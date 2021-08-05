Gordo on the NHL: Devils invest in Tatar while Tarasenko remains on trade block

The New Jersey Devils secured the last impact forward in free agency, signing winger Tomas Tatar for two years and $9 million.
The Devils had looked like a potential trade partner for the Blues with Vladimir Tarasenko, since that team has lots of salary cap space and the need for shooters to play with past No. 1 overall pick Jack Hughes.
Also, former Blues executive Martin Brodeur assumed a bigger role with that franchise. He knows Tarasenko well, which could be either good or bad for No. 91’s chances of landing there.
But the Devils have found offense elsewhere.
Tatar scored 20 or more goals in six consecutive seasons while missing just seven games in that span. He struggled last year – producing 10 goals and 20 assists in 50 games – and fell out of the postseason playing rotation.
Still, for smaller salary cap hit (by $3 million per year) Tatar seems like a better bet than Tarasenko.
The Devils also re-upped forward Yegor Sharangovich for two years and $4 million. He broke out for 16 goals in 54 games last season after scoring 17 goals in 34 KHL games.
Tarasenko carries a $7.5 million cap hit and a $9.5 million price tag in terms of real 2021-22 salary. His last two seasons were a wash due to his shoulder surgeries and his risk of re-injury seems great.
With Tatar off the board, NHL free agency has largely played out. Team executives are catching their breath this month, given the short turnaround before training camps open.
Now the New York Islanders appear to be the most obvious trade partner for the Blues, judging the situation from the outside.
Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello is remaining coy as always, to the point where media types believe he has re-signed free agent winger Kyle Palmieri without telling anybody.
Lamoriello has tricky bargaining ahead with restricted free agents Anthony Beauvillier, second-line winger, and shutdown defenseman Adam Pelech. Both had strong postseasons this year and either would be an attractive get for the Blues in a Tarasenko trade.
But would the crafty Lamoriello be willing to trade one of them to get Tarasenko and make the cap dollars work?
Stay tuned.
THE JACK EICHEL STANDOFF
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel also remains in limbo with his trade demand unmet.
That scenario would have been unthinkable a few years ago. But Eichel is sidelined by a neck injury he wants to address surgically – and that prospect makes many teams nervous.
Eichel also carries and $10 million cap hit. And the Sabres are demanding multiple long-term assets as their trade return.
So Eichel sits. His agents have tried to step up pressure on the Sabres, but that franchise is impervious to criticism. The Sabres have been awful for a long, long time and now they are entering another long-haul rebuild.
Fans are mad, but they’ve been mad for many years. The Pegulas have been taking high heat, but they shrug it off from their well-insulated executive suite.
If Eichel’s injury situation drags on well into the season – which seems increasingly likely – then the Sabres will lose some trade leverage. So maybe that will move general manager Kevyn Adams.
Then again, how many teams have the salary cap flexibility to make that trade without having to jettison other salaries?
Anaheim seems like a no-brainer, since Eichel is still young enough to blend into that ongoing rebuild. Maybe the New York Rangers could pull it off, since could throw an attractive forward prospect in with center Ryan Strome and build a presentable package.
AROUND THE RINKS
The San Jose Sharks have apparently been shopping power forward Evander Kane for a while. Kane is a fantasy hockey darling, since he 22 scored goals in 56 games last season and 36 in 64 games the season before. He is a high-volume shooter who racks up lots of hits and penalty minutes for fantasy leagues that count such things.
In real life he has been a mess, due to his well-publicized financial woes and the recent allegations that he bet on his own games. This is just one more mess for a San Jose Shark squad with all kinds of issues.
Phil Kessel wants out of Arizona. Here’s a news flash: If Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong had any takers for him, Phil would already be gone. The Coyotes are going full tank-and-rebuild. Kessel doesn’t fit that plan, although he showed a bit more life last season.
A more attractive Coyotes trade target for savvy shoppers is center Christian Dvorak, who could replace David Krejci in Boston or Phillip Danault in Montreal.