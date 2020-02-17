Gordo on the NHL: Devils arrive in the STL in tank-and-rebuild mode

The New Jersey Devils will take time out from their fire sale to play the Blues Tuesday night at Enterprise Center.
But operators will remain on duty during the game as the Devils entertain offers for their remaining talent.
Sunday the tanking Devils moved forward Blake Coleman to the Tampa Bay Lightning for forward prospect Nolan Foote, the 27th overall pick in 2019, and a first-round pick.
That’s an excellent trade return for the scrappy Coleman, who scored 21 goals for the Devils this season while playing a robust all-around game. He has a year left on his three-year, $5.4 million contract and those team-friendly terms added to his attractiveness to other teams.
"There aren't too many stars that bring as much value as he does that come with a cap hit of $1.8 million dollars. So obviously, that's appealing," Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said. "I like our team, I believe in this group, and now I think we're just all the more stronger because we've added Blake Coleman. Not only will he make us a better, more competitive team this year, but he'll also make us a better, more competitive team next year as well.
“So for all those reasons, I think I was right when I mentioned in December that prices at this time of year were very high, and to acquire good players you have to pay a hefty premium, and we certainly did that today. But we could afford to do so. What I felt we could not afford to do is [not] give this group of players every chance to have as good a spring as possible.”
That high price was why Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald was willing to move a potential core player from his team nucleus
“Any time you trade a player, it’s extremely tough," Fitzgerald said. “There’s emotions, he’s a fan favorite. I know it’s not a popular thing to do as a manager. But we’re in a situation, where we’re at right now this season, and the return I felt for Blake — believe me, there were a lot of teams calling, he was a very popular player — I just felt it was too good to ignore.”
That high price was also fair warning to Blues general manager Doug Armstrong as he explores trade options to give his flagging team a boost. His comparable offer for Coleman would have been forward Klim Kostin and a first-rounder.
Earlier in the day the Devils moved veteran defenseman Andy Greene to the New York Islanders for a second-round pick and defensive prospect David Quenneville.
“I’m guessing my phone will ring a little more now because of what I did. But I’m not looking to get rid of players," said Fitzgerald, who replaced fired GM Ray Shero earlier this season. "I’m looking to really move the organization, continue moving forward. And there are players here that will do that and help us.”
Earlier in the season the Devils traded free-agent-to-be Taylor Hall to start the strip down. Will winger Kyle Palmeiri be the next to go?
Teams have inquired about dependable two-way center Travis Zajac, but thus far he refuse to waive his no-trade protection.
“I know the situation, I know where we’re at,” Zajac told NJ.com. “And like I said, right now I want to be part of it and be here to help guys and help lead the way on and off the ice. And I think that’s kind of where my head’s at right now.”
After those trades, the Devils pulled themselves together and beat the Columbus Blue Jackets. Interim coach Alain Nasreddine has a challenging job.
"It's kind of an emotional day for all of us. We lost two big parts of our team," goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood told reporters. "Especially you know Andy, he's been a leader here in the room for ever since I've been here, and someone I looked up to. He's a piece of this room that I'm going to miss. Especially I'll miss Coleman for sure, he's a really good guy, we played together in Albany in my first year. I've watched him develop into the man he is today, which is pretty cool."
AROUND THE RINKS
Rangers power forward Chris Kreider remains the top rental forward on the market. But can he fetch as much as Coleman did in a trade return? And why can’t the Rangers find the long-term salary cap space to keep him?
After firing coach Bruce Boudreau and promoting Dean Evason to replace him, Wild general manager Bill Guerin will be taking calls on his entire roster. But his greatest challenge will be working around the massive contracts for Zach Parise and Ryan Suter that will complicate his rebuild.
Look for the San Jose Sharks to offload talent after shutting down defenseman Erik Karlsson for thumb surgery. They are waving the white flag, so 900-year-old Joe Thornton might be willing to relocate to take one more playoff run.
The massively disappointing Panthers could move rental winger Mike Hoffman or a forward with some term left, like Vincent Trocheck. General manager Dale Tallon is on the prowl for a Top Four defenseman to build around.
Given the lack of depth on the trade market, the Senators might get a surprising return for handy forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau. And the Canadiens could hold out for a second-round pick for rental winger Ilya Kovalchuk, who sprang back to life in Montreal.