Gordo on the NHL: Devils shift Brodeur to hockey side; Tkachuk pounded for his antics vs. Oilers

Out Town’s Matthew Tkachuk is getting roasted north of the border for his antics with the Calgary Flames. He ran around against the Edmonton Oilers, making questionable blind-side hits, then he refused Zack Kassian’s challenge to fight. Kassian came after him anyway and Tkachuk turtled, bringing some dishonor to the Tkachuk name. Kassian earned a two-game suspension for punching Tkachuk while he covered up. That ban ends just in time for a rematch with the Flames – and the unrepentant Kassian vows to take the same course of action if necessary.

"I'd do it all over again," Kassian told reporters Tuesday. "You play with fire, eventually you're going to get burned. He messed with the wrong guy. I don't think he realizes we play in the same division."

Matthew either needs to tone down his act or drop his gloves from time to time to burnish his reputation.

• When the Rangers rolled through town, they carried three goaltenders. That scenario is hard to pull off. How do you keep three netminders busy? So something has to give. Alexandar Georgiev could become the odd man out and he could have some trade value as that franchise continues retooling.