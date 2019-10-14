The Blues hope to get back on track this afternoon after a sloppy victory at Ottawa and a messy loss at Montreal.
Facing the tightly-structured New York Islanders ought to help them in that regard. The Blues got caught playing pond hockey against the Canadiens.
At 3-1-1 the Blues aren't in bad shape in the hypercompetitive Central Division. The Dallas Stars (1-4-1) and Minnesota Wild (0-4) are far more frustrated at this point.
The Stars are still struggling to find their offensive chemistry after adding long-time San Jose Sharks star Joe Pavelski to their mix. They have scored just 13 times this season.
Maybe it would help if coach Jim Montgomery didn't juggle his forward lines so frantically. He has tried everything to get his team off to faster starts in games, to no avail.
"As a coaching staff, we've got to look in the mirror and (ask) what are we doing wrong that we don't get off to better starts? We've been trying to look at it and it's just too reminiscent of last year," Montgomery told reporters. "We've tried putting more video, doing less video. We've tried putting keys to the game on the board, just telling them what the keys to the game are."
The Stars better get locked in today at Buffalo because the Sabres are off to a promising start. Another loss for Dallas would deepen the hole that won't be easy to escape.
"Everyone in here, including myself, needs to have a playoff mentality going on this road trip," Stars center Tyler Seguin told NHL.com. "Everyone knows that a St. Louis season doesn't happen every year. It just doesn't happen. So, if we think that we can get into those shoes and you know … we're too good of a team to be playing this bad so far to start the year."
We expect the Stars to get going. As for the Wild . . . yeah, well, that's another story.
Opponents have outscored them 21-10 this season. Their offensive star, to this point, is former Blues short-timer Brad Hunt.
This team desperately needs to hit the restart button and get younger. And yet the Wild signed 32-year-old winger Mats Zuccarello to a five-year, $30 million contract this summer.
Only an idiot would do something like that. That idiot was general manager Paul Fenton, who got canned in mid-summer.
The new GM, former Blues winger Bill Guerin, faces a massive long-term rebuild.
Zach Parise, 35, is under contract until 2025. So is defenseman Ryan Suter, 34. Zuccarello will be eating up payroll until 2024.
Parise has one goal and a minus-7 rating in four games. Zuccarello has zero points and a minus-6 rating.
Eric Staal, 34, has one assist and is minus-8. Victor Rask, acquired last season in the disastrous Nino Niederreiter trade, has played all of 10 minutes and 16 seconds this season.
Coach Bruce Boudreau is in obvious danger, since he's not Guerin's guy. But given this franchise's roster disrepair, it's likely the next coach after the next coach who will finally bring glory back to the State of Hockey.
This team needs to win to exploit the lowly Senators at Ottawa today. If they don't, Guerin might have to add more urgency to his rebuild.
“You can only go through so many things,” Boudreau told reporters. “Then you’ve just got to play. Whatever position you’re in, right wing, left wing, play the game the way it’s supposed to be played, and then things start turning around.”
AROUND THE RINKS
Another team feeling stressed these days is New Jersey. The Devils are 0-3-2, first overall pick Jack Hughes has yet to score his first NHL point and winger Taylor Hall could become an unrestricted free agent after this season. GM Ray Shero loves coach John Hynes, so that's helpful. If the team never gains traction, trading Hall as a rental winger could allow the Devils to add prospects and draft picks to their cornerstone young forward Hughes and Nico Hischier. But the ownership would rather start winning, given the splashy trade for defenseman P.K. Subban. . . .
The Penguins are dealing with simultaneous injuries to forward Evgeni Malkin, Alex Galchenyuk, Nick Bjugstad and Bryan Rust. Luckily Sidney Crosby is on top of his game. But Pittsburgh GM would love to undo his ill-advised five-year, $16.25 million signing of useless defenseman Jack Johnson so he could add some help up front . . . Speaking of the Penguins, they put a 7-2 beating on the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. The Jets defense is a mess with Dustin Byfuglien pondering retirement and Jacob Trouba and Tyler Myers playing elsewhere this season.