Gordo on the NHL: Drafting before season's end would upset natural order

"Obviously the draft has never taken place prior to the end of a Stanley Cup or the end of a season," Red Wings general manager Yzerman said Wednesday during a Facebook Live with Fox Sports Detroit. "My thought is: ‘Why would you do that? Why would you need to do that?’ There's a lot of things that are affected, obviously. The draft position hasn't been established; we don't know who's in the playoffs, who's out of the playoffs, in some cases.”

As it is, the GMs are focused on adding developmental players. They are signing previously drafted players and adding free agents from the college and Europeans ranks.

The KHL shut down in the middle of its playoffs and later announced that the postseason would not resume. That fact and the league’s overall financial picture has made it ripe for the picking.

The Toronto Maple Leafs made one of the more interesting KHL additions by signing defenseman Mikko Lehtonen to an entry-level deal.

Lehtonen, 26, scored 17 goals and added 32 assists for Jokerit this season while leading the league in defenseman scoring. Jokerit gave him his release so he could take a shot at the NHL.