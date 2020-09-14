Gordo on the NHL: Edmundson moves again as NHL trade market heats up

As defenseman Joel Edmundson was closed in on the higher-earning stage of his career, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong became skeptical about such an investment.

That’s one reason why he traded Edmundson to Carolina in the package to get defenseman Justin Faulk, who offered an upgrade of skill and experience as well as some protection against Alex Pietrangelo signing elsewhere.

Edmundson had a decent year for the Hurricanes, scoring seven goals and adding 13 assists with a plus-7 rating in 68 games. But Carolina acquired Brady Skjei at the trade deadline to become even deeper on the blue line.

So the Hurricanes concluded that Edmundson didn’t fit into their long-term nucleus. With Edmundson, 27, becoming an unrestricted free agent after carrying a $3.1 million salary cap hit this season, the Hurricanes traded his rights to the Montreal Canadiens for a fifth-round pick.

Habs general manager Marc Bergevin would not have spent that pick if he didn’t believe he could sign Edmundson and reunite him with former Blues goaltender Jake Allen – whom he acquired earlier to back up Carey Price.