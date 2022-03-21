Gordo on the NHL: Eastern Conference powers load up ahead of deadline

The elite Eastern Conference teams did not wait until the final hours ahead of the NHL trade deadline day to add major talent.

Each of the top Stanley Cup contenders on that side of the league made significant additions before Monday arrived.

The biggest name to move was Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux, who went to the already loaded Florida Panthers with a fifth-round pick in a trade for young forward Owen Tippett, a third-round pick in 2023 and a first-round pick in 2024.

Some NHL insiders had linked Giroux to the Blues, but that never made much sense given the depth the team had at forward -- and its glaring need on defense. Florida is similarly loaded up front, but it had the cap space (with the Flyers retaining 50 percent of Giroux’s expiring contract) to add even more firepower.

The Colorado Avalanche also had an interest in Giroux, but that trade effort never gained traction.

Florida will bring an intimidating offense into postseason play. Giroux can play center or on the wing. He can win draws and create more options for the power play.

But the Panthers' cross-state rival, the Tampa Bay Lightning, are serious about winning another Cup. Team Maroon spent first-round picks in 2023 and 2024, plus two prospects, to get forward Brandon Hagel and two fourth-round picks from the Chicago Blackhawks. THAT was a high price, but Hagel was a player the rebuilding Blackhawks did not want to give up.

The Lightning also sent forward Mathieu Joseph and a fourth-round pick to the Ottawa Senators to get gritty forward Nick Paul, who will bolster Tampa Bay’s bottom six forward group.

The Blues have been shopping for defensive help, but the top options flew off the board. Ben Chiarot went from the Montreal Canadiens to Florida and Josh Manson went from the Anaheim Ducks to the Colorado Avalanche.

Then these deals went down:

The Boston Bruins spent a first-round pick this year, second-round picks in 2023 and 2024, plus veteran John Moore and an exchange of prospects to get Hampus Lindholm from the Ducks. Then they signed Lindholm to an eight-year, $52 million contract extension. Wouldn’t it have been simpler just to keep Torey Krug from leaving via free agency for the Blues?

Seattle Kraken captain Mark Giordano went back home to Toronto (along with bottom six forward Colin Blackwell) for two second-round picks this year and a third-round pick in 2023. The Maple Leafs had been adamant about not trading a first-round pick for a rental defenseman and they succeeded. The Kraken did Giordano a solid by sending him to his preferred destination at a price Toronto GM Kyle Dubas could meet.

The relentless Panthers also spent a second-round pick in this year’s draft to get steady Robert Hagg from Buffalo after losing cornerstone defenseman Aaron Ekblad to a long-term injury.

The Nashville Predators spent a second-round pick to get depth defenseman Jeremy Lauzon from the Kraken. He carries a minimal cap hit ($850,000) en route to restricted free agency this summer.

In a head scratcher, the also-ran Senators spent a third-round pick to get Travis Hamonic from the Vancouver Canucks. Hamonic has another season at a $3 million cap hit and the Canucks were glad to clear that space. Why would the rebuilding Senators take on that contract?

On other fronts:

Teams continued to pursue Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. The Minnesota Wild are in that chase. They are looking to make a big playoff push this year before encountering some salary cap woes after this season. Interestingly, the Blackhawks played Fleury and other potential trade chips Sunday while other teams sat players marked for sale to protect them from injury.

The Maple Leafs moved to clear cap space for the Giordano addition by putting goaltender Petr Mrazek on waivers and sending defenseman Travis Dermott to the Vancouver Canucks for a third-round pick. The Leafs also signed veteran goaltender Harri Säteri out of the KHL for a NHL minimum deal.

After offloading Hamonic’s contract, the Canucks will be looking to make other deals Monday while to create as much salary cap space as possible for the franchise’s retooling. Defenseman Luke Schenn wants to stay put, but plenty of teams, including the Blues, will be pushing for defensive help ahead of the deadline.

The Kraken returned bottom six forward Mason Appleton to the Winnipeg Jets for a fourth-round pick. Seattle GM Ron Francis is piling up the future assets he failed to gain during last summer’s expansion draft process.

