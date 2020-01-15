Gordo on the NHL: Devils move Brodeur onto hockey side of operation

When Enterprise Rental Car pitchman Martin Brodeur left the Blues front office to return home to the New Jersey Devils, his new low-stress assignment was on the business side of things.
But all of that has changed. His work with the Blues under Doug Armstrong groomed him to become a general manager or a president of hockey operations.
And now that the Devils have fired general manager Ray Shero – after cashiering coach John Hynes – Brodeur has moved to the hockey side of that franchise operation as an adviser.
Tom Fitzgerald is the interim GM and he would be an excellent choice to fill that role more permanently. He served as assistant GM under Shero and he joined the coaching staff this season to get a better look at why the Devils underachieved so dramatically.
“It’s going to serve me well, being part of what we’ve built so far, and where we’d like to go in terms of draft, personnel, future free agents, current players,” Fitzgerald told reporters Sunday. “We’re all different. Ray brought me into this business, and I couldn’t be more thankful. My family couldn’t be more thankful for the Shero family. We were different but in a positive way. We pushed each other in different ways because of his experience and some knowledge I thought I had.
“I challenged Ray a lot, and he appreciated that because he felt it made him better, and I’m going to need the same thing from certain people.”
Brodeur could fit into as the president of hockey operations role, but that job can become a grind. You will recall that Brodeur cited the desire to get off the road as a reason for leaving the Blues and returning to the Devils in a business role.
He reiterated that preference to reporters in New Jersey after settling into his new job.
So perhaps Brodeur could settle into more of an Al MacInnis-type role, adding input and handling assignments.
The Devils opportunity is actually a good once, since the franchise has committed ownership plus first overall draft picks Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes to build around.
By moving on from free-agent-to-be Taylor Hall, the Devils maintained long-term payroll flexibility while gaining some nice building blocks. Trading winger Kyle Palmeiri for long-term assets could further the process.
The Devils could offer P.K. Subban around, but his reputation (not exactly a selfless team guy) and his large salary cap hit will scare off most teams.
AROUND THE RINKS
Out Town’s Matthew Tkachuk is getting roasted north of the border for his antics with the Calgary Flames. He ran around against the Edmonton Oilers, making questionable blind-side hits, then he refused Zack Kassian’s challenge to fight. Kassian came after him anyway and Tkachuk turtled, bringing some dishonor to the Tkachuk name. Kassian earned two-game suspension to punching Tkachuk while he covered up. That ban ends just in time for a rematch with the Flames – and the unrepentant Kassian vows to take the same course of action if necessary.
"I'd do it all over again," Kassian told reporters Tuesday. "You play with fire, eventually you're going to get burned. He messed with the wrong guy. I don't think he realizes we play in the same division."
Matthew either needs to tone down his act or drop his gloves from time to time to burnish his reputation.
When the Rangers rolled through town, they carried three goaltenders. That scenario is hard to pull off. How do you keep three netminders busy? So something has to give. Alexandar Georgiev could become the odd man out and he could have some trade value as that franchise continues retooling.
Power forward Chris Kreider is heading toward free agency, so it’s widely assumed the Rangers will move him as a rental. Kreider is building market value by producing – he has nine goals and eight assists in his last 20 games. It’s not hard to imagine the Blues making a bid on him as a rental.
While the Blues have an admirable surplus on the blue line with Niko Mikkola playing well and Colton Parayko about to return to active duty, the Maple Leafs are hurting. Both Morgan Reilly and Jake Muzzin are shelved and it’s hard to imagine Toronto staying in the hunt with such a depleted blue line.
The Colorado Avalanche are in win-now mode, despite falling off the Central Division pace behind the torrid Blues. That franchise has a ton of cap space to use before the NHL trade deadline, so the hockey insiders are keeping an eye on GM Joe Sakic.
As the Anaheim Ducks proved when they took their beating from the Blues, that franchise is years away from contending again. So it is looking for long-term assets to speed the rebuilding process and it is willing to take on a bad contract or two if teams are willing to include good young players as an incentive.