The New Jersey Devils were supposed to become relevant again this season. Instead, they crashed and burned.
The last straw was a 7-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.
"We couldn't make a five-foot pass," general manager Ray Shero later lamented. So Shero finally fired coach John Hynes and promoted Alain Nasreddine to interim coach.
How could this happen? The Devils drafted speedy center Jack Hughes first overall, signed free-agent winger Wayne Simmonds and acquired defenseman P.K. Subban and winger Nikita Gusev.
That is a huge influx of talent. Melding talent can take time -- ask the Blues about that -- but there was no excusing the abject Devils failure.
“The start of the season, which obviously was 0-4-2, is not what anybody anticipated," Shero told reporters. "And I think that set a lot of things back. Obviously your head’s spinning and we cost ourselves games. We lost in every way imaginable it seemed.”
Devils assistant GM Tom Fitzgerald joined the coaching staff to get a closer look at the issue while trying to prod a turnaround. The team stabilized by going 9-7-2 in their next 18 games, but they still lost ground in the standings.
Now they will try to finally gain traction under Nasreddine.
“Everybody here has a clean slate," Shero said. "And they do, and nothing’s predetermined, and you go back to the word opportunity. It’s for the players to really embrace whatever role it is, and it’s an internal competition, but to really start trusting each other.”
Taylor Hall, who won the Hart Trophy two seasons ago, was among the Devils sad to see Hynes go.
“He’s a good man, and for me, I don’t talk about it a lot, but I have a pretty cool trophy at home that I think he had a part in and certainly helped me get to," Hall told NJ.com. "He and I always had a great relationship right until the very end, and I don’t think that will change with what happened.”
Blues fans have noted the Devils' demise and the trade availability of Hall, a pending unrestricted free agent. And Blues general manager Doug Armstrong believes this team can win another Stanley Cup, so he will remain aggressive.
But the Blues are a difficult trade fit for four reasons:
- Vladimir Tarasenko hopes to return to active duty before the playoffs, so adding Hall could create a massive salary cap crunch in April.
- Hall is on the market right now -- and right now the Blues can't project whether or not Tarasenko will make it back this season.
- Hall would just be rental for the Blues, since they lack the salary cap space to sign him beyond this season. Other bidders will try to acquire Hall and extend him long-term -- and that will drive up the trade price.
- Given that cap crunch going forward and the looming expansion draft, the Blues will need to cycle in some young players on entry-level deals. So the Blues need to keep Jordan Kyrou, Klim Kostin, et al instead of trading them for veteran help.
Among the more likely trade partners are the Colorado Avalanche and Arizona Coyotes, two franchises looking to accelerate their upward climb.
AROUND THE RINKS
Speaking of Kyrou, he scored a hat trick Wednesday as the San Antonio Rampage stepped on the Iowa Wild. Kyrou has scored eight goals in 14 games after recovering from knee surgery.
Blues defensive prospect Jake Walman continued his revival at the AHL with two assists against the Wild; he has 15 points with a minus rating in 24 games. Last year he produced just 13 points in 66 games and suffered a minus-31 rating. Minus-31!
The Edmonton Oilers failed to get suitable trade offers for Jesse "The Body" Puljujarvi, so the epic draft bust remains in exile in Europe. Look for the Oilers to finally move his rights around the 2020 NHL Draft. The Blues were reportedly among the teams checking in on Puljujarvi.
The Nashville Predators have a number of issues these days, but none bigger than center Kyle Turris. He recently sat out seven consecutive games as a healthy scratch for the Preds and he carries a $6 million salary cap hit though 2023-24. All efforts to trade him have failed to this point and his dead money prevents Nashville from making needed upgrades.
Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin is under intense pressure after his team hit the skids. That team desperately needs help on the blue line, which explains why the local media promoted wishful Shayne Gostisbehere rumors. The Ghost has struggled to get his game back on track for the Philadelphia Flyers this season.
