, but then Miro Heiskanen’s recent mononucleosis diagnosis changed the team dynamic.

Jakob Chychrun (Arizona Coyotes) is the most-discussed defenseman with contract term left (three more years, $4.6 million cap hit) and he could be good long-term play for the Blues as they try to add more heft to the blue line. Chychrun is currently on the shelf with an ankle injury, but it is not nearly as serious as first feared.

The Philadelphia Flyers are expected to move forward Claude Giroux – probably to the Panthers -- after he played his 1,000th game for the franchise. And they may not stop with him and possibly Braun.

After inexplicably giving mistake-prone Rasmus Ristolainen a contract extension, Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher might be stupid enough to trade Ivan Provorov (three more years, $6.75 million).

That would be a great target for the Blues, although it would require moving a Top 9 forward and performing near-term and long-term cap gymnastics to absorb that cap hit.

The Calgary Flames got even sturdier up front with the acquisition of Calle Jarnkrok from the Kraken for three draft picks: No. 2 in 2022, No, 3 in 2023 and a No. 7 in 2024.

With Patrice Bergeron hurt again, the Boston Bruins’ need for another scoring line center has been magnified. Many Boston fans longingly eyed Tomas Hertl, but he wanted to stay put in Sam Jose. And the Sharks locked him in with an eight-year contract paying with an $8.1375 million cap hit.

New York Islanders grinder Cal Clutterbuck is drawing notice from playoff-bound teams. The Blues aren’t the only team seeking more from their fourth line as the postseason nears.

The Winnipeg Jets are barely staying in the playoff chase, which why potential UFA forward Andrew Copp is generating so much interest. Others forwards who could be in play include Max Domi (Columbus Blue Jackets), Christian Dvorak (Canadiens), Pavel Zacha (New Jersey Devils), Alexander Radulov (Stars) and Rickard Rakell (Ducks).

On the goaltending front, Marc-Andre Fleury (Blackhawks) is on the radar of several teams. But if the Islanders hang on to Semyon Varlamov, there is not a heck of a lot available for teams seeking help, such as the depleted Vegas Golden Knights.

The Coyotes are looking to weaponize their salary cap space to gather more draft picks and prospects. They could take on dead money, as with Montreal defenseman Shea Weber, and/or they could be join a three-way trade and eat some cap space to facilitate the swap.

The fun has just begun.

