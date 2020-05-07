Gordo on the NHL: Drafting before season's end would upset natural order

By next week, the NHL is expected to decide whether it will hold its annual draft before resuming the 2019-20 season.
The league is interested in filling the sports entertainment vacuum the pandemic creates. It would try to draw more attention from casual fans, as the NFL did with its draft.
Normally the NHL holds its draft in June after the Stanley Cup playoffs are over. General managers typically use that event to trade veteran payers, retool their rosters and create salary cap space ahead of free agency.
That’s the natural order of things. In normal circumstances, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong could use the draft to see if there was interest in, say, goaltender Jake Allen from one of the teams seeking an upgrade in the nets.
If he could move Allen at the draft, then Armstrong could then go into free agency seeking a lower-cost depth goaltender. This exercise would help him create cap room for free-agent defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.
But the NHL holds its draft without veteran trades, then there will be a frantic trade period after the playoffs and ahead of free agency. And that dynamic won’t be the same without 2020 draft picks in play to grease the trade gears.
Oh, and there are two huge issues: The draft order would be based on an incomplete season and many of those previous conditional draft pick deals would need reworking.
"Obviously the draft has never taken place prior to the end of a Stanley Cup or the end of a season," Red Wings general manager Yzerman said Wednesday during a Facebook Live with Fox Sports Detroit. "My thought is: ‘Why would you do that? Why would you need to do that?’ There's a lot of things that are affected, obviously. The draft position hasn't been established; we don't know who's in the playoffs, who's out of the playoffs, in some cases.”
As it is, the GMs are focused on adding developmental players. They are signing previously drafted players and adding free agents from the college and Europeans ranks.
The KHL shut down in the middle of its playoffs and later announced that the postseason would not resume. That fact and the league’s overall financial picture has made it ripe for the picking.
The Toronto Maple Leafs made one of the more interesting KHL additions by signing defenseman Mikko Lehtonen to an entry-level deal.
Lehtonen, 26, scored 17 goals and added 32 assists for Jokerit this season while leading the league in defenseman scoring. Jokerit gave him his release so he could take a shot at the NHL.
"He has taken great leaps in recent years and was a really important piece for us last season," Jokerit general manager Jari Kurri said in a statement. "We are grateful to have enjoyed his performances at the Jokers for a year and wish him luck on a new challenge in the NHL where he has every chance to become an important player on his team."
Although he is a left-handed shot, Lehtonen can play on both sides. His puck-moving ability should make him at least a third-pairing asset.
Toronto may still seek to add right-handed shot on the blue line with Tyson Barrie headed to market, but the Maple Leafs have severe salary cap restrictions. That’s why there hasn’t been much chatter about the Maple Leafs emptying the vault for Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo in free agency.
Elsewhere in the NHL:
The Minnesota Wild could fast-forward their rebuild with winger Kirill Kaprizov, a 2015 fifth-round pick who blossomed into a quality Top 6 forward in the KHL. He is finally read for North American hockey and join one of the NHL better prospect pools.
The Florida Panthers wooed 2018 first-round pick Grigori Denisenko out of the KHL, Denisenko could be a Top 6 forward within a few seasons, joining fellow forward prospects Owen Tippett and Henrik Borgstrom on that climb. This youth movement is notable because top wingers Mike Hoffman and Evgenii Dadonov become unrestricted free agents after this season and fitting them both under the salary cap will be difficult.
The Sharks signed KHL goaltender Alexei Melnichuk to create some low-cost competition for the porous Martin Jones – whose onerous contract carries a $5.75 million cap hit until 2025. The current Sharks back-up, Aaron Dell, can become a free agent after this season. Melnichuk went 8-5-1 with a 1.68 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage for SKA St. Petersburg. The Sharks are counting on developmental coach (and former NHL netminder) Evgeni Nabokov to aid his transition to North America.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!