Gordo on the NHL: Devils arrive in the STL in tank-and-rebuild mode

The New Jersey Devils will take time out from their fire sale to play the Blues Tuesday night at Enterprise Center.

But operators will remain on duty during the game as the Devils entertain offers for their remaining talent.

Sunday the tanking Devils moved forward Blake Coleman to the Tampa Bay Lightning for forward prospect Nolan Foote, the 27th overall pick in 2019, and a first-round pick.

That’s an excellent trade return for the scrappy Coleman, who scored 21 goals for the Devils this season while playing a robust all-around game. He has a year left on his three-year, $5.4 million contract and those team-friendly terms added to his attractiveness to other teams.

"There aren't too many stars that bring as much value as he does that come with a cap hit of $1.8 million dollars. So obviously, that's appealing," Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said. "I like our team, I believe in this group, and now I think we're just all the more stronger because we've added Blake Coleman. Not only will he make us a better, more competitive team this year, but he'll also make us a better, more competitive team next year as well.